Roll Call Podcast, a San Francisco Fire Department Podcast
Roll Call Podcast, a San Francisco Fire Department Podcast

San Francisco Fire Department
Government
Roll Call Podcast, a San Francisco Fire Department Podcast
Latest episode

4 episodes

  Firefighter Cancer Prevention | Season 01, Episode 04

    Firefighter Cancer Prevention | Season 01, Episode 04

    1/05/2026 | 1h 19 mins.

    In the fourth episode of the Roll Call Podcast (80 mins), Captain Leo Tingin (Ret.) sits with Firefighter Adam Wood (Ret.), FF Cristina Zammarchi, and Department Physician Dr. Steven Chang to discuss the cancer epidemic in the fire service and the prevention efforts in the San Francisco Fire Department.

  Career Paths & Opportunities | Season 01, Episode 03

    Career Paths & Opportunities | Season 01, Episode 03

    12/15/2025 | 1h 2 mins.

    In the third episode of the Roll Call Podcast (63 mins), Assistant Deputy Chief of Training Marc Kasper sits with Assistant Deputy Chief of EMS Tony Molloy, Battalion Chief Dan Molloy and Lieutenant of Prevention Kathy Gilbraith (ret.) to discuss career paths and opportunities within the SFFD, and how one family of first responders took their own paths.

  Leadership | Season 01, Episode 02

    Leadership | Season 01, Episode 02

    10/30/2025 | 58 mins.

    In the second episode of the Roll Call Podcast (59 mins), Assistant Deputy Chief of Training Marc Kasper sits with Assistant Chief Mike Thompson, Acting Battalion Chief Chris Benz and Training Captain Dustin Novo to discuss what it takes to be a Leader, specifically in the SFFD.

  Never Forget | Season 01, Episode 01

    Never Forget | Season 01, Episode 01

    9/05/2025 | 53 mins.

    In the Roll Call Podcast's inaugural episode (54 mins), Fire Chief Dean Crispen, Deputy Chief of Operations Vic Wyrsch (Retired), and Lieutenant Kevin Salas (Retired) sit down to talk about their experience in the aftermath of the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001.

About Roll Call Podcast, a San Francisco Fire Department Podcast

You are listening to the Roll Call Podcast featuring active and retired members of the San Francisco Fire Department, sharing our stories from the field, general knowledge, and training tips to ensure each member goes home safely.
Government

