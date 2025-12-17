Ep.108 - America’s Untapped Workforce
12/17/2025 | 10 mins.
This episode exposes the massive disconnect between millions of open jobs and millions of talented people with disabilities ready to work. 🚀 Hear why disability inclusion isn't charity — it's one of America's smartest economic strategies. 💡✅ What the JOLTS report reveals about America's job vacancy crisis✅ How millions of disabled workers remain overlooked despite proven talent✅ Why disability benefits often create unintended disincentives to work✅ The staggering gap between disabled and non-disabled labor participation rates✅ How self-employment and entrepreneurship are rising among people with disabilities✅ Evidence that disability-inclusive workplaces outperform on retention and innovation✅ Actionable steps: modern hiring, accessible applications, hybrid work, essential task focus✅ Why accommodation-friendly cultures keep aging employees engaged and employed✅ Inclusion reframed: a competitive economic driver that benefits workers, employers, and societyDisability inclusion isn't a gesture — it's the economic engine America has been ignoring for far too long. 🔥Website: Disability Employment Solutions Ⓒ 2025 PodPro Entertainment
Ep.107 - Disability Career Mobility
12/10/2025 | 9 mins.
New global data is in and it's rewriting what we know about disability employment 📊✨These three game-changing takeaways reveal how Gen Z, job mobility, and real accountability are shifting outcomes.✅ Highlights a brand-new LinkedIn + Disability:IN report on disability career mobility✅ Breaks down how workers with disabilities advance more through switching jobs than promotions✅ Reveals U.S. stats showing 3% advance internally vs. 7.5% by changing employers✅ Explores why companies lose talent when they fail to promote from within✅ Discusses Gen Z's historic gains for disability employment✅ Shares data showing Gen Z with disabilities entering the workforce at higher rates than peers✅ Connects digital tools, remote work, and accessibility to real employment progress✅ Examines why strong disability laws alone don't guarantee employment gains✅ Calls out examples like France and Spain's persistent 10% employment gaps✅ Emphasizes leadership, accountability, and measurable frameworks as the real drivers of successProgress happens when data meets action — accountability and inclusion drive real mobility for people with disabilities. 💡
Ep.106 - Disability Entrepreneurship
12/03/2025 | 12 mins.
Disability entrepreneurship is thriving and accelerating. 🚀 We talk about the numbers, the challenges, and the optimism shaping the next wave of founders. 💡✅ Why entrepreneurship offers unmatched flexibility for people with disabilities.✅ The "1 in 4" data point that shocked the Bureau of Labor Statistics.✅ How disabled founders customize tools, tech, and workspaces to thrive.✅ The massive 27–28% share of U.S. entrepreneurs reporting disabilities.✅ Why revenue gaps persist and what they tell us about opportunity.✅ The high cost of accessibility retrofits and the call for support funds.✅ Discrimination that's subtle, unintentional — but very real.✅ How education and awareness shift public perception of disabled founders.✅ Organizations expanding opportunity: Disability:IN, NDI, and accelerators.✅ Why 2026 may be a breakout year for disability-led businesses.The next great American founder could be a disability entrepreneur — and the world is finally starting to recognize their talent and impact. 💥
Ep.105 - Bosma & AbilityOne Empower America’s Workforce
11/26/2025 | 12 mins.
Unlock the powerful story of veteran and leader Jeff Mittman as he shares how AbilityOne and Bosma create real economic opportunity for people who are blind. 💼 ✨From battlefield survival to workforce empowerment, this episode shows why inclusion fuels strength and national impact. 🇺🇸 💪✅ Introduction of guest Jeff Mittman, veteran and AbilityOne Commission member✅ Overview of Bosma Enterprises and its 110-year legacy✅ How Bosma supplies essential medical products for the VA✅ 50% blind workforce and 15 blind leaders driving upward mobility✅ Jeff's powerful recovery story from an IED attack and 40 surgeries✅ How AbilityOne products directly contributed to saving his life✅ Breaking stigma around disability employment and outdated misconceptions✅ Role of the AbilityOne Commission in expanding economic opportunity✅ Why supporting disability-inclusive supply chains strengthens AmericaEmpowerment builds nations—when everyone's abilities are valued, we all rise together. 🌟AbilityOne: https://www.abilityone.gov/Bosma Enterprises: https://www.bosma.org/Jeffrey Mittman is the President & CEO of Bosma Enterprises, one of the largest disability service organizations in the Midwest and the largest employer of people who are blind in Indiana. In August 2025, President Trump appointed him to serve as a Presidential Appointee on the U.S. AbilityOne Commission, whose mission is to tap America's underutilized workforce of individuals who are blind or have significant disabilities to deliver high quality, mission-essential products and services to Federal agencies in quality employment opportunities.Bosma Enterprises has become a leader in warehousing, light manufacturing, and contract packaging, serving federal and state governments and commercial companies. Funds earned from this work allowed Bosma to serve over 1,000 people last year, teaching them the skills needed to live independent and full lives.Jeff has dedicated his life to service. He spent over 20 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Following his military career, he continued his life of service, working for organizations that support our nation's military and people who are blind or visually impaired. He is a requested speaker across the United States, giving lectures and sharing the lessons he has learned from his life and work experiences.His nationally recognized awards include the 2013 Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and Department of Defense (DoD) Disabled Employee of the Year Award; the American Foundation for the Blind's 2011 Gallagher Award for mentoring and serving as a role model for blind/visually impaired individuals; the 2010 Osborne "Oz" Day Award presented by the federal government for increasing public awareness of the federal AbilityOne Program; and the Lighthouse International's 2007 Henry A. Grunwald Award honoring outstanding public service. He is also a 2015 inductee of the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame and has received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS).
Ep.104 - Opportunity Through Ability
11/19/2025 | 13 mins.
Discover how focusing on ability—not disability—is transforming workplaces and breaking barriers. 🌍 David D'Arcangelo reveals data, trends, and solutions shaping a more inclusive employment future. 💪 ✅ David celebrates over two years and 100+ episodes of Save As: Ability!✅ A viewer's question sparks this deep dive into employment and opportunity.✅ The show's mantra: "You can't have a disability without ability."✅ Data-driven insights reveal a wide employment gap—and the progress made.✅ Telework and hybrid models open new doors for accessibility and independence.✅ Barriers like bias, transportation, and the benefits cliff still block progress.✅ The gig economy and self-employment are rising among people with disabilities.✅ Inclusive companies report higher retention and stronger workplace cultures.✅ David calls on employers, policymakers, and advocates to commit to action.✅ The future of work is flexible, inclusive, and built around human potential.When we lead with ability, we unlock opportunity—for workers, businesses, and society alike. 🚀
