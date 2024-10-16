Scott & Mark Learn To... Influence Without Authority

In this episode of Scott & Mark Learn To, Scott Hanselman and Mark Russinovich dive into the art of influencing without authority. Scott, who recently took on new responsibilities at Microsoft, shares his approach to leadership and advocacy, encouraging his team to push boundaries and advocate for the customer. Mark, Deputy CISO and CTO of Azure, discusses the importance of using influence over authority, drawing from his experiences both at Microsoft and his earlier days running his own software company. The conversation also touches on leadership dynamics, resource allocation, and the challenges of managing priorities in a large organization. Through their candid discussion, Scott and Mark offer insights and practical advice for leaders at all levels. Takeaways: The importance of advocating for the customer, even if it means ruffling a few feathers How to balance being assertive with being respectful in a leadership role The significance of building trust and influence to effectively lead without direct authority Who are they? View Scott Hanselman on LinkedIn View Mark Russinovich on LinkedIn Listen to other episodes at scottandmarklearn.to Watch Scott and Mark Learn on YouTube Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts Download the Transcript Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.