Is your child a "good reader" who can't actually tell you what they just read? A distressed mama asked me in the comments how we handle struggling readers, so in Episode 165 I'm walking through the 3 things we do in our homeschool for reading comprehension:

1. Read-alouds — chosen by me, read purely for the joy of the story (no worksheets!)

2. Quiet Reading Time (QRT) — 30 minutes a day, at the level where your child can actually succeed, even if that means dropping back to Frog and Toad

3. The McGuffey Readers — the 190-year-old readers we use for oral reading, spelling, vocabulary, narration and comprehension questions in 10–15 minutes

I also share how my "best reader in the class" son broke down in tears over a chapter book, and what I learned about meeting kids where they are.

📚 Vintage curriculum (free downloads + McGuffey Reader links): CLICK HERE

✏️ Free copy of With Pencil and Pen (1906): https://schooltohomeschool.com/with-pencil-and-pen

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If you're a faith-driven mom exploring homeschooling, unschooling, or personalized learning, this show is for you. Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and leave a review — it helps more families find freedom in education!

*Please note that some of the links included in this article are Amazon affiliate links.