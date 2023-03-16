Many times parents can’t “see the trees” because the forest is overwhelming. Can I get an AMEN?
Manners Matter
Sometimes understand the "why" of something helps. Understanding the why manners make a difference will encourage you to "stay of top" of situation with the children you have been charged with growing. Having "good manners' can be the difference in getting a job or passing an important class. Let's give our kids the tools they need to succeed. Listen as Chrys and Shellie share three aspects of manners that will tell you that manners definitely matter!
4/13/2023
22:38
Interview with Hannah Keely
Hannah is a life coach, mom of seven and a grandma. Join Chrys, Shellie and Hannah as they unpack all manner of life issues, being a wife and mom and handling disappointments. You don't want to miss a word!!
4/6/2023
26:05
Interview with Kathy Robichaux
Kathy is married to Chad Robichaux, who is a Recon Marine who served eight tours in Afghanistan, among a million other things. They married young, and at fifteen years in, decided the marriage was over. God had a different plan. Listen to all the things God did after they surrendered to Him.
3/30/2023
28:36
The Promise of Authority
Chrys and Shellie challenge all us to understand the importance of authority when facing children. From giving children a strong sense of security to helping them embrace the authority of God in their lives, this topic is important.
3/23/2023
24:07
Interview with John Rosemond
Chrys and Shellie spend time with parenting guru, John Rosemond. John is the author of many books and is considered a leading expert on raising children. You don't want to miss this important conversation! You can find on parentguru.com and all of his books are on Amazon.
