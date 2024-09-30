Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's legal issues, allegations of sexual misconduct, tens of millions in hush money payments, and even allegations of sex trafficking make the soap opera theatrics of his average WWE event look tame. He's also an all-time strange character, regarding whom seemingly thousands of bizarre, maybe-true, maybe-not tales are all over the internet. Producer note: this episode was recorded PRIOR to additional allegations against Vince McMahon coming out.