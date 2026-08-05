Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

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185 episodes
- Christine D'Clario shares the story she never planned to tell.
After accidentally admitting on live radio that she was battling mental illness, she expected her ministry to be over. Instead, her vulnerability opened the door for countless people to seek healing.
This conversation explores burnout, trauma, Sabbath, therapy, worship, and the surprising purpose of healing.
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Get a copy of Christine's new book, "Healing in the Desert: Finding Your Voice on the Journey from Brokenness to Freedom" here: https://a.co/d/03WCWaDg
Try Amazing+ Free: Access the world’s first total ministry strategy from curriculum and technology, to training and resources, free for 30 days here: https://www.joinamazing.com/freetrial
📧 Got feedback or podcast topic suggestions? Email Rita:
wearewearingjustice@gmail.com or oneseaththeater@gmail.com
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
Sign up for my newsletter here: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKt...
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- What happens when the worst thing imaginable becomes your reality?
Jennie Lusko shares the heartbreaking story of losing her five-year-old daughter and how she learned to trust God through unimaginable grief. Together with Rita Springer, they explore suffering, worship, healing, lingering in God's presence, and why grief doesn't mean you've lost your faith. This conversation will bring hope to anyone walking through loss.
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Try Amazing+ Free: Access the world’s first total ministry strategy from curriculum and technology, to training and resources, free for 30 days here: https://www.joinamazing.com/freetrial
📧 Got feedback or podcast topic suggestions? Email Rita:
wearewearingjustice@gmail.com or oneseaththeater@gmail.com
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
Sign up for my newsletter here: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
00:00 – Trusting God Through the Unthinkable (Episode Intro)
01:15 – Welcome: Meeting Jenny Lesko & Ministry Beginnings
07:30 – Planting Fresh Life Church in Montana
14:00 – Raising the Next Generation & Why Youth Matter
16:30 – What Is the Church Missing Today?
20:30 – Fresh Mercies Every Day: Why Simple Faith Matters
24:00 – Learning to Trust God One Day at a Time
29:00 – Losing Their Daughter Lenya & Walking Through Grief
35:00 – Why We Need to Linger in God's Presence
39:00 – Feeling Forgotten by God: Rita's Starbucks Story
43:00 – What Does It Mean to Truly Flourish?
48:00 – Healing Comes When We Stop Numbing Our Pain
51:30 – Worship Is Our Weapon in Every Battle
59:00 – Can God Bring Purpose Out of Pain?
1:02:30 – Jesus Wept: Finding Hope in Deep Grief
1:06:00 – The Permission to Keep Grieving
1:09:30 – Final Encouragement & Where to Find Fresh Mercies Every Day
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- Did the Church accidentally make people afraid of the Holy Spirit?
In this conversation, Rita Springer sits down with Pastor Alex Seeley to unpack one of the most misunderstood topics in Christianity. They explore how one generation turned the Holy Spirit into a spectacle while another avoided Him altogether—and why both extremes miss God's heart.
Discover why the Holy Spirit is your greatest advantage, how to hear God's voice, why Scripture comes alive through His presence, and what it really means to live a Spirit-led life.
Whether you're skeptical, curious, or longing for more of God, this conversation will challenge and encourage you.
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Try Amazing+ Free: Access the world’s first total ministry strategy from curriculum and technology, to training and resources, free for 30 days here: https://www.joinamazing.com/freetrial
📧 Got feedback or podcast topic suggestions? Email Rita:
wearewearingjustice@gmail.com or oneseaththeater@gmail.com
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
Sign up for my newsletter here: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
00:00 Intro
01:00 Why the Church Needs the Holy Spirit Again
11:19 Sponsor: Amazing Kids Curriculum
12:16 Learning to Hear God's Voice
17:14 How to Fall in Love with Scripture
27:31 How Do You Know It's God Speaking?
32:52 When God Feels Silent
37:05 Finding God in Seasons of Suffering
41:58 Henry's Life-Changing Encounter with the Holy Spirit
50:50 The Holy Spirit Gives Practical Wisdom
56:43 Why Every Believer Needs the Holy Spirit
59:00 A Call to Live Spirit-Empowered
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- Jeremy Edwardson has spent years uncovering one of the most fascinating family mysteries imaginable.
Could his ancestor have been the hidden daughter of Queen Victoria's mother? From DNA tests and centuries-old archives to grief, creativity, and God's unexpected guidance, this conversation explores history, mystery, and the surprising ways purpose can emerge from pain.
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Order Jeremy Edwardson's book, "Granny in the Attic" now: https://grannyintheattic.com/
Try Amazing+ Free: Access the world’s first total ministry strategy from curriculum and technology, to training and resources, free for 30 days here: https://www.joinamazing.com/freetrial
📧 Got feedback or podcast topic suggestions? Email Rita:
wearewearingjustice@gmail.com or oneseaththeater@gmail.com
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
Sign up for my newsletter here: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- Amy Grant joins Rita Springer for one of her most personal conversations yet. From influence beyond the stage to motherhood, songwriting, suffering, finding her voice, and learning to surrender, Amy shares the wisdom that has shaped over four decades of faith and music. This isn't just a conversation about Christian music, it's about living a life that truly sees people.
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Try Amazing+ Free: Access the world’s first total ministry strategy from curriculum and technology, to training and resources, free for 30 days here: https://www.joinamazing.com/freetrial
📧 Got feedback or podcast topic suggestions? Email Rita:
wearewearingjustice@gmail.com or oneseaththeater@gmail.com
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
Sign up for my newsletter here: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
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About Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer
Rita takes you on a journey of her story and to discover how we can use worship to fight our everyday battles. To watch live, tune in on Wednesday morning at 10AM CT to catch her episode premiere on YouTube.Podcast website
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Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer: Podcasts in Family