Root Cause Holistic Health Podcast

Healing Lyme From the Inside Out with Tanya Hoebel
1/12/2026 | 42 mins.
Healing Lyme From the Inside Out with Tanya HoebelIn this deeply personal and hope-filled episode, Tanya Hoebel shares her powerful journey of healing Lyme disease—mind, body, and soul. From years of navigating symptoms to discovering what truly supports lasting wellness, Tanya opens up about the integrative tools that changed everything.You'll hear how emotional health, nervous system regulation, nutrition, detox, and spiritual restoration all play vital roles in the healing process. Plus, Tanya breaks down practical insights around PANS and PANDAS, the vagus nerve, mold exposure, and the hidden stressors that can block progress.Whether you're battling Lyme, caring for a loved one, or looking to understand root cause healing on a deeper level—this conversation will encourage and equip you with actionable next steps.This episode is for anyone ready to move from survival to safety, and from breakdown to breakthrough.
Fighting Cancer Naturally: Hope, Healing & the Integrative Path with Dr. Michael Karlfeldt
1/05/2026 | 51 mins.
Fighting Cancer Naturally: Hope, Healing & the Integrative Path with Dr. Michael Karlfeldts there a better way to fight cancer—one that goes beyond chemo, surgery, and radiation?In this transformative episode, we welcome Dr. Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD, a pioneer in integrative oncology and founder of The Karlfeldt Center in Boise, Idaho. Fueled by personal loss and decades of clinical experience, Dr. Karlfeldt shares his passionate mission to offer natural, metabolic, and targeted solutions for cancer that honor the body's innate intelligence and healing power.You'll learn:🧬 The difference between treating cancer and healing the person🧪 How targeted oxidative therapies work to trigger cancer cell death🌱 The role of nutrition, detox, emotional healing, and faith in long-term remission📺 Behind-the-scenes stories from his shows True Health and Integrative Cancer Solutions💡 Why hope—and not fear—should lead your health journeyIf you or someone you love is facing a cancer diagnosis, this episode is a must-listen for life-changing perspectives, resources, and encouragement.Learn more about Dr. Karlfeldt and his work: www.thekarlfeldtcenter.comLearn more and order the book: Breast Cancer BreakthroughThis episode is for anyone ready to move from survival to safety, and from breakdown to breakthrough.
From Trauma to Transformation: The Power of Nervous System Healing with Phil McDaniels
12/29/2025 | 51 mins.
From Trauma to Transformation: The Power of Nervous System Healing with Phil McDanielsWhat if the key to lifelong healing was hidden in your nervous system?In this powerful episode, we sit down with Phil McDaniels, trauma-informed nervous system expert and professional coach with The GOL Network, to uncover how unhealed trauma impacts your body, mind, and relationships—and how true transformation begins at the root.Phil shares his journey from addiction and physical trauma to full restoration by learning to regulate the nervous system, rewire survival patterns, and reclaim identity. His story is raw, redemptive, and incredibly relevant for anyone who feels stuck in cycles of pain, burnout, or emotional overwhelm.You'll discover:🧠 How trauma gets stored in the body—and how to release it💥 Why nervous system dysregulation shows up as anxiety, fatigue, and chronic pain💡 Tools to calm your body, clarify your mind, and reconnect with your purpose🌱 The role of faith and identity in long-term healingConnect with Phil McDaniels https://www.thegolnetwork.com/professional/phil-mcdanielsinstagram - @coachmrphill/This episode is for anyone ready to move from survival to safety, and from breakdown to breakthrough.
Healing at the Root: Natural Pain Resolution & Whole-Person Care with Dr. David Palacios
12/15/2025 | 1h
Healing at the Root: Natural Pain Resolution & Whole-Person Care with Dr. David PalaciosIn this episode, we're joined by Dr. David, a board-certified Naturopathic Physician who's passionate about helping individuals and families resolve pain and restore health—naturally.Dr. David shares how his patient-first, non-invasive approach rooted in the Six Naturopathic Principles is helping people overcome chronic pain, hormone imbalances, and more. From Ozone Therapy and Neural Therapy to homeopathy and herbal medicine, his toolbox is as holistic as his heart for healing.You'll learn:✅ What makes naturopathic care so effective for chronic pain✅ Why identifying the cause is more important than managing symptoms✅ The natural therapies Dr. David uses to replace pharmaceuticals✅ What "doctor as teacher" really looks like in today's worldWhether you're struggling with chronic issues or seeking a gentler approach to health, this episode will give you hope—and a plan to move forward.Learn more about Dr. David at drdavidpdx.com
Grounded Healing: Herbs, Hormones, and Reconnecting with Your Body – with Dr. Dana Mockenhaupt
12/08/2025 | 49 mins.
Grounded Healing: Herbs, Hormones, and Reconnecting with Your Body – with Dr. Dana MockenhauptWhat if healing was less about fixing—and more about remembering who you are?In this heart-centered episode, Dr. Dana Mockenhaupt, NMD—naturopathic doctor, herbalist, and founder of Inspire Natural Medicine and Grounded Botanicals—joins the Root Cause Holistic Health Podcast to explore how plant medicine, hormonal balance, and nervous system awareness work together to restore your health.You'll hear:🌿 Why herbal medicine is powerful (and often overlooked)🧠 The deep link between stress, hormones, gut health, and your emotional state💡 How to tell when your body is dysregulated—and what to do about it🍃 Simple, grounded practices to help you reconnect with yourself and natureDr. Dana brings a beautiful blend of science, soul, and spirit into the conversation, helping you remember that healing isn't a race—it's a return.Whether you're navigating burnout, hormonal chaos, or just craving clarity, this episode will inspire you to get back to your roots—literally.Connect with Dr. Dana MockenhauptLearn more at inspirenaturalmedicine.comExplore handcrafted botanicals: groundedbotanicals.com
