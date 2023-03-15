Rosecast | 'Bachelor' Recaps with Rim and AB

Welcome to the Rosecast, the #1 Bachelor recap podcast hosted by a male interracial best friend duo. Each week, Rim and AB discuss and analyze the most recent e...
"Mr. Hpnotiq" | 'The Bachelorette' S20 E2
Brayden unveils another first-day-of-school outfit while Aaron B. and Charity stop just short of exchanging vows. Plus: Do Adrian and Aaron S. have enough ibuprofen to last them the whole season? Thanks for listening.Timestamps (approximate):0:30 Bullish on the season2:30 'Claim to Fame'5:45 The coin7:45 The scarf9:45 Aaron B. 1-1 date - day time, featuring a hypothetical traumatic twin-swapping scenario14:45 Back at the house16:30 Back on the date18:30 Aaron B. 1-1 date - night time23:30 Back at the house (group date card)24:30 Back on the date26:30 Group date - day time33:30 Group date - night time, featuring extended discussion about John's basketball career45:30 Group date - day time51:00 Group date - night time (Joey 1-1) 54:45 Barbecue instead1:02:30 Rose Ceremony1:05:00 Mailbag1:12:45 AB's 'Bachelor' Headline of the Week1:15:00 Power Rankings1:20:30 RealTV Fantasy winners
7/6/2023
1:23:38
"The Duration" | 'The Bachelorette' S20 E1
Inclement weather won't stop us from (thinking about) backflipping in excitement for the a new season of 'The Bachelorette'. Plus: Is Nehemiah more or less recognizable while wearing a comically fake mustache? Thanks for listening.Timestamps (approximate):0:30 'Claim to Fame' review1:30 Adults in charge4:15 Charity Lawson6:10 Overlong discussion about the show's "20th Anniversary"8:50 Limo entrances30:00 Big rigs32:30 Cocktail Party53:00 Rose Ceremony57:50 Mailbag (773) 234-779458:20 AB's Bachelor Headline of the Week (via The Sun)59:50 Rim's Final Rose Watch List1:01:30 RealTVFantasy league
6/28/2023
1:04:11
"There You Go" | 'The Bachelor' S27 Finale
For the first time in a long time, a season of The Bachelor ended with an engagement and a still-together couple. Was the Journey™ worth it?Thanks for listening all season long. (Timestamps below)Timestamps (approximate):0:15 We were so close!7:00 Pretty good season, all things considered9:15 Ariel in-studio12:00 Gabi meets the family17:00 Kaity meets the family19:00 Kaity date23:00 Gabi date (and other tangents)32:00 Sean and Catherine delay the inevitable33:00 Neil Lane35:00 Gabi break-up38:00 Gabi in studio/Breaking Bachelor News44:00 Back on track48:00 The proposal!53:00 Power Rankings: Favorite shows in the franchise54:00 Charity check-in58:00 Mailbag1:04:00 The Rose League WINNERS
3/29/2023
1:07:17
"No Funny Business" | 'The Bachelor' S27 E9
We were so close to making it a full Bachelor season without the lead soiling his reputation! Alas. Thanks for listening. (Timestamps below)Timestamps (approximate):0:15 We almost made it2:45 WTA Stock Watch8:00 Overnight dates week11:00 Ariel date17:30 Gabi date24:30 Zach and Jesse31:30 Zach tells Gabi he's gonna tell everyone34:00 Zach spends his time with Kaity talking about what happened the previous night with one of the other two (featuring multiple unrelated conspiracies)45:00 Rose Ceremony48:00 Mailbag55:00 Rose League weekly winner56:00 Potential NXT wrestler in next cast57:00 Power Rankings
3/22/2023
58:04
"Nooks and Crannies" | 'The Bachelor' S27 E8
We went short on a mostly sleepy Hometowns episode (recorded before WTA). Plus: Bachelorette speculation! Thanks for listening. (Timestamps below)Timestamps (approximate):0:15 Bachelorette reveal at the WTA?2:00 The next time a Bachelor uses soap in the shower, it will be the first time4:30 Third roster rundown in as many weeks5:15 Gabi - day time7:00 AB gets his good audio back12:20 Gabi - family time16:40 Ariel - day time20:20 Ariel - family time27:30 Charity - family time34:45 Charity - night time36:15 Kaity - day time40:30 Kaity - family time45:00 General hometown comments46:30 Sean Lowe filler segment47:30 Rose Ceremony51:00 Mailbag58:20 The Rose League winner59:00 Bachelor Headline of the Week1:01:00 Power Rankings
