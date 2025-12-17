Unlock the powerful story of veteran and leader Jeff Mittman as he shares how AbilityOne and Bosma create real economic opportunity for people who are blind. 💼 ✨From battlefield survival to workforce empowerment, this episode shows why inclusion fuels strength and national impact. 🇺🇸 💪✅ Introduction of guest Jeff Mittman, veteran and AbilityOne Commission member✅ Overview of Bosma Enterprises and its 110-year legacy✅ How Bosma supplies essential medical products for the VA✅ 50% blind workforce and 15 blind leaders driving upward mobility✅ Jeff’s powerful recovery story from an IED attack and 40 surgeries✅ How AbilityOne products directly contributed to saving his life✅ Breaking stigma around disability employment and outdated misconceptions✅ Role of the AbilityOne Commission in expanding economic opportunity✅ Why supporting disability-inclusive supply chains strengthens AmericaEmpowerment builds nations—when everyone’s abilities are valued, we all rise together. 🌟AbilityOne: https://www.abilityone.gov/Bosma Enterprises: https://www.bosma.org/Jeffrey Mittman is the President & CEO of Bosma Enterprises, one of the largest disability service organizations in the Midwest and the largest employer of people who are blind in Indiana. In August 2025, President Trump appointed him to serve as a Presidential Appointee on the U.S. AbilityOne Commission, whose mission is to tap America's underutilized workforce of individuals who are blind or have significant disabilities to deliver high quality, mission-essential products and services to Federal agencies in quality employment opportunities.Bosma Enterprises has become a leader in warehousing, light manufacturing, and contract packaging, serving federal and state governments and commercial companies. Funds earned from this work allowed Bosma to serve over 1,000 people last year, teaching them the skills needed to live independent and full lives.Jeff has dedicated his life to service. He spent over 20 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Following his military career, he continued his life of service, working for organizations that support our nation's military and people who are blind or visually impaired. He is a requested speaker across the United States, giving lectures and sharing the lessons he has learned from his life and work experiences.His nationally recognized awards include the 2013 Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and Department of Defense (DoD) Disabled Employee of the Year Award; the American Foundation for the Blind's 2011 Gallagher Award for mentoring and serving as a role model for blind/visually impaired individuals; the 2010 Osborne "Oz" Day Award presented by the federal government for increasing public awareness of the federal AbilityOne Program; and the Lighthouse International's 2007 Henry A. Grunwald Award honoring outstanding public service. He is also a 2015 inductee of the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame and has received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS).Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Disability Employment Solutions ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ⓒ 2025 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PodPro Entertainment⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠#SaveAsAbility #Ability #Inclusive #Inclusivity #LaborForce #Disability #DisabilityEmployment #ReasonableAccommodation #Accommodation #AbilityOne #BosmaEnterprises #VeteranLeadership #BlindCommunity #EconomicInclusion #WorkforceEmpowerment #VeteransVoices #EmploymentEquity #SocialImpact #InclusionMatters #BlindProfessionals #AmericanWorkforce #LeadershipStories #AccessibilityAdvocacy #DisabilityPride #StrongerTogether #TheNewRadio