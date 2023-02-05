Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

Here’s the bottom line, we all need some Rita Springer in our lives. She’s that friend who doesn’t shy away from having hard convos. But she’s also the one who ... More
Roxanne Coop | The Perfect Husband
The Lord's quite wonderful at restoring what was once taken, and doing so in a way only He can. This week, my sister Roxanne is finishing her story and I don't want to give anything away. I just want you to know that regardless of what you're facing now, despite how life and the enemy may be coming against you and your peace right now, God is willing to meet you at every point in every step along the way.Roxanne has clung to Jesus where so many would easily walk away in heartache. What He's shown her and our family, the peace He's led her with and to, the faith He's honored in her miraculously ... it's awe-inspiring. HE is awe-inspiring, faithful, and truly everything we need and everything we could ever hope to lean on. As always, find me on Instagram here and don't forget to drop a REVIEW up top if you have a second. We're a big fan of those 5 ⭐️s!
4/28/2023
40:14
Roxanne Coop | And He Said, "What Else?"
My sister is a beautiful woman through and through and I love her very much. I want to be upfront and tell you, you might need a tissue or two for this episode. It's not because it's sad, it's because you can feel the Lord's kindness so tangibly when she tells her story. My sister has known the Lord to be Father, Husband, Provider, and Friend and the way she talks about their relationship? It's simply quite stunning to hear. I know this conversation is going to build your spirit and faith in some way and I look forward to hearing the stories that come from this powerful testimony. This is part one and we'll be back next week for part two. If you have a second, please stop by and leave us a 5⭐️ Review and comment about an episode that's ministered to you in some way! As always, you can find me on Instagram here and you can subscribe to my Patreon here!
4/21/2023
48:14
Anna Golden | A Gracious Vantage Point
Heartbreak and cynicism can be an easy invitation for anyone battling their relationship with the Church. This isn’t new, but it seems to be where the enemy is focusing as of late. That’s why God’s been preparing trustworthy hearts, like Anna Golden, to speak to the purity and power of what God’s given us in serving His bride, the Church. This convo has the Holy Spirit coursing throughout and it will leave you challenged to love the one, the ones, and the Church altogether … I love what Anna says toward the end. With a glisten, some hope, and sureness in her eyes— “I see rolling hills for the Church.” I do too, Anna. If you’re not already an Anna Golden fan after this episode, simply look her up on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and on her Instagram hereIf you want more of this and more face time in general, why not make sure you’re following me on Instagram here. And if you haven’t taken the time to RATE & REVIEW this podcast, please take a few seconds and press that 5⭐️ button if you’re feeling generous. It really does help spread the word!
4/7/2023
53:09
Dara Maclean | The Rule of Mentorship
Mentoring gets a bad rep and honestly? That’s fair. Depending on your experience, that term might feel like control to you. If you’ve had wonderful mentors you might think it the most integral part of your growth. So today, we’re having a conversation about mentoring, the mercy of God, and how to walk well with others.My guest today is the wonderfully gifted, Dara Maclean. I love her anointing and ability as a worship leader and artist, but I love her passion for mentoring even more. It matters who we’re led by and who, we ourselves, lead. But the bottom line? We need to be poured into and we need to pour into others — in health. If you haven’t had a chance to click that REVIEW button and donate 5 ⭐️’s, what are you waiting on?Also, as always, if you’re wanting more ways to connect and be poured into, simply check out my Patreon here!
3/31/2023
1:08:08
There’s Still Hope | feat. Hannah Hobbs
The beauty of being planted and remaining is not lost on Hannah Hobbs. This is just one of the many things I adore about this worshipper. Although Hannah’s anointing, gifting, and call are stunning to see; they pale in comparison to her faithfulness. Hannah has served as a worship pastor at Hillsong Church for years and remains one of the purest hearted writers and leaders I know. I’m honored to have this heart-to-heart with her and to see Jesus’ shine in her. She’s a breeze of authenticity and genuineness we could all use.If you want to follow me on Instagram, find me here! If you’d like to possibly connect more, there’s a way for that too! Check out my Patreon here.As always, we’d be so grateful for any ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ review you feel up to giving!
Here’s the bottom line, we all need some Rita Springer in our lives. She’s that friend who doesn’t shy away from having hard convos. But she’s also the one who will lean in to breathe courage and love into you while she does it. The Rita Springer Podcast is your weekly invite to the kitchen table. Bring your coffee, questions, snack of choice, and pull up a chair… or simply keep driving! Join Rita and her hilarious stories, inspirational thoughts, candid wisdom, and brilliant friends from time to time. You’ll be sure to leave with a little more hope stitched back into your bones.