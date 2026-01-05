In this episode, I break down the exact four-part strategy I’ve used for over 25 years to help people generate real passive income that you can rely on, grow with, and actually outlive. I call it the Golden Stool, and it’s built on four simple legs: Business Development Companies (BDCs), long-term dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and master limited partnerships (MLPs).I walk you through each one, show you why wealthy investors have relied on these for decades, and give you specific examples so you can understand how they work—whether you’re starting with $100 or $1 million. No tenants, no toilets, no side hustles. Just steady, inflation-adjusted income that shows up while you sleep.If you’ve ever wondered how to replace your paycheck, retire with confidence, or finally build a passive income stream that doesn’t require nonstop work, this episode is for you. Let’s build your Golden Stool together.Join this channel to create financial freedom- https://www.youtube.com/@realrobluna?sub_confirmation=1Please leave us a review on Spotify and Apple:Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/5IeJPX1Op0lNI3JoVDeHK2Apple- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-american-capitalist/id1821326639Rob Luna Links:Website- https://robluna.com/Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/realrobluna/X- https://www.twitter.com/realroblunaTikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@americancapitalistshow#theamericancapitalistshow #stocks #passiveincomeDisclaimer:The information provided in this video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. Nothing in this content should be considered financial, investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. I am not acting as your personal financial advisor.All investments involve risk, including the risk of complete loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Before making any financial decision, you should consult with a qualified financial advisor, tax professional, or licensed investment professional who understands your unique situation.Any opinions expressed are solely my own and are subject to change without notice. Certain statements may be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ.This channel may discuss stocks, strategies, or financial topics, but nothing here constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. You are solely responsible for your own investment decisions.