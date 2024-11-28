Sapphic Stories - Spicy WLW Fiction

🚨 Limited Time Offer! 🚨 Get 50% off an annual subscription with Dipsea! Use code SAPPHIC50 or visit dipseastories.com/sapphic50. Sale ends 12/2/2024--This podcast is for adults only, so headphones are highly recommended"The Figure" by Dipsea: Lev falls for her instructor, Cecelia. Her secret quickly becomes harder and harder to keep…Can’t wait till the next episode drops? Want more spicy WLW series? Get access to 1,000+ spicy audiobooks and more on the Dipsea app. Use promo code SAPPHIC25 or go to dipseastories.com/SAPPHIC25 to get 25% off your annual with Dipsea!--Created by Dipsea.
2:13
Swipe Right - Extra Spicy Chapter: Ciara + You
In this extra spicy chapter of "Swipe Right" by Dipsea: You surprise Ciara at her apartment, but she's ready to take the lead.
11:27
Swipe Right - Ch. 4: Friends First
In "Swipe Right," Michelle doesn't think dating apps are for her but after a breakup, she downloads one and is ready to explore the field. She initially thought matching with Yara was just a friendly connection, but when Yara invited her on a hike, Michelle wasn't so sure anymore. Once they found themselves alone by the river, it became clear there was something more between them.
13:03
Swipe Right - Ch. 3: Making the Move
In "Swipe Right," Michelle doesn't think dating apps are for her but after a breakup, she downloads one and is ready to explore the field. In this chapter, it seems like every queer person has a crush on their hairstylist, but Avi is truly irresistible. So when Avi dares Michelle to make the first move, she doesn't hesitate.
9:12
Preview: Night School by Dipsea
"Night School" is an alluring dark academia romance, blending supernatural intrigue with a slow-burn connection as Helena becomes entangled in the mysteries of her enigmatic professor, Nicholas Whitlock. In this chapter, Professor Whitlock has a reputation for being difficult and strange. So when Helena starts working with him, she's surprised to discover how charming he is. As they spend more time together, she feels an almost supernatural pull toward him, and wonders if he feels it too.
