In this bonus episode of Scott & Mark Learn To, Scott Hanselman and Mark Russinovich take a detour into the fabulous world of skincare, proving that everyone deserves a little TLC! With Scott both amused and bewildered by Mark's radiant complexion, they launch into a lively debate about grooming habits. From the champagne of shampoos to moisturizing rituals and the must-have essentials for looking sharp in the tech world, Scott and Mark share their best beauty tips. Plus, discover the profound truth that "you can't have too many moisturizers"—unless you're Mark, who insists that sometimes, less is more! Takeaways: Mark's glowing skin leads Scott to question how old he really is The importance of skincare routines as a form of self-care A minimalistic routine vs a more extensive regimen and common misconceptions
Scott & Mark Learn To... Pick a Programming Language
In this episode of Scott & Mark Learn To, Scott Hanselman and Mark Russinovich dive into the quirks and philosophies of programming languages—debating the purpose of small languages, like Erlang, versus giants like JavaScript. Along the way, they discuss whether modern languages with hindsight (like Kotlin) are inherently better and reminisce about the good old days of writing code in C, Delphi, and even 6502 assembler. Mark reflects on transitioning to Rust for system-level code in Azure, marking a deliberate move away from C/C++. He highlights Rust's ownership model, memory safety, and enforced concurrency as the game-changers. Meanwhile, Scott is poking fun at the oddities of language trends, including Python's rise to dominance in machine learning. Takeaways: Rust's key advantage with enforced memory safety Python's dominance in AI due to its robust ecosystem not just its language features Why programming language selection is driven by ecosystems, tools, and personal preference
Scott & Mark Learn To... Use AI and Know AI Limitations
In this episode of Scott & Mark Learn To, Scott Hanselman and Mark Russinovich explore the evolving role of AI in tech, from leveraging tools like GitHub Copilot to boost productivity in coding, to the potential pitfalls of over-reliance on AI. They discuss how AI is reshaping both education and professional development and reflect on the challenges of large language models (LLMs), including issues like hallucinations, indirect prompt injection attacks, and jailbreaks. Mark highlights how models, shaped by Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), can still produce unpredictable results, underscoring the need for transparency, safety, and ethical use in AI-driven systems. Takeaways: Whether reliance on AI affects one's foundational coding skills and overall efficiency How to balance continuous learning with maintaining expertise in technology fields AI models sometimes produce hallucinations and the importance of understanding how to effectively use these tools
Scott & Mark Learn To... How Not to Ship the Org Chart
In this episode of Scott & Mark Learn To, Scott Hanselman and Mark Russinovich discuss the concept of shipping the org chart, a term used to describe when different teams' outputs are inconsistently integrated, reflecting the organizational structure rather than a cohesive product. Scott recounts his experience test-driving an electric vehicle with a disjointed interface, which made him question the internal coordination within the automaker. Mark explains how Microsoft addresses this issue through standardization and tooling, emphasizing the need for consistent APIs and user experiences. They also debate the balance between maintaining consistency and fostering innovation, and how large tech companies like Microsoft and Apple manage these challenges. Takeaways: Establishing UX design standards helps maintain a consistent user experience across features Inconsistent design or functionality can impact user perception and trust in a product Integrating quality checks early (shift left) helps prevent issues and reduces later fixes
Scott & Mark Learn To... Influence Without Authority
In this episode of Scott & Mark Learn To, Scott Hanselman and Mark Russinovich dive into the art of influencing without authority. Scott, who recently took on new responsibilities at Microsoft, shares his approach to leadership and advocacy, encouraging his team to push boundaries and advocate for the customer. Mark, Deputy CISO and CTO of Azure, discusses the importance of using influence over authority, drawing from his experiences both at Microsoft and his earlier days running his own software company. The conversation also touches on leadership dynamics, resource allocation, and the challenges of managing priorities in a large organization. Through their candid discussion, Scott and Mark offer insights and practical advice for leaders at all levels. Takeaways: The importance of advocating for the customer, even if it means ruffling a few feathers How to balance being assertive with being respectful in a leadership role The significance of building trust and influence to effectively lead without direct authority
Join tech industry veterans Scott Hanselman and Mark Russinovich as they dive into the challenges and innovations of today's fast-paced world. Whether you're an experienced developer or simply curious about technology, each episode offers a fresh perspective on emerging trends, familiar topics, and insights that go beyond the strictly technical. From the latest in AI to effective ways to influence without authority, Scott and Mark set out to 'learn' something new in every episode, and they're bringing you along for the ride. Join Scott and Mark for engaging discussions, expert advice, and a shared journey of learning and discovery. There's always something new to learn!