RHAP: We Know Dancing With The Stars
RHAP: We Know Dancing With The Stars

Matt Liguori, Sasha Joseph
RHAP: We Know Dancing With The Stars
  Dancing with the Stars S34 Ep 2 Recap w/ Tommy Bracco
    Dancing with the Stars S34 Ep 2 Recap w/ Tommy Bracco Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Today, Matt and Haley Strong discuss episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 with special guest, Tommy Bracco.
    1:52:15
  Dancing with the Stars S34 Premiere Recap
    Dancing with the Stars S34 Premiere Recap Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Today, Matt and Sasha are joined by Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett to discuss the premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 34.
    1:38:56
  Dancing with the Stars S34 Preseason Draft
    Dancing with the Stars S34 Preseason Draft Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Today, Matt, Sasha, and Brandon Donlon do a preseason draft to preview the cast of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
    1:50:43
  The Dancing With The Stars 34 Cast is STACKED | The Reality Flash
    The Dancing With The Stars 34 Cast is STACKED | The Reality Flash Welcome to The Reality Flash, your one-stop podcast for all the breaking news in the world of reality TV! Hosted by Mike Bloom, this podcast brings you the freshest headlines from your favorite shows and reality stars. From shocking cast announcements to behind-the-scenes gossip to the latest social media drama, Mike gives you everything you need to stay in the loop. If it's happening in reality TV, we'll bring the news to you in a flash! In today's podcast, Mike is joined by Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph to break down the newly released cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 34!
    1:08:45
  Dancing with the Stars S33 Finale Recap
    Dancing with the Stars S33 Finale Recap Put on your dancing shoes because Matt Liguori and Sasha Joseph are here to break down the Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. Today, Matt, Sasha and special guest, Brandon Donlon, break down all the dazzling performances from the finale! Whether you're here for the star-studded lineup, the fabulous choreography, or just the glitter and glam, they've got you covered. Season 33's Cast: Danny Amendola - NFL wide receiver Anna Delvey - Con artist Joey Graziadei - The Bachelor Dwight Howard - NBA player Chandler Kinney - Actor Ilona Maher - Olympic rugby player Brooks Nader - Model Stephen Nedoroscik - Olympic gymnast Phaedra Parks - Realty tv personality Eric Roberts - Actor Tori Spelling - Actor Jenn Tran - The Bachelorette Reginald VelJohnson - Actor
    1:36:43

About RHAP: We Know Dancing With The Stars

The sequins are sparkling, the spray tans are glowing, and Matt Liguori & Sasha Joseph are here to spill all the ballroom tea! We Know Dancing With The Stars, on the RHAP Network, is your glitter-filled ride through the wild world of DWTS. From samba stumbles to perfect 10s, shocking eliminations to showmances, Matt and Sasha bring hot takes, big laughs, and maybe a little too much cha-cha-cha. If you love the drama as much as the dancing, you're in the right place—because We definitely Know Dancing With The Stars.
