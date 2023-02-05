The EXTRAORDINARY Family Life Podcast

THE podcast for parents with big dreams who feel stuck. Let us show you how to finally break through the overwhelm, chaos, and 'survival mode' to legitimately d... More
#224 How (& WHY) to Have Sex 3-6 Times a Week EVEN with Kids, Businesses, Homeschool, Jobs, Activities, and More
This episode was in response to a question we received:
I just listened to one of your trainings and you guys mention having sex 4-7 times a week. If there is a podcast or a training on this somewhere please direct me to it.
I’m a morning person and my husband is a night owl. I wake up at 4 and go to bed at 9 he wakes up at 8 and goes to bed at midnight. I have 6 kids and homeschool and do my business on the side.
How do you create time to do it that many times? 🙃 I feel like it takes too much time. I’m working on upgrading my thoughts about time with him. But this is where I’m at right now.
And I don’t know where to add it into my schedule and honestly, I’m in pain all day long after I do it. 😬
How do you do it so much and how do you make it a part of your schedule and life?
Ultimately it comes down to STRATEGY. Get all the nitty-gritty details in this episode. 😁
---
5/23/2023
1:19:42
#223 How to Prevent 80% of Problems & Find Lasting Solutions When Challenges Do Arise
Do you feel stuck? Or like you're constantly dealing with the same problems -- in your marriage, with your kids, or your finances?
Does it feel like you can never 'afford it' -- no matter what it is? Or that you keep having the same health issues crop up?
Do you feel like "life sucks and then you die"?
Did you realize that you can PREVENT most of these problems before they happen?
Most people think that when things like this arise that it's 'just life'.
But our research, study, and experience have shown us that most problems in life are self-inflicted.
Of course, there are things that happen to you that are outside of your control -- especially as a child.
Some people are victims of abuse, tragedy, and trauma.
But once you become an adult, you have the opportunity and obligation to "Pull the weeds and plant the seeds" of the things you want and don't want in your life.
And you can learn to reframe the past so that it has new meaning and can become a positive force in your life.
Listen now to this episode if you want to learn how to do this -- and to PREPARE for and PREVENT 80% of the problems in your life -- plus acquire the ability to continually 'level up' mentally, emotionally, financially, and in your relationships.
_____________________
---
5/16/2023
56:10
#222 How Sugar Contributes to Disease & How to Give it Up FOR GOOD
As part of the 28-Day Challenge we ask participants to choose one food to give up.
Some choose sugar. But it’s not always easy to give it up. As one mom said:
“…the sweet tooth got the best of me. I don’t drink soda and haven’t had a donut in two years; those our out. I don’t eat things with corn syrup, and I mostly use olive and coconut oils.
But every time I decide, no more sugar, I can almost feel my brain go into panic mode. And it’s like a wave of dessert ideas comes in and the ability to resist seems impaired. I want to lose weight, but it feels like Mount Everest is in front of me. If “the obstacle is the way”, I am not sure how to proceed here.
I know that eventually I get mad enough and then I am strong enough to resist sugar for a good few months. But I want to make it the lasting change and TRAIN my brain to love NOT getting the sugar fix.”
If you’ve ever felt the desire to improve your overall health and well-being and lose weight by eliminating sugar and replacing it with healthier alternatives — but feel your willpower is lacking then listen to this podcast (because willpower WILL not do the job -- you need better strategies).
If you’re currently not aware of the HUGE negative impact that refined sugar is having on the insulin/glucose process in your body which is contributing to all major diseases — heart diseases, cancers, diabetes, dementia, stroke, high blood pressure, etc. then you MUST listen to this episode now!
In it, we’ll provide specific tips, strategies, and tactics we have used to help ourselves and our clients eliminate refined sugars from our diet — for good.
—————
Become a calmer, more patient, joyful, and HEALTHIER mom in the next 28 days with my 28-Day Challenge.
---
5/10/2023
56:23
#221 Specific Strategies & Tools to Make Your Marriage Good, Better, Great & EXTRAORDINARY
At work, home, family life, and marriage, it’s easy to blame the circumstances of life or to say ‘That’s just the way things are’…
But the reality is that we’re often participating in, perpetuating, or creating our own chaos in marriage and family life — but that means we also have the power to prevent it with intentional planning and preparation.
Of course, many couples and parents think “I don’t have time to be intentional and strategic like you’re describing. Our life is so crazy busy!”
But if you don’t take the time now to prepare, you’ll be FORCED to take the time later to repair.
There IS a better way. You don’t need to wait until your marriage is in crisis or on the verge of divorce. There are intentional action steps you can take TODAY to make your marriage better now.
And if you already have a good or great marriage, then there are intentional actions and strategic strategies you can use to make it EXTRAORDINARY.
Listen to this episode now for specific tips, strategies, and tactics we have used ourselves and shared with our clients for the past 22 years to drastically improve your marriage.
—————
Become a calmer, more patient, and joyful mom — and a more grateful and trusting wife — in the next 28 days with my 28-Day Challenge.
---
5/2/2023
1:26:24
#220 "My Kids Are Fighting So Much!" How to Put and End to Fighting -- For Good
"I'm feeling sooooo burnt out of motherhood... My kids are fighting so much. Last week we did a 'no fighting' challenge for 7 days. They did pretty well and each got a prize.
This week has been a total dumpster fire. I keep circling back to me. Making sure I am good, but I'm just not. I feel so drained at the end of my day after so much fighting. Any advice?"
We get it. Fighting is exhausting -- mentally, emotionally, and physically. It takes away from family and personal productivity and peace. How do we best handle it and put an end to it -- for good? And is it actually possible?
In this episode, we outline the strategies we use from the Pyramid of Peace to 'help things go right' in order to prevent problems and fighting AND how to 'fix what's gone wrong' when fighting actually occurs (which is rare when you spend 80-90% of your time and energy 'helping things go right'.)
We'll show you how to basically eliminate fighting in your family -- for good -- in a realistic approach that focuses on conflict resolution -- because conflicts will arise, but that doesn't mean they have to turn into fights.
If your kids fight at all, then you will want to listen to this insightful episode to understand WHY they are fighting and how to prevent it in a healthy, holistic way.
Resolving conflicts at home and in our families is the beginning of resolving conflicts in the world. Learn how to have more familial peace this week and gain tools for increasing peace in your communities.
---------
Get the specific, step-by-step tools you need to increase personal inner peace so that it can expand into your family life. Join my 28-Day Challenge and earn Badges as you create your own Extraordinary Family Life.
---
Greg and Rachel Denning are parents of 7 children whom they've traveled with to 50+ countries on 5 continents -- all while homeschooling and building a multi-six-figure location independent biz. BECOME the man, woman, spouse, and parent you need to be to create the EXTRAORDINARY life of YOUR dreams with this HOLISTIC approach that works.