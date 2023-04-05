#36 - Mother's Day Flowers, Part 2 - Stock, Snapdragons & Tulips with Gretel Adams

Would you like to grow beautiful stock, snapdragons, and tulips to include in your Mother's Day bouquets? Today, Layne is joined again by Gretel Adams of Sunny Meadows Flower Farm to continue discussing her farm's top five Mother's Day flowers. Episode 35 (part 1) featured anemones and ranunculus, and today's episode (part 2) features the remaining three crops - stock, snapdragons, and tulips. Layne and Gretel cover each crop's significance, favorite colors and varieties, whether the plants are grown in structures or in the field, succession planting tips, general bloom times, the number of stems each plant is expected to yield, and other growing and harvesting tips. Towards the end of the episode, Layne asks Gretel some fun questions about becoming a mother. Listen to the podcast and learn how Gretel's team grows stock, snapdragons, and tulips for Sunny Meadows Flower Farm's biggest flower holiday of the year! The video version of Layne and Gretel's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a ⁠⁠⁠⁠playlist⁠⁠⁠⁠. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions! Mentions: ⁠⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk" YouTube Playlist⁠⁠⁠⁠ Steve & Gretel's Greenhouse Transplant Guide with Spacing Information Online Course: ⁠Flower Farming School Online: Growing Cut-Flower Crops in Hoop & Greenhouses⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk" Topic Suggestion Form⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠TGW YouTube Channel⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠TGW iPhone App⁠⁠⁠⁠ (iOS App Store) ⁠⁠⁠⁠TGW Android App⁠⁠⁠⁠ (Google Play) ⁠⁠⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠⁠ The ⁠⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne"⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast is produced by ⁠⁠⁠⁠The Gardener’s Workshop⁠⁠⁠⁠ and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of ⁠⁠⁠⁠Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of ⁠⁠⁠⁠Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠. Watch ⁠⁠⁠⁠Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!