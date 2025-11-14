Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp

(31-10, 75%) NFL Week 11 Best Bets & Player Props | Sharp Football Show

NFL Week 11 best bets, player props & referee impact for Seahawks at Rams, Buccaneers at Bills, Chiefs at Broncos, Bengals at Steelers and Packers at Giants. Plus college football picks from Notre Dame at Pitt and Texas at Georgia.Warren Sharp breaks down the Thursday Night Football victory for the New England Patriots over the New York Jets. Game previews include full betting analysis built from data, film, and market movement.In This Episode:NFL Game Analysis (Warren Sharp):Seahawks at Rams Buccaneers at Bills Bengals at Steelers Packers at Giants Plus Warren's preview of the best slate of late games this season!Featured NFL Player Props from Rich Hribar: Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson & Kyren WilliamsReferee Impact with Joe Gibbs: Seahawks at Rams (John Hussey) & Chiefs at Broncos (Adrian Hill)College Picks from Ryan McCrystal: Notre Dame at Pitt and Texas at GeorgiaComment Below to Win:Pick who scores the first touchdown in the Raiders at Cowboys Monday Night Football game. One correct comment wins $100 in Novig credits.If you've been watching since the start of the year, you know Warren's favorite plays of the week have been crushing — he's now 9-1 (90%) on recommendations on this show. A $100 bettor has won $4,972 following all of his plays this season.