This week on Script Apart, the return of Mike Flanagan! The response to our last episode speaking to the horror auteur, one of this generation's true titans of the genre, was so emphatic, we couldn't wait to invite Mike back on the show to get lost in the Overlook-esque hedge maze of 2019's Doctor Sleep, his near-miraculous sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep. We use the word "miraculous" because it really is astonishing what the Ewan McGregor-starring chiller managed to achieve, marrying the legacies of two notoriously different visions of The Shining. Stephen King wrote The Shining in 1977. When Stanley Kubrick made drastic changes to King's source text in his adaptation of the story three years later, it led to contempt between these two masters of their craft. Fans have been divided ever since over which version is the more powerful – King's novel, which had a different ending and a sunnier message about the capacity for love to triumph over evil, or Kubrick's ruthless cinematic journey into male madness; the bloody end game of toxic masculinity, as embodied by Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrence. When Mike was presented with the chance to adapt King's 2013 literary sequel to The Shining, which continued the canon his story, ignoring Kubrick's changes, the Haunting of Hill House filmmaker decided to attempt the impossible. His Doctor Sleep was to knit together the visual language of Kubrick's Shining with the storytelling that King favoured, honouring both iterations. The story of how he pulled it off, and the seismic personal changes it sparked in Mike's own life, is a tale as fascinating as the film itself. Which is saying something. Doctor Sleep is a fevered festival of telekinetic children, travelling vampiric bohemians and the courage it takes to beat addiction. And though the film didn't perform well at the box office, it's since found a passionate community of devoted fans who rightly consider it a masterpiece. Listen out at the end for some mind-blowing information on the sequels and spin-offs that its disappointing commercial performance sadly stopped from going ahead – and a note of optimism that we may see some of Doctor Sleep's characters again, featuring in Mike's upcoming adaptation of King's incredible The Dark Tower.