Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Second Life in the App
Listen to Second Life in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Second Life

Second Life

Podcast Second Life
Podcast Second Life

Second Life

Second Life
add
Join our host, Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr, as she chronicles the career changes that can come at any age in our podcast, Second Life. More
BusinessCareersSociety & CulturePersonal JournalsArtsFashion & Beauty
Join our host, Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr, as she chronicles the career changes that can come at any age in our podcast, Second Life. More

Available Episodes

5 of 381
  • Madison Utendahl: Founder and CCO of Utendahl Creative
    Madison Utendahl is the founder behind the all-female, Black-owned, anti-trend branding and design agency, Utendahl Creative, behind brands like Simon Huck’s Judy, Halsey’s About-Face, and Chris Paul’s Good Eatn. But back before she went out on her own, she was helping to create viral sensations like The Museum of Ice Cream and Refinery29’s 29 Rooms. She was even a production assistant for HBO’s acclaimed series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Along the way, she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, won two Webby Awards, and eventually felt burnt out. In today’s episode, Madison talks about what it was like to feel so depleted after years and years of a highly productive and successful career, and why after walking away from it all, she decided to found a company of her own.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    1:02:52
  • Second Life LIVE! Beating Burnout with Dr. Deepika Chopra
    Live from Los Angeles, Hillary is joined by Dr. Deepika Chopra—aka the "optimism doctor"—for a conversation around beating burnout. Dr. Chopra holds a doctorate in clinical health psychology with a special interest in mind-body connection, sensory-based visual imagery, color therapy, innovative cognitive behavioral strategies, and methods to increase optimism and resilience. In this live episode, she shares the difference between acute stress and clinical burn out, how to cultivate more joy throughout your day, and the key to finding work that’s truly sustainable. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    40:05
  • Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr: With Jéan: Creating a Cult-Followed Fashion Label By Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas
    Independent fashion label With Jéan’s viral designs (such as its cult-favorite Andy dress, signature corsets, and best-selling ribbon-trimmed silhouettes) have been spotted on everyone from Rosalía to Bella Hadid. On this episode, founders Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas join Hillary to discuss bringing their vision to life, what to expect from their upcoming drops, and the items on repeat in their own wardrobes. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    30:32
  • Alexandra Gater: Home Décor Expert, Stylist, and Author
    Home décor expert and YouTube content creator Alexandra Gater connects with millions through her home makeover videos on YouTube, where she makes design accessible for renters and homeowners alike, no matter their budget. Today, Alexandra has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube plus her own website where she provides virtual makeover packages, product collabs, and a collection of handmade Moroccan pom-pom slippers. But back before Alexandra found her career as a YouTube creator, she was working for a Canadian lifestyle magazine, Chatelaine, where she worked as an intern in the art department and eventually discovered her passion for home design. Tune in to hear about it all, including how she recovered from a gut-wrenching layoff and persevered to build something entirely of her own.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/24/2023
    57:56
  • Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr: How to Optimize Your Closet and Define Your Style With Wardrobe Specialist Allison Bornstein
    Allison Bornstein is a stylist, wardrobe specialist, and content creator popular for her signature systems outlining how to optimize your style and closet. On this episode, she walks Hillary through her signature closet editing system, the three-word method for defining your style, the seven questions you should ask when buying a new item, and so much more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    36:14

More Business podcasts

About Second Life

Join our host, Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr, as she chronicles the career changes that can come at any age in our podcast, Second Life.

Podcast website

Listen to Second Life, Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Second Life

Second Life

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Second Life: Podcasts in Family