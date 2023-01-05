Dubs Talk: A Golden State Warriors Podcast

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke, Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson bring you comprehensive coverage of the Golden State Warriors. Don’t miss out on in-depth ana... More
Warriors’ comeback falls short as Lakers steal Game 1
Kerith Burke and Dalton Johnson break down the Warriors' Game 1 loss to the Lakers, how Golden State should focus on slowing down Anthony Davis and what Jordan Poole's solid game means moving forward. Plus, what adjustments will the Warriors make for Game 2?(1:15) Warriors comeback falls short vs. Lakers(6:17) Adjustments for Warriors headed into Game 2(10:30) How can Poole grow off his performance?(18:31) Looney continues to shine for Warriors(22:01) Will Kuminga make an appearance this series?
5/3/2023
27:37
Steph's Game 7-record 50 points leads Warriors past Kings, sets up Lakers showdown in conference semifinals
Monte Poole, Kerith Burke and Dalton Johnson break down the Warriors' Game 7 victory over the Kings, including Steph Curry's playoff career-high 50-point performance and Kevon Looney's impact on the boards. Then, the trio look ahead to the second-round series against the Lakers and what it will take do defeat LeBron James.(1:15) Steph's 50 points leads Warriors to Game 7 victory(6:17) Kerr on Steph's 'killer' mentality(14:30) Looking ahead to Warriors-Lakers(18:31) Steph and LeBron set to renew their rivalry
5/1/2023
23:52
Warriors blown out by Kings in Game 6 as series heads to Sacramento for Game 7
Monte Poole and Kerith Burke break down the Warriors' blowout Game 6 loss to the Kings, what adjustments Golden State can make for Game 7 and the key for Jordan Poole to have a big impact moving forward. Plus, Kerith and Monte debate if Draymond Green should be inserted back into the starting lineup and if Sacramento will continue to play small ball.(1:15) Warriors blown out by Kings in Game 6(8:17) Can Warriors keep up with the Kings' speed?(11:30) Will the Kings continue to play small?(16:31) What adjustments will the Warriors make?(21:01) Will Draymond start Game 7?
4/29/2023
25:15
Warriors conquer road woes, beat Kings to take 3-2 series lead as Game 6 at home looms
Monte Poole and Kerith Burke break down the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Kings, Draymond Green's big night off the bench and why Kevon Looney's importance to Golden State doesn't go unnoticed by his teammates.(1:15) Warriors take down Kings to take 3-2 series lead(6:17) Can the Warriors offense continue to improve?(11:30) Will Draymond continue to come off the bench?(15:31) Is Looney underrated for the Warriors?(22:51) Will the Warriors close out the Kings in Game 6?
4/27/2023
23:50
Steph Curry, Warriors escape with thrilling Game 4 win vs. Kings, even series
Monte Poole and Kerith Burke break down the Warriors' thrilling Game 4 victory over the Kings, Draymond Green's impact coming off the bench and what Golden State needs to do to steal Game 5 in Sacramento.(1:15) Draymond comes off the bench in Warriors' win(6:17) Will Draymond start Game 5?(15:30) Analyzing the final possession(19:31) Can the Warriors defend on the road?
