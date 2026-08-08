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SCP: Find Us Alive

Hodgepodge Audio
FictionScience Fiction
SCP: Find Us Alive
Latest episode

76 episodes

  • SCP: Find Us Alive

    71: Find Us Alive

    08/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Site-107 reaches the end of the road.
    Thank you for joining us on this incredible 7-year journey. For more original and SCP shows in the future, don't forget to check out our newsletter at hodgepodgeaudio.com.
    This episode was written and produced by Anna Maguire and features the voices of Logan Laidlaw (Harley), Jackson McMurray (Lancaster), Tasch Ritter (Klein), Tabitha Bardall (Love), Anna Maguire (Raddagher), Ashley Quills (Cordell) and Vyn Vox (Noah), as well as W. Blake Kimber, Abigail Adair, and Justice Washington.
    CONTENT WARNINGS: mentions of self-injury, death, suicide, human experimentation
    Original music by Jackson McMurray.
    Join us on Patreon for exclusive behind-the-scenes content! Word of mouth is the best advertising, so be sure to share with your friends if you like the show! Patreon.com/hodgepodgeaudio
    THIS EPISODE'S SPONSORS: topphyTheDoll, Robin Barry, ManaRaider, Kit, constellation_shark, Mell Rexter, Vana, Sirius, Justine, Cryptix23, FishMaster86, Navvy, Ansem Williams, Jade lover of good tea, Russell, mis
    Featuring SCP-7218, by Dr Vikki Lost. https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-7218
    This podcast and all content relating to the SCP Foundation are released under a Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 license.
    Thank you for listening.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • SCP: Find Us Alive

    70: Before the End

    07/03/2026 | 29 mins.
    Harley makes an offer. Love makes some friends. Site-107 makes a lot of plans. The end is near.
    FINALE LIVESTREAM - Friday, August 7, 4pm MST, here on YouTube. Join us to listen live with the cast, talk about the show, ask some questions, and more fun secret stuff!
    This episode was written and produced by Anna Maguire and features the voices of Logan Laidlaw (Harley), Jackson McMurray (Lancaster), Tasch Ritter (Klein), Tabitha Bardall (Love), and Anna Maguire (Raddagher).
    CONTENT WARNINGS: mention of self-injury, death, suicide, human experimentation
    Original music by Jackson McMurray.
    Sign up for our newsletter at hodgepodgeaudio.com for updates, info, art, and more.
    Join us on Patreon for exclusive behind-the-scenes content! Word of mouth is the best advertising, so be sure to share with your friends if you like the show! Patreon.com/hodgepodgeaudio
    THIS EPISODE'S SPONSORS: The Curation Collective, Blueeye, Nox_Ender, Elise, Stephanie Minahan, Arthur Cornec, Toll, Delta, NHBH
    This podcast and all content relating to the SCP Foundation are released under a Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 license.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • SCP: Find Us Alive

    69: Breaking Off

    06/05/2026 | 20 mins.
    The staff of former Foundation Site-107 make an important collective decision
    This episode was written and produced by Anna Maguire and features the voices of Logan Laidlaw (Harley), Jackson McMurray (Lancaster), Tasch Ritter (Klein), Tabitha Bardall (Love), and Anna Maguire (Raddagher).
    CONTENT WARNINGS: mention of self-injury, death, human experimentation
    Original music by Jackson McMurray.
    Sign up for our newsletter at hodgepodgeaudio.com for updates, info, art, and more.
    Join us on Patreon for exclusive behind-the-scenes content! Word of mouth is the best advertising, so be sure to share with your friends if you like the show! Patreon.com/hodgepodgeaudio
    THIS EPISODE'S SPONSORS: abardnamedkate, Buttlet, Tatharnan, AstridAzalea, WolfSlayr, thesilvershepherd, Rhea, Dr. Nyxon Mobius and Dr. Ikke Mobius, the dutch cultist, Nico Fischer, Martin Markov, Sarah Rigoberto, Landlineinspace, Shandiin Nez
    This podcast and all content relating to the SCP Foundation are released under a Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 license.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • SCP: Find Us Alive

    68: Defying Orders

    05/01/2026 | 25 mins.
    We may have allies elsewhere. But what are we doing, really?
    This episode was written and produced by Anna Maguire and features the voices of Logan Laidlaw (Harley), Jackson McMurray (Lancaster), Tasch Ritter (Klein), Tabitha Bardall (Love), and Anna Maguire (Raddagher).
    CONTENT WARNINGS: mention of self-injury
    Original music by Jackson McMurray.
    Sign up for our newsletter at hodgepodgeaudio.com for updates, info, art, and more.
    Join us on Patreon for exclusive behind-the-scenes content! Word of mouth is the best advertising, so be sure to share with your friends if you like the show! Patreon.com/hodgepodgeaudio
    THIS EPISODE'S SPONSORS: the expie, Dragondono, Carole Nguyen Vo, Gimmy Creative Support, Kurly, TJ, meowmixmk, Kicker85
    This podcast and all content relating to the SCP Foundation are released under a Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 license.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • SCP: Find Us Alive

    67: Let Them Rot

    04/03/2026 | 22 mins.
    Dumptruck practices a new skill. Raddagher makes a decision. Harley decides not to talk.
    This episode was written and produced by Anna Maguire and features the voices of Logan Laidlaw (Harley), Jackson McMurray (Lancaster), Tasch Ritter (Klein), Tabitha Bardall (Love), Anna Maguire (Raddagher), and Ashley Quills (Cordell).
    Original music by Jackson McMurray.
    Sign up for our newsletter at hodgepodgeaudio.com for updates, info, art, and more.
    Join us on Patreon for exclusive behind-the-scenes content! Word of mouth is the best advertising, so be sure to share with your friends if you like the show! Patreon.com/hodgepodgeaudio
    THIS EPISODE'S SPONSORS: WitherDragon, The DefectivePawn, DracodeMortem, LopsidedLollipop, Camille Plunkett, EthicallySauced, CyrusArcadius, Ferocious Fairy, Juni_Gloom, Ren, Unuora, Blueeye
    This podcast and all content relating to the SCP Foundation are released under a Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 license.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About SCP: Find Us Alive
Find Us Alive follows the strange developments at Site-107, a small Foundation research site trapped inside dimensional anomaly SCP-6320, as narrated by the site’s radio operator, Dr. Harley.
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FictionScience Fiction

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