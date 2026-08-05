Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

Did the Church accidentally make people afraid of the Holy Spirit?



In this conversation, Rita Springer sits down with Pastor Alex Seeley to unpack one of the most misunderstood topics in Christianity. They explore how one generation turned the Holy Spirit into a spectacle while another avoided Him altogether—and why both extremes miss God's heart.



Discover why the Holy Spirit is your greatest advantage, how to hear God's voice, why Scripture comes alive through His presence, and what it really means to live a Spirit-led life.



Whether you're skeptical, curious, or longing for more of God, this conversation will challenge and encourage you.



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00:00 Intro

01:00 Why the Church Needs the Holy Spirit Again

11:19 Sponsor: Amazing Kids Curriculum

12:16 Learning to Hear God's Voice

17:14 How to Fall in Love with Scripture

27:31 How Do You Know It's God Speaking?

32:52 When God Feels Silent

37:05 Finding God in Seasons of Suffering

41:58 Henry's Life-Changing Encounter with the Holy Spirit

50:50 The Holy Spirit Gives Practical Wisdom

56:43 Why Every Believer Needs the Holy Spirit

59:00 A Call to Live Spirit-Empowered

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If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍



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