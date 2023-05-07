Grant Williams on What he Said to Jimmy Butler, Making Both, NBA Finals Run and More

Today’s episode features fellow North Carolina Native and Team CP3 Alum, Grant Williams. Grant is just off another deep playoff run and signing a new contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Let’s talk about his journey to where he’s at today. What was said in that heated exchange between him and Jimmy Butler and what is it like playing with a star like Jayson Tatum? This is another can’t miss episode so make sure you tune in. https://www.instagram.com/_kingcozy/ https://www.instagram.com/tpinsonn/ https://www.youtube.com/c/TidalLeague