Sharp Football Analysis by Warren Sharp

Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Strategy
NFL Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire pickups: Sean Tucker, Emari Demercado, and Mack Hollins headline this week's must-add list. Get FAAB strategy, sleepers, and under-the-radar gems to boost your lineup.

Raymond Summerlin (Sharp Football Analysis) and Freeman Smith (creator of FAABLab) break down the top waiver wire targets, FAAB bidding strategies, and deep cuts to stash before your league-mates catch on.

In This Episode:
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals — how to plan if he's available in your league
Stash option: RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos — only 30% of leagues have him; good roster depth play
Top Add: Sean Tucker, RB, Buccaneers — why he's a must-add this week
Second Add: Emari Demercado, RB, Cardinals — high upside target
Third Add: Mack Hollins, WR, Patriots — breakout potential
Additional Waiver Considerations: Luther Burden, Tyler Lockett, Jayden Reed
Deep Cuts: under-the-radar players to stash including Brandon Aiyuk, Devaughn Vele and Treylon Burks
FAAB Strategy: maximize your budget and build long-term roster value