Viewers watched her grow up on the small screen as Winnie Cooper in The Wonder Years and as she quickstepped her way into the hearts of Dancing with the Stars fans in season 18. It's been 10 years since Danica McKellar was on DWTS but she is spilling all to Cheryl! She reveals she was a fan of the show and interested in competing, but producers only called her after appearing in Avril Lavigne's edgy 'Rock N Roll' video. Danica also shares how she slyly requested Derek Hough but got Val Chmerkovskiy instead, what she thought of him and his teaching style, the moment that had her in tears, competing with a fractured rib, and her ongoing passion for dancing, which led to partnering with Gleb Savchenko for the movie Swing Into Romance! Plus, Danica opens up about her spiritual journey, positive co-parenting with her ex-husband, and her new holiday movie, A Cinderella Christmas Ball, debuting on Great American Family on November 29!
45:32
Another Lonely Bachelorette
We got a call from another former Bachelor contestant, and we put Jana Kramer on the case. It's a tale as old as time, "once a cheater always a cheater"?? We're desperate for the answer. Plus, will this former housewife make the perfect wing-woman for our lonely bachelorette? Ready to find love again? Want dating advice?Email us at: [email protected] or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763)Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTok
32:12
Kristyn Burtt
Cheryl is once again joined by the incomparable Kristyn Burtt, our go-to DWTS guru and entertainment insider. In this episode, they dive into all the buzz surrounding the milestone 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars. From the chaotic instant dance concept to Artem and other familiar faces spotted in the audience, Sharna's much-anticipated return to the dance floor, and even the surprising reason Cheryl wasn't there, no topic is off-limits. Plus, Cheryl and Kristyn share their top 4 predictions for the season, and we tackle even more sizzling topics—from Frankie Muniz's car racing accident to the swirling dating rumors between Sasha and Jenn. It's a jam-packed episode spilling all the tea, so settle in and enjoy!
43:59
Back In The Saddle Again
You'd think if you were on The Bachelor you'd have no problem finding love once the cameras are off, not the case. You need to hear Elizabeth's story of reality love gone wrong. Can Amy & TJ help her find her way to I Do, Part 2? Ready to find love again? Want dating advice?Email us at: [email protected] or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763) Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTok
36:23
Episode 500 of Dancing With The Stars Recap
In the latest episode, Cheryl Burke recaps the milestone 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars, reflecting on the highs and lows of this iconic season. She shares her mixed feelings about the two dance styles assigned to the couples, especially the controversial instant dance, which she feels may have impacted Dwight and Daniella's elimination. Cheryl provides insights into why this particular format didn't resonate with her and suggests changes she'd love to see in future episodes. Don't miss this deep dive into the quarterfinals of season 33, where she shares her unfiltered thoughts and expert analysis!
Professional dancer Cheryl Burke has been a part of Dancing with the Stars since the very beginning.
26 Seasons of the samba, the rumba, and the cha cha. 24 Partners, 6 finals, and 2 mirror balls trophies.
She knows all the secrets, the behind the scenes arguments and the affairs, the flings, the flirting and the fighting.
It's time to tell all.
We'll take you all the way back to Season 1 and up through today for the dance floor drama like you wouldn't believe.
Former partners, co-stars, friends and frenemies will join Cheryl each week for Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.