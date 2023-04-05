Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne in the App
Listen to Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne

Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne

Podcast Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne
Podcast Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne

Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne

Lisa Mason Ziegler & Layne Angelo
add
Join Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo as they discuss all things related to gardening, flower farming, and growing from seed. Lisa brings over two decades of... More
LeisureHome & Garden
Join Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo as they discuss all things related to gardening, flower farming, and growing from seed. Lisa brings over two decades of... More

Available Episodes

5 of 37
  • #36 - Mother's Day Flowers, Part 2 - Stock, Snapdragons & Tulips with Gretel Adams
    Would you like to grow beautiful stock, snapdragons, and tulips to include in your Mother's Day bouquets? Today, Layne is joined again by Gretel Adams of Sunny Meadows Flower Farm to continue discussing her farm's top five Mother's Day flowers. Episode 35 (part 1) featured anemones and ranunculus, and today's episode (part 2) features the remaining three crops - stock, snapdragons, and tulips. Layne and Gretel cover each crop's significance, favorite colors and varieties, whether the plants are grown in structures or in the field, succession planting tips, general bloom times, the number of stems each plant is expected to yield, and other growing and harvesting tips. Towards the end of the episode, Layne asks Gretel some fun questions about becoming a mother. Listen to the podcast and learn how Gretel's team grows stock, snapdragons, and tulips for Sunny Meadows Flower Farm's biggest flower holiday of the year! The video version of Layne and Gretel's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a ⁠⁠⁠⁠playlist⁠⁠⁠⁠. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions! Mentions: ⁠⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist⁠⁠⁠⁠ Steve & Gretel's Greenhouse Transplant Guide with Spacing Information Online Course: ⁠Flower Farming School Online: Growing Cut-Flower Crops in Hoop & Greenhouses⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠TGW YouTube Channel⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠TGW iPhone App⁠⁠⁠⁠ (iOS App Store) ⁠⁠⁠⁠TGW Android App⁠⁠⁠⁠ (Google Play) ⁠⁠⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠⁠ The ⁠⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne"⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast is produced by ⁠⁠⁠⁠The Gardener’s Workshop⁠⁠⁠⁠ and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of ⁠⁠⁠⁠Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of ⁠⁠⁠⁠Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠. Watch ⁠⁠⁠⁠Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
    5/11/2023
    29:18
  • #35 - Mother's Day Flowers, Part 1 - Anemones & Ranunculus with Gretel Adams
    Would you like to grow gorgeous anemones and ranunculus to include in your Mother's Day bouquets? Today, Layne is joined by Gretel Adams of Sunny Meadows Flower Farm to discuss her farm's top five Mother's Day flowers. Today's episode (part 1) features two of the five crops - anemones and ranunculus. Layne and Gretel discuss why Mother's Day is such an important holiday for Gretel's business and cover each crop's significance, favorite colors and varieties, whether the plants are grown in structures or in the field, succession planting tips, general bloom times, the number of stems each plant is expected to yield, and other growing and harvesting tips. Listen to the podcast and learn how Gretel's team grows anemones and ranunculus for Sunny Meadows Flower Farm's biggest flower holiday of the year! The video version of Layne and Gretel's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a ⁠⁠⁠playlist⁠⁠⁠. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions! Mentions: ⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist⁠⁠⁠ Online Course: Flower Farming School Online: Growing Cut-Flower Crops in Hoop & Greenhouses ⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠TGW YouTube Channel⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠TGW iPhone App⁠⁠⁠ (iOS App Store) ⁠⁠⁠TGW Android App⁠⁠⁠ (Google Play) ⁠⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠ The ⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne"⁠⁠⁠ podcast is produced by ⁠⁠⁠The Gardener’s Workshop⁠⁠⁠ and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of ⁠⁠⁠Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of ⁠⁠⁠Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠. Watch ⁠⁠⁠Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠ and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
    5/4/2023
    25:28
  • #34 - Fertilizer Routine for Seedlings, Beds & Plants
    Wondering when and how to fertilize your seedlings or how to amend your beds? Today, Lisa and Layne discuss fertilizer routines for seedlings, beds, and plants. They cover why they opt for organic fertilizers, when and how to fertilize growing seedlings and plants, what to incorporate into beds, consequences of overfertilizing, foliar feeding, and how to maintain beds of perennials and woody plants. Listen to the podcast and learn some tips for building healthy soil and growing productive plants! The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a ⁠⁠playlist⁠⁠. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions! Mentions: ⁠⁠"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist⁠⁠ Shop: Neptune's Harvest Organic Liquid Fish & Seaweed Fertilizer, Complete Organic Granular Fertilizer ⁠⁠"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form⁠⁠ ⁠⁠TGW YouTube Channel⁠⁠ ⁠⁠TGW iPhone App⁠⁠ (iOS App Store) ⁠⁠TGW Android App⁠⁠ (Google Play) ⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠ The ⁠⁠"Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne"⁠⁠ podcast is produced by ⁠⁠The Gardener’s Workshop⁠⁠ and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of ⁠⁠Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers⁠⁠ and the publisher of ⁠⁠Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online⁠⁠. Watch ⁠⁠Lisa’s Story⁠⁠ and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
    4/27/2023
    22:43
  • #33 - 3 Perennials to Start from Seed with Dave Dowling
    Did you know that many perennials can actually be started from seed? Today, Lisa and Layne are joined by Dave Dowling of Ball Seed to discuss three perennials grown for cut-flower use that can be started from seed. They cover why each plant is worth growing, USDA hardiness zones, favorite varieties, the meaning of "first-year flowering", growing and spacing tips, the proper harvest stage, vase life, and more. Listen to the podcast and get ready to grow echinacea, echinops, and yarrow from seed! The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a ⁠⁠playlist⁠⁠. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions! Mentions: ⁠⁠"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist⁠⁠ Online Course: ⁠Flower Farming School Online: Bulbs, Perennials, Woodies & More! ⁠⁠"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form⁠⁠ ⁠⁠TGW YouTube Channel⁠⁠ ⁠⁠TGW iPhone App⁠⁠ (iOS App Store) ⁠⁠TGW Android App⁠⁠ (Google Play) ⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠ The ⁠⁠"Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne"⁠⁠ podcast is produced by ⁠⁠The Gardener’s Workshop⁠⁠ and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of ⁠⁠Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers⁠⁠ and the publisher of ⁠⁠Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online⁠⁠. Watch ⁠⁠Lisa’s Story⁠⁠ and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
    4/20/2023
    27:46
  • #32 - Ornamental Peppers for Bouquets & Arrangements
    Have you ever considered including ornamental peppers in your bouquets or wreaths? Today, Lisa and Layne discuss rooster peppers, the perfect peppers to grow for cut-flower use. They cover why rooster peppers are sought after by flower farmers, how many plants to grow and how to space them, the harvest stage for fresh and dried use, how to dry the peppers, and ideas for incorporating them into your bouquets and other arrangements. Listen to the podcast and learn how to spice up your bouquets with rooster peppers! The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a ⁠playlist⁠. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions! Mentions: ⁠"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist⁠ Shop: Rooster Peppers ⁠"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form⁠ ⁠TGW YouTube Channel⁠ ⁠TGW iPhone App⁠ (iOS App Store) ⁠TGW Android App⁠ (Google Play) ⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠ The ⁠"Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne"⁠ podcast is produced by ⁠The Gardener’s Workshop⁠ and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of ⁠Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers⁠ and the publisher of ⁠Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online⁠. Watch ⁠Lisa’s Story⁠ and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
    4/13/2023
    22:37

More Leisure podcasts

About Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne

Join Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo as they discuss all things related to gardening, flower farming, and growing from seed. Lisa brings over two decades of flower farming experience to the conversation, while Layne offers the perspective of an avid home gardener, seed starter, and engineer. Together, the duo provides an informative and entertaining look into the world of flowers as well as vegetables, bulbs, woodies, and more. From seed starting to harvesting and everything in between, this series is full of practical tips, tricks, and information to get you growing with success.
Podcast website

Listen to Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne, Gaming with the Broscast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne

Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne: Podcasts in Family