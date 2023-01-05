Dubs Talk: A Golden State Warriors Podcast

Warriors blown out by Kings in Game 6 as series heads to Sacramento for Game 7

Monte Poole and Kerith Burke break down the Warriors' blowout Game 6 loss to the Kings, what adjustments Golden State can make for Game 7 and the key for Jordan Poole to have a big impact moving forward. Plus, Kerith and Monte debate if Draymond Green should be inserted back into the starting lineup and if Sacramento will continue to play small ball.(1:15) Warriors blown out by Kings in Game 6(8:17) Can Warriors keep up with the Kings' speed?(11:30) Will the Kings continue to play small?(16:31) What adjustments will the Warriors make?(21:01) Will Draymond start Game 7?