Grounded Healing: Herbs, Hormones, and Reconnecting with Your Body – with Dr. Dana MockenhauptWhat if healing was less about fixing—and more about remembering who you are?In this heart-centered episode, Dr. Dana Mockenhaupt, NMD—naturopathic doctor, herbalist, and founder of Inspire Natural Medicine and Grounded Botanicals—joins the Root Cause Holistic Health Podcast to explore how plant medicine, hormonal balance, and nervous system awareness work together to restore your health.You'll hear:🌿 Why herbal medicine is powerful (and often overlooked)🧠 The deep link between stress, hormones, gut health, and your emotional state💡 How to tell when your body is dysregulated—and what to do about it🍃 Simple, grounded practices to help you reconnect with yourself and natureDr. Dana brings a beautiful blend of science, soul, and spirit into the conversation, helping you remember that healing isn't a race—it's a return.Whether you're navigating burnout, hormonal chaos, or just craving clarity, this episode will inspire you to get back to your roots—literally.Connect with Dr. Dana MockenhauptLearn more at inspirenaturalmedicine.comExplore handcrafted botanicals: groundedbotanicals.com