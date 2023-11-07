Danica McKellar

Viewers watched her grow up on the small screen as Winnie Cooper in The Wonder Years and as she quickstepped her way into the hearts of Dancing with the Stars fans in season 18. It's been 10 years since Danica McKellar was on DWTS but she is spilling all to Cheryl! She reveals she was a fan of the show and interested in competing, but producers only called her after appearing in Avril Lavigne's edgy 'Rock N Roll' video. Danica also shares how she slyly requested Derek Hough but got Val Chmerkovskiy instead, what she thought of him and his teaching style, the moment that had her in tears, competing with a fractured rib, and her ongoing passion for dancing, which led to partnering with Gleb Savchenko for the movie Swing Into Romance! Plus, Danica opens up about her spiritual journey, positive co-parenting with her ex-husband, and her new holiday movie, A Cinderella Christmas Ball, debuting on Great American Family on November 29!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.