Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

Roxanne Coop | And He Said, "What Else?"

My sister is a beautiful woman through and through and I love her very much. I want to be upfront and tell you, you might need a tissue or two for this episode. It's not because it's sad, it's because you can feel the Lord's kindness so tangibly when she tells her story. My sister has known the Lord to be Father, Husband, Provider, and Friend and the way she talks about their relationship? It's simply quite stunning to hear. I know this conversation is going to build your spirit and faith in some way and I look forward to hearing the stories that come from this powerful testimony. This is part one and we'll be back next week for part two.