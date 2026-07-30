Did you know that some cut flowers pollute water faster than others? Wondering if there is anything you can do to extend the vase life of this "dirty" group of bloomers? Today, Lisa and Layne discuss "dirty dozen" flowers. They cover what "dirty dozen" flowers are, examples of flowers in this group, steps to take during and after harvesting to prolong vase life, and more. Listen to the podcast and learn how to deal with the "dirty" flowers growing in your field or garden!

The video version of Lisa and Layne's conversation will be posted to The Gardener’s Workshop’s YouTube channel, where all “Seed Talk” episodes are organized into a ⁠⁠⁠⁠playlist⁠⁠⁠⁠. In addition, auto-generated transcripts are available for viewing on YouTube. If there is a question or topic you would like to hear discussed on a future episode of “Seed Talk”, please fill out the form linked below. We would love to hear your suggestions!

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Online Course: Warm Flowers from Seed to Harvest

Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest﻿﻿﻿

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Episode 95 - Flower Conditioning Products & Process

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The ⁠⁠⁠⁠"Seed Talk with Lisa & Layne"⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast is produced by ⁠⁠⁠⁠The Gardener’s Workshop⁠⁠⁠⁠ and co-hosted by Lisa Mason Ziegler and Layne Angelo. Lisa is the founder and owner of The Gardener's Workshop, where Layne works as Seed Manager. Lisa is the award-winning author of ⁠⁠⁠⁠Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of ⁠⁠⁠⁠Flower Farming School Online, Farmer-Florist School Online, and Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠. Watch ⁠⁠⁠⁠Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with her on social media. Layne is an avid gardener, seed starter, and engineer who loves learning and applying her technical knowledge to all areas of life, including gardening and growing flowers. Thanks for joining us!