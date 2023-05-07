Run Your Race is the ultimate intersection of basketball and business. Theo and AJ will take their listeners on a journey through stories of tragedy and triumph...
Grant Williams on What he Said to Jimmy Butler, Making Both, NBA Finals Run and More
Today’s episode features fellow North Carolina Native and Team CP3 Alum, Grant Williams. Grant is just off another deep playoff run and signing a new contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Let’s talk about his journey to where he’s at today. What was said in that heated exchange between him and Jimmy Butler and what is it like playing with a star like Jayson Tatum? This is another can’t miss episode so make sure you tune in. https://www.instagram.com/_kingcozy/ https://www.instagram.com/tpinsonn/ https://www.youtube.com/c/TidalLeague
7/20/2023
1:14:24
Bruce Brown | NBA Champ, Getting a BAG, Playing with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic & more.
Today’s episode features my guy Bruce Brown who just came off of a championship season and just signed a nice new deal with the Pacers. We talk about his journey from growing up playing ball in Boston, Massachusetts to winning on the biggest stage. What is it like playing with guys like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and of course Nikola Jokic? What does it feel like to go from being worried about his next NBA contract to balling out in the playoffs for the Denver Nuggets? Bruce has no love for UNC but you have to respect how far he has come to get to where he is at. My guy just got a bag so dinner’s on you Bruce! https://www.instagram.com/_kingcozy/ https://www.instagram.com/tpinsonn/ https://www.youtube.com/c/TidalLeague
7/18/2023
1:07:52
Trades, Free Agency and Advice to all the Rookies
Good morning beautiful people. We just wanted to touch base because we have a whole lot going on right now and let's give CP3 a quick shout out for releasing his book. Feeling truly blessed today because we just wrapped up the first annual Theo Pinson camp. It's hard to put into words how much this means to give back and how this reminds me how much love I have for the game. Also, super excited for our guy Chris for getting traded to the Warriors while we were playing pickup. Let's wrap this one up by giving some advice to all the rooks out there and giving our thoughts on free agency. At the end of the day, you just have stay ready because you never know when your number is going to get called.” https://www.instagram.com/_kingcozy/ https://www.instagram.com/tpinsonn/ https://www.youtube.com/c/TidalLeague
7/5/2023
16:04
Team CP3 Featuring John Adams and Sam Hunt
What up everybody? We are back in North Carolina with some special guests, John Adams and Sam Hunt. Two legends that we have known for a long time that have been heavily involved with team CP3. Let’s take it back to the start of team CP3 and how this AAU program has evolved into the best in the country! Shout-out to some absolutes DOGs like Rodney Purvis, Harry Giles and of course me! We talk about some of our greatest memories from the past from the best players we played with to some of the teams we competed against. Tune in to find out what was the best CP3 team of all-time. https://www.instagram.com/_kingcozy/ https://www.instagram.com/tpinsonn/ https://www.youtube.com/c/TidalLeague
6/27/2023
59:28
NBA Playoffs | Conference Finals Preview
Let’s start this one off by talking about AJ’s recent travels with the EYBL because this man has been all over the place. It’s crazy to see how the AAU circuit has changed and today it’s just on another level. The NBA playoffs have been wild and it’s been amazing to watch this Miami team grind their way through round after round. Every game is so important so the impact of injures and how your role players play, can make or break your team. What teams do we have playing in the NBA finals and what needs to happen for these teams to get there? Make sure you check out our live stream on YouTube of the NBA playoffs if you haven’t tuned in yet! https://www.instagram.com/_kingcozy/ https://www.instagram.com/tpinsonn/ https://www.youtube.com/c/TidalLeague
