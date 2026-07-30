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147 episodes
- Planning your autumn cool flower plantings? Wondering which cool-season hardy annuals benefit the most from being planted in fall versus very early spring? Today, Lisa and Layne discuss five cool flowers to prioritize planting this fall if they are winter hardy in your area. They cover the advantages of fall-planting Snapdragons (Antirrhinum majus), Sweet Peas (Lathyrus odoratus), Sweet William (Dianthus barbatus), Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), and Craspedia (Craspedia globosa) compared to planting in very early spring. Listen to the podcast and learn which flowers to make space for in your fall cool flower beds and why they are worth the effort to plant this autumn!
The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a playlist. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions!
Mentions:
"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist
Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Online Course: Warm Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Shop: Cool-Season Seeds
#25 - Seed Starting & Transplant Timing
#49 - Cool Flowers Fall Planting Checklist
#50 - Sweet William Variety Comparison: Amazon vs. Sweet
#82 - Snapdragon Bloom Order & Group Considerations
"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form
TGW YouTube Channel
TGW iPhone App (iOS App Store)
TGW Android App (Google Play)
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The "Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne" podcast is produced by The Gardener’s Workshop and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers and the publisher of Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
- Confused by all the different varieties of orange sunflowers? Wondering which to choose if you can only grow one? Today, Lisa and Layne compare five varieties of orange sunflowers with dark central disks. They cover the subtle differences amongst the varieties and offer tips to help you select the right ones for your farm or cutting garden. Listen to the podcast and learn which orange sunflowers to grow to brighten up your bouquets all season long!
The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a playlist. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions!
Mentions:
"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist
Online Course: Warm Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Shop: Sunflower Seeds (Including ProCut Orange, ProCut Horizon, ProCut Orange Excel, ProCut Brilliance, and Vincent's Choice)
"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form
TGW YouTube Channel
TGW iPhone App (iOS App Store)
TGW Android App (Google Play)
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The "Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne" podcast is produced by The Gardener’s Workshop and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers and the publisher of Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
- Did you know that some cut flowers pollute water faster than others? Wondering if there is anything you can do to extend the vase life of this "dirty" group of bloomers? Today, Lisa and Layne discuss "dirty dozen" flowers. They cover what "dirty dozen" flowers are, examples of flowers in this group, steps to take during and after harvesting to prolong vase life, and more. Listen to the podcast and learn how to deal with the "dirty" flowers growing in your field or garden!
The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a playlist. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions!
Mentions:
"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist
Online Course: Warm Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Shop: CVBN Tab Treatment, Flower Food
Episode 95 - Flower Conditioning Products & Process
"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form
TGW YouTube Channel
TGW iPhone App (iOS App Store)
TGW Android App (Google Play)
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The "Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne" podcast is produced by The Gardener’s Workshop and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers and the publisher of Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
- Looking forward to buckets of sunflower blooms to fill your summer and fall bouquets? Wondering which varieties to grow and what steps to take to attain the ideal head size, maximize vase life, and have blooms all season long? Today, Lisa and Layne discuss four tips for success when growing sunflowers for cutting. Plus, the girls share an exciting announcement for warm-season flower growers everywhere. Listen to the podcast and learn how to make the most of your sunflowers this season!
The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a playlist. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions!
Mentions:
"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist
Online Course: Warm Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Shop: Warm-Season Seeds, Sunflower Seeds
Episode 28 - Early Sunflower Experiments
Episode 37 - Branching Sunflowers
Episode 42 - Sunflower Troubleshooting
Episode 79 - Early Sunflower Checklist
"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form
TGW YouTube Channel
TGW iPhone App (iOS App Store)
TGW Android App (Google Play)
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The "Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne" podcast is produced by The Gardener’s Workshop and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers and the publisher of Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
- Itching to plant out your first warm-season transplants? Wondering if there are any steps you can take to improve their chances of success? Today, Lisa and Layne discuss planting tips for early warm-season transplants. Listen to the podcast and learn the steps you can take before and after transplanting to help your first round of warm-season plants thrive!
The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a playlist. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions!
Mentions:
"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist
Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Shop: Warm-Season Seeds
Episode 28 - Early Sunflower Experiments
Episode 79 - Early Sunflower Checklist
"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form
TGW YouTube Channel
TGW iPhone App (iOS App Store)
TGW Android App (Google Play)
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The "Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne" podcast is produced by The Gardener’s Workshop and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers and the publisher of Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!
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About Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne
Join Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo as they discuss all things related to gardening, flower farming, and growing from seed. Lisa brings over two decades of flower farming experience to the conversation, while Layne offers the perspective of an avid home gardener, seed starter, and engineer. Together, the duo provides an informative and entertaining look into the world of flowers as well as vegetables, bulbs, woodies, and more. From seed starting to harvesting and everything in between, this series is full of practical tips, tricks, and information to get you growing with success.Podcast website
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