Rosecast | 'Bachelor' Recaps with Rim and AB

"Mr. Hpnotiq" | 'The Bachelorette' S20 E2

Brayden unveils another first-day-of-school outfit while Aaron B. and Charity stop just short of exchanging vows. Plus: Do Adrian and Aaron S. have enough ibuprofen to last them the whole season? Thanks for listening.

Timestamps (approximate):
0:30 Bullish on the season
2:30 'Claim to Fame'
5:45 The coin
7:45 The scarf
9:45 Aaron B. 1-1 date - day time, featuring a hypothetical traumatic twin-swapping scenario
14:45 Back at the house
16:30 Back on the date
18:30 Aaron B. 1-1 date - night time
23:30 Back at the house (group date card)
24:30 Back on the date
26:30 Group date - day time
33:30 Group date - night time, featuring extended discussion about John's basketball career
45:30 Group date - day time
51:00 Group date - night time (Joey 1-1) 
54:45 Barbecue instead
1:02:30 Rose Ceremony
1:05:00 Mailbag
1:12:45 AB's 'Bachelor' Headline of the Week
1:15:00 Power Rankings
1:20:30 RealTV Fantasy winners