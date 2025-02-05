Send us a textIs the NFL rigged? Is the Luka trade valid? Is Cam trippin right now?Find out the answers to that and more in today's episode of OUTTA POCKETStay Tuned and lets get OUTTA POCKET...Download the full podcast here:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/outta-pocket-with-rg3/id1707075924Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7Eg0XBDeL6GMz3fXbjWyEDFollow OUTTA POCKET on social media:Twitter - https://x.com/OuttaPocketRG3Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/outtapocketrgiii/TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@outtapocketrg3?lang=en
42:23
Marcus Freeman Speaks Out Against Flag Planting in College Football
We sat down with Marcus Freeman, Jeremiah Love and Reily Leonard of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish to discuss, the play offs, flag planting, rivalries, and more
1:05:46
Mike Norvell Discusses a Season to Forget for FSU and addresses the fans
We sat down with FSU's Coach Mike Norvell and discussed the adversity they've been facing this year, as well as his blue print to get things back on track
59:09
Dana White on Why Donald Trump Should be President | Outta Pocket Ep. 45
Today we sat down with the one and only Dana White! From MMA, to business, to politics, we covered it ALL And Dana had a LOT to say...
1:13:05
Travis Hunter Confronts the Doubters - Outta Pocket Ep. 44
Today we sat down with Travis Hunter and he addressed the doubters, haters, and everyone in-between