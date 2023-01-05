Madison Utendahl: Founder and CCO of Utendahl Creative
Madison Utendahl is the founder behind the all-female, Black-owned, anti-trend branding and design agency, Utendahl Creative, behind brands like Simon Huck's Judy, Halsey's About-Face, and Chris Paul's Good Eatn. But back before she went out on her own, she was helping to create viral sensations like The Museum of Ice Cream and Refinery29's 29 Rooms. She was even a production assistant for HBO's acclaimed series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Along the way, she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, won two Webby Awards, and eventually felt burnt out. In today's episode, Madison talks about what it was like to feel so depleted after years and years of a highly productive and successful career, and why after walking away from it all, she decided to found a company of her own.