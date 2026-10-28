Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
179 episodes
- Do you want to teach out of a vintage textbook, but can't figure out how? Today's episode is for you!
SCHOOL TO HOMESCHOOL RESOURCES:
Janae's Links for Vintage Books
Sign Up for the School to Homeschool Newsletter
School to Homeschool YouTube Channel
CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram
Facebook
Substack
janae@schooltohomeschool.com
🔔 Subscribe + Follow for more!
If you're a faith-driven mom exploring homeschooling, unschooling, or personalized learning, this show is for you. Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and leave a review — it helps more families find freedom in education!
*Please note that some of the links included in this article are Amazon affiliate links.
- In this episode, I explain how to use two vintage textbooks to teach writing. Yes, I ramble a bit. Would you expect anything less?
📚 Vintage curriculum (free downloads + McGuffey Reader links): CLICK HERE
✏️ Free copy of With Pencil and Pen (1906): https://schooltohomeschool.com/with-pencil-and-pen
SCHOOL TO HOMESCHOOL RESOURCES:
Janae's Links for Vintage Books
Sign Up for the School to Homeschool Newsletter
School to Homeschool YouTube Channel
CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram
Facebook
Substack
janae@schooltohomeschool.com
🔔 Subscribe + Follow for more!
If you're a faith-driven mom exploring homeschooling, unschooling, or personalized learning, this show is for you. Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and leave a review — it helps more families find freedom in education!
*Please note that some of the links included in this article are Amazon affiliate links.
165. Struggling Reader? 3 Things We Do Every Week (Including a 190-Year-Old Reader)10/13/2026 | 24 mins.Is your child a "good reader" who can't actually tell you what they just read? A distressed mama asked me in the comments how we handle struggling readers, so in Episode 165 I'm walking through the 3 things we do in our homeschool for reading comprehension:
1. Read-alouds — chosen by me, read purely for the joy of the story (no worksheets!)
2. Quiet Reading Time (QRT) — 30 minutes a day, at the level where your child can actually succeed, even if that means dropping back to Frog and Toad
3. The McGuffey Readers — the 190-year-old readers we use for oral reading, spelling, vocabulary, narration and comprehension questions in 10–15 minutes
I also share how my "best reader in the class" son broke down in tears over a chapter book, and what I learned about meeting kids where they are.
📚 Vintage curriculum (free downloads + McGuffey Reader links): CLICK HERE
✏️ Free copy of With Pencil and Pen (1906): https://schooltohomeschool.com/with-pencil-and-pen
SCHOOL TO HOMESCHOOL RESOURCES:
Janae's Links for Vintage Books
Sign Up for the School to Homeschool Newsletter
School to Homeschool YouTube Channel
CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram
Facebook
Substack
janae@schooltohomeschool.com
🔔 Subscribe + Follow for more!
If you're a faith-driven mom exploring homeschooling, unschooling, or personalized learning, this show is for you. Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and leave a review — it helps more families find freedom in education!
*Please note that some of the links included in this article are Amazon affiliate links.
- What happens when an instructional-science PhD decides grades and tests may be getting in the way of real learning?
Dr. Pablo Riboldi joins me to explain why he built a homeschool program without traditional grades or tests, why he returned to classical texts like Euclid's Elements, and why students should become responsible for their own education.
We talk about vintage textbooks, the flipped classroom, intellectual honesty, teaching children to think, and a radically different definition of what it means to be educated.
And if you've ever worried that you're not qualified to homeschool your children, stay until the end. His message to parents is one you need to hear.
https://loveoflearninginstitute.com/
Buy Euclid's Elements HERE: https://link.amazon/B04guqQKI
SCHOOL TO HOMESCHOOL RESOURCES:
Janae's Links for Vintage Books
Sign Up for the School to Homeschool Newsletter
School to Homeschool YouTube Channel
CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram
Facebook
Substack
janae@schooltohomeschool.com
🔔 Subscribe + Follow for more!
If you're a faith-driven mom exploring homeschooling, unschooling, or personalized learning, this show is for you. Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and leave a review — it helps more families find freedom in education!
*Please note that some of the links included in this article are Amazon affiliate links.
- Money, Greed, God: https://link.amazon/B0icCa9EY
Beautiful Girlhood:https:https://link.amazon/B0icCa9EY
Teen Guide to Homemaking by Jeanne Hayden Brinkley: Valerie M. Chamberlain & Frances:
https://archive.org/details/teenguidetohomem00barc
Passion and Purity: https://link.amazon/B0bfbYzwJ
Let Me Be a Woman: https://link.amazon/B061xMb4q
SCHOOL TO HOMESCHOOL RESOURCES:
Janae's Links for Vintage Books
Sign Up for the School to Homeschool Newsletter
School to Homeschool YouTube Channel
CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram
Facebook
janae@schooltohomeschool.com
🔔 Subscribe + Follow for more!
If you're a faith-driven mom exploring homeschooling, unschooling, or personalized learning, this show is for you. Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and leave a review — it helps more families find freedom in education!
*Please note that some of the links included in this article are Amazon affiliate links.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About School to Homeschool
Thinking about homeschooling, but are scared to death...especially with the teenagers? I was as well, but you don't have to do this alone! This is for parents ready to reclaim your children's education, build deeper connections, and step into homeschooling with clarity, confidence, and joy. I share practical strategies, resources, and encouragement to help you confidently transition from public school, support your kids academically and socially, and create a thriving, joyful learning environment for your family. You Got This!Podcast website
Listen to School to Homeschool, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
School to Homeschool
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.