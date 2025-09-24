RHAP: We Know Dancing With The Stars

Dancing with the Stars S34 Ep 2 Recap w/ Tommy Bracco
Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
Today, Matt and Haley Strong discuss episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 with special guest, Tommy Bracco.
Never miss a minute of RHAP's coverage!LISTEN: Subscribe to the podcast feedWATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeSUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
1:52:15
Dancing with the Stars S34 Premiere Recap
Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
Today, Matt and Sasha are joined by Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett to discuss the premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 34.
1:38:56
Dancing with the Stars S34 Preseason Draft
Dancing with the Stars S34 Preseason Draft
Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
Today, Matt, Sasha, and Brandon Donlon do a preseason draft to preview the cast of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
1:50:43
The Dancing With The Stars 34 Cast is STACKED | The Reality Flash
The Dancing With The Stars 34 Cast is STACKED | The Reality Flash
Welcome to The Reality Flash, your one-stop podcast for all the breaking news in the world of reality TV! Hosted by Mike Bloom, this podcast brings you the freshest headlines from your favorite shows and reality stars. From shocking cast announcements to behind-the-scenes gossip to the latest social media drama, Mike gives you everything you need to stay in the loop. If it’s happening in reality TV, we'll bring the news to you in a flash!
In today's podcast, Mike is joined by Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph to break down the newly released cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 34!
LISTEN: Subscribe to The Reality Flash podcast feedWATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeSUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
1:08:45
Dancing with the Stars S33 Finale Recap
Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.
Today, Matt, Sasha and special guest, Brandon Donlon, break down all the dazzling performances from the finale! Whether you're here for the star-studded lineup, the fabulous choreography, or just the glitter and glam, they've got you covered.
Season 33's Cast:
Danny Amendola - NFL wide receiver
Anna Delvey - Con artist
Joey Graziadei - The Bachelor
Dwight Howard - NBA player
Chandler Kinney - Actor
Ilona Maher - Olympic rugby player
Brooks Nader - Model
Stephen Nedoroscik - Olympic gymnast
Phaedra Parks - Realty tv personality
Eric Roberts - Actor
Tori Spelling - Actor
Jenn Tran - The Bachelorette
Reginald VelJohnson - Actor
Never miss a minute of RHAP’s coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the RHAPups podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
The sequins are sparkling, the spray tans are glowing, and Matt Liguori & Sasha Joseph are here to spill all the ballroom tea! We Know Dancing With The Stars, on the RHAP Network, is your glitter-filled ride through the wild world of DWTS. From samba stumbles to perfect 10s, shocking eliminations to showmances, Matt and Sasha bring hot takes, big laughs, and maybe a little too much cha-cha-cha. If you love the drama as much as the dancing, you’re in the right place—because We definitely Know Dancing With The Stars.