Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSportsSharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp

Warren Sharp
SportsFootball
Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 597
  • (31-10, 75%) NFL Week 11 Best Bets & Player Props | Sharp Football Show
    NFL Week 11 best bets, player props & referee impact for Seahawks at Rams, Buccaneers at Bills, Chiefs at Broncos, Bengals at Steelers and Packers at Giants.  Plus college football picks from Notre Dame at Pitt and Texas at Georgia.Warren Sharp breaks down the Thursday Night Football victory for the New England Patriots over the New York Jets. Game previews include full betting analysis built from data, film, and market movement.FREE WEEK: Our 2025 Free Week is OFFICIALLY HERE! This week you can get ALL of our client-only betting recommendations and analysis FOR FREE! That’s right, FREE! Go to https://sharp.footballClaim your Novig offer: https://novig.onelink.me/JHQQ/m02yw1etIn This Episode:NFL Game Analysis (Warren Sharp):Seahawks at Rams Buccaneers at Bills Bengals at Steelers Packers at Giants Plus Warren's preview of the best slate of late  games this season!Featured NFL Player Props from Rich Hribar: Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson & Kyren WilliamsReferee Impact with Joe Gibbs: Seahawks at Rams (John Hussey) & Chiefs at Broncos (Adrian Hill)College Picks from Ryan McCrystal: Notre Dame at Pitt and Texas at GeorgiaComment Below to Win:Pick who scores the first touchdown in the Raiders at Cowboys Monday Night Football game. One correct comment wins $100 in Novig credits.If you’ve been watching since the start of the year, you know Warren's favorite plays of the week have been crushing — he's now 9-1 (90%) on recommendations on this show. A $100 bettor has won $4,972 following all of his plays this season. Get all of his picks for FREE by signing up here:  https://sharp.footballSponsors & Offers:Novig: $100 deposit match with code WARREN → https://novig.onelink.me/JHQQ/m02yw1etOddsJam: Free 2-Week Trial → https://oddsjam.com/warrenSubscribe for weekly NFL and College Football best bets, player props, referee insights, and advanced analytics from Warren Sharp and the Sharp Football team.New episodes drop every Monday and Friday during the season. Follow the podcast and turn on notifications so you never miss our best NFL and CFB breakdowns.🔗 Follow us for more:Warren Sharp: https://x.com/SharpFootballRich Hribar: https://x.com/LordReebsJoe Gibbs: https://x.com/nflrefstats1Sharp Football Analysis: https://x.com/SharpFBAnalysisInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sharpfbanalysis/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sharpfbanalysis Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    1:16:30
  • NFL Week 11 Start/Sit Tips, PrizePicks Edges & Deep Sleepers
    NFL Week 11 player picks, Start-sit advice, PrizePicks edges, and top sleepers — plus “Agree or Disagree” debates from Rich Hribar & Ray Summerlin of Sharp Football Analysis.Sharp Football Free Week is HERE — unlock all betting recommendations, fantasy rankings, and DFS picks FREE at sharp.football this week only!  Go to: https://sharp.footballRay Summerlin and Rich Hribar break down key start-sit decisions around Week 11 — including who to trust, who to bench, how to handle teams on bye, and how to adjust your lineup strategy. Warren Sharp shares his PrizePicks lineup for Week 11, highlighting model-backed edges across the slate.Then it’s time for Agree or Disagree, with bold takes on Dan Campbell’s play-calling switch, J.J. McCarthy’s DFS upside, and the Bengals-Steelers rematch. Finally, Ray and Rich close with Uncut Gems — deep-league sleepers and bench stashes who could deliver starter-level production this week.Matchup Summaries:• Seahawks at Rams • Chiefs at Broncos• Buccaneers at Bills Uncut Gems – Deep league sleepers with starting potentialPrizePicks Segment: Warren Sharp’s Week 11 PrizePicks lineup breakdownAgree or Disagree:• Dan Campbell’s play-calling boost for Detroit• J.J. McCarthy’s DFS breakout• Bengals-Steelers rematch = must-watch👉 Follow the podcast and set for automatic download for more fantasy football content to help you win your league, plus NFL betting insights for the 2025 season!Follow us on X:Sharp Football Analysis: https://x.com/SharpFBAnalysisRay Summerlin: https://x.com/RMSummerlinRich Hribar: https://x.com/LordReebsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sharpfbanalysis/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sharpfbanalysis Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    1:09:11
  • Sharp Football FREE WEEK — $100 Bettor Up Over $4,000 in 2025
    Free Week is here! For one week only, every Sharp Football betting recommendation is completely free — sides, totals, props, game previews, and fantasy analysis. GO TO: https://www.sharp.football This season, following all Sharp Football recommendations has made a $100 bettor over $4,000 in profit. The system works — and this week you can see exactly how it’s done, no strings attached. These are the same recommendations that have hit across every bet type this season, from sides and totals to player props and DFS picks. Warren Sharp’s featured free bets are 8–1 (89%), but Free Week gives you access to everything the team produces. What You’ll Get Free: • All betting recommendations (sides, totals, props)• Full written game previews and matchup breakdowns • Fantasy rankings, DFS plays, and waiver wire targets • Every piece of premium content unlocked for Week 11 If you’ve waited to see what real professional betting analysis looks like, this is the time. Free Week only happens once a season — and it starts now.  Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    1:26
  • NFL Week 10 Analysis: Brian Daboll Fired, Trevor Lawrence’s Regression & JJ McCarthy Evaluation
    NFL Week 11 analysis on the most impactful topics by Warren Sharp: why the Giants fired Brian Daboll, what’s gone wrong with Trevor Lawrence’s development in Jacksonville, and JJ McCarthy’s evaluation as a future NFL starter.What You’ll Learn in This Episode:Why Trevor Lawrence’s struggles go far beyond dropped passesHow Jacksonville’s passing offense ranks near the bottom in nearly every major efficiency metricWhat changed under new OC Liam Coen — and why the fixes haven’t workedWhy J.J. McCarthy ranks last in completion rate despite high-volume passingHow McCarthy's long average time to throw is hurting efficiency on early downsComparing McCarthy to Sam Darnold: what the Vikings can learn from historyWhy the Giants decided to part ways with Brian Daboll after 10 gamesHow the Giants improved first-quarter scoring The impact of QB injuries and blown fourth-quarter leads on New York’s seasonDaboll’s legacy: from Coach of the Year to navigating the NFL’s toughest scheduleWhy the Giants’ roster and potential franchise QB make this job appealing for the next coachFrom New York’s coaching shakeup to Jacksonville’s offensive struggles and JJ McCarthy’s scouting outlook, Warren Sharp breaks down the storylines shaping NFL Week 11 — and what they mean for the rest of the season.👉 Follow the podcast for automatic downloads featuring NFL and College Football betting insights plus strategy.🔗 Follow for more:Warren Sharp → https://x.com/SharpFootballSharp Football Analysis → https://x.com/SharpFBAnalysisInstagram → https://www.instagram.com/sharpfbanalysis/TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@sharpfbanalysis Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    14:04
  • Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Strategy
    NFL Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire pickups: Sean Tucker, Emari Demercado, and Mack Hollins headline this week’s must-add list. Get FAAB strategy, sleepers, and under-the-radar gems to boost your lineup.Free Week is here! Get all of our betting recommendations, game previews, and fantasy analysis for Week 11 — completely FREE! Go to: https://sharp.footballRaymond Summerlin (Sharp Football Analysis) and Freeman Smith (creator of FAABLab) break down the top waiver wire targets, FAAB bidding strategies, and deep cuts to stash before your league-mates catch on.Learn more about FAABLab → https://www.faablab.app/In This Episode:Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals — how to plan if he’s available in your leagueStash option: RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos — only 30% of leagues have him; good roster depth playTop Add: Sean Tucker, RB, Buccaneers — why he’s a must-add this weekSecond Add: Emari Demercado, RB, Cardinals — high upside targetThird Add: Mack Hollins, WR, Patriots — breakout potentialAdditional Waiver Considerations: Luther Burden, Tyler Lockett, Jayden ReedDeep Cuts: under-the-radar players to stash including Brandon Aiyuk, Devaughn Vele and Treylon BurksFAAB Strategy: maximize your budget and build long-term roster valueSubscribe to our YouTube channel and turn notifications on so you don’t miss any of our exclusive analysis.  Set an alert and win with us this weekend!Follow for More Fantasy Football & NFL/College Betting Content:Sharp Football Analysis → https://x.com/SharpFBAnalysisRay Summerlin → https://x.com/RMSummerlinFreeman Smith → https://www.faablab.app/Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/sharpfbanalysis/TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@sharpfbanalysis Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    44:48

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp

Warren Sharp is joined by his NFL & College Football Analysts to pore through the data and bring you the smartest people in the sport to find edges to exploit and advantages to make better bets and win fantasy football leagues & contests! Featuring insights, projections and commentary from Warren Sharp, Rich Hribar, Ray Summerlin, Ryan McCrystal and the Sharp Football team!
Podcast website
SportsFootball

Listen to Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp, The MeatEater Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.11 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/17/2025 - 7:35:05 PM