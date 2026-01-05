One Resolution Changes Everything | Episode #15
1/05/2026 | 29 mins.
This is the time of year when most people set New Year's resolutions and by the time spring rolls around, they're already forgotten.People fall back into the same habits.The same excuses.The same results.Getting poorer.Unhealthier.More frustrated.More hopeless.In this episode, I break down the one resolution that made me a millionaire and the same principle that has consistently changed the lives of those who actually commit to it.This isn't motivation.It's not a mindset hack.It's a standard you either live by or you don't.If you're done lying to yourself and ready to make 2026 the year everything changes, this episode is for you.
2026 AI Boom or Economic Crash?! | Episode #14
12/22/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
2026 will be the year that makes people rich… and wipes others out.Some will position themselves early and build generational wealth.Others will be standing in the unemployment line wondering what happened.In this episode, I break down exactly what's coming in 2026. The real risks, the massive opportunities, and what you must do now to survive and win in this new economy.This isn't fear-based.It's reality-based.The people who win in 2026 won't be the smartest, they'll be the most prepared.👇Watch now and decide which side of the line you'll be on.
Passive Income - 4 Simple Steps | Episode #13
12/08/2025 | 19 mins.
In this episode, I break down the exact four-part strategy I've used for over 25 years to help people generate real passive income that you can rely on, grow with, and actually outlive. I call it the Golden Stool, and it's built on four simple legs: Business Development Companies (BDCs), long-term dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and master limited partnerships (MLPs).I walk you through each one, show you why wealthy investors have relied on these for decades, and give you specific examples so you can understand how they work—whether you're starting with $100 or $1 million. No tenants, no toilets, no side hustles. Just steady, inflation-adjusted income that shows up while you sleep.If you've ever wondered how to replace your paycheck, retire with confidence, or finally build a passive income stream that doesn't require nonstop work, this episode is for you. Let's build your Golden Stool together.
The Life Insurance Scam Nobody Talks About | Episode #12
11/24/2025 | 56 mins.
This week's episode of American Capitalist might be the most important one I've ever recorded.I'm breaking down the life insurance scam that's destroying families' finances and the tactics agents are using to sell products that were never designed to build wealth.Even celebrities aren't immune. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife filed an $8.5 million lawsuit after being misled about their IUL policy. More than $10 million vanished by the time the dust settled.And that same system is still operating today.In this episode I expose:• The truth behind certain life policies and why they're pushed so aggressively• How MLM style insurance agencies target families, churches and veterans• Why these policies can implode right when your family needs them most• What wealthy families actually do to protect and grow their money• How to know if your policy is a financial time bombIf you have a family, a business, or anyone who relies on you, you need to watch this.
NYC Just Signed Its Own Death Certificate | Episode #11
11/10/2025 | 21 mins.
New York City whose motto since 9-11 has been "Never Forget"…. Forgot. And all it took was the promise of a free bus pass.Zohran Mamdani's victory has exposed the sad truth about what's happening to the city. While it's probably too late to save the NY, this should be wake up call to the rest of the country. In this episode of American Capitalist, we break down what Mamdani's proposal really means, why it's dividing the country, and NYC. And what it reveals about the future of American cities and The American Dream.
