1:28
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon's legal issues, allegations of sexual misconduct, tens of millions in hush money payments, and even allegations of sex trafficking make the soap opera theatrics of his average WWE event look tame. He's also an all-time strange character, regarding whom seemingly thousands of bizarre, maybe-true, maybe-not tales are all over the internet. Producer note: this episode was recorded PRIOR to additional allegations against Vince McMahon coming out.
You can find clips of the show on TikTok @wisecrackofficial or @scumbags.of.history, see full episodes on YouTube @ScumbagsOfHistory and follow Brittany (@BrittanySchmitt) and Mateen (@MateenStewart) on Instagram.
Scumbags of History is a production of Voyage Media and Enthusiast Gaming. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, and Dan Benamor (Voyage Media), J.B. Elliott, Roarke Boes, and Amanda Scherker (Enthusiast Gaming) and Samuel Levine. Executive Produced and hosted by Brittany Schmitt and Mateen Stewart. Showrunner: Joe Borden. Original Concept: Amanda Scherker. Research: Amanda Scherker and Dan Benamor. Technical Producer and Editor: A.J. Moseley. Theme song by Derlis Gonzalez and Morgan Jay. Special thanks to Mike Nell, recorded at Second Floor Studios.
If you’re enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you’re listening, and subscribe for future episodes.
Listeners, we want to continue to be able to make this show great for you, and an excellent way to make sure we can do that is to tell us more about you, who you are, what you like, and more. There's a survey link below, if you can fill that out, it will help us continue making the show as great as it can be for you.
http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=yW6zSS4SXCLJ&ver=short
56:47
Walt Disney
Was Walt Disney anti-semitic? We look at the research and try to decide. Did he hate unions? Definitely.
49:36
Miles Davis
Miles Davis admitted in his autobiography to being a pimp that sold women for sex to support his heroin habit, and that was just the tip of the iceberg for this brilliant jazz musician who was incredibly honest about his many, many vices.
45:18
Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs denied the paternity of his daughter, and avoided paying child support, while the mother of his child and his daughter were on welfare. He also completely changed how pretty much every person on the planet interacts with technology (including this podcast!). Brittany and Mateen litigate Jobs' legacy in this episode.
Mother Teresa, Dr. Seuss, Gandhi. Is it possible these enlightened historical figures were total scumbags? That's what we try to decide in Scumbags of History, where we pick through the dirty underwear pile of lesser-known facts about some of the famous people society has put on a pedestal. Hosted by confirmed scumbags, comedians Brittany Schmitt and Mateen Stewart, Scumbags Of History is a thoroughly disreputable history lesson on the people you thought you knew from history. Episodes on Frank Sinatra, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, James Brown, Charlie Chaplin, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Edison, Picasso, and more figures from history, released weekly. You can find clips of the show on TikTok @wisecrackofficial or @scumbags.of.history, see full episodes on YouTube @ScumbagsOfHistory and follow Brittany (@BrittanySchmitt) and Mateen (@MateenStewart) on Instagram.
