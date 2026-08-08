Site-107 reaches the end of the road.

Thank you for joining us on this incredible 7-year journey. For more original and SCP shows in the future, don't forget to check out our newsletter at hodgepodgeaudio.com.

This episode was written and produced by Anna Maguire and features the voices of Logan Laidlaw (Harley), Jackson McMurray (Lancaster), Tasch Ritter (Klein), Tabitha Bardall (Love), Anna Maguire (Raddagher), Ashley Quills (Cordell) and Vyn Vox (Noah), as well as W. Blake Kimber, Abigail Adair, and Justice Washington.

CONTENT WARNINGS: mentions of self-injury, death, suicide, human experimentation

Original music by Jackson McMurray.

Join us on Patreon for exclusive behind-the-scenes content! Word of mouth is the best advertising, so be sure to share with your friends if you like the show! Patreon.com/hodgepodgeaudio

THIS EPISODE'S SPONSORS: topphyTheDoll, Robin Barry, ManaRaider, Kit, constellation_shark, Mell Rexter, Vana, Sirius, Justine, Cryptix23, FishMaster86, Navvy, Ansem Williams, Jade lover of good tea, Russell, mis

Featuring SCP-7218, by Dr Vikki Lost. https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-7218

This podcast and all content relating to the SCP Foundation are released under a Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 license.

Thank you for listening.



Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands



Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy