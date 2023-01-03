Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, as well as Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense.
Cost of War with Scott Ritter
Diplomacy and the cost of war are discussed in this episode with Scott Ritter and RFK Jr.
4/7/2023
45:09
Plastics Are Poisoning Us with Marcus Eriksen
One of the world's leading scientists on plastics and plastic pollution discusses why plastics are so harmful to humans and the planet in this episode with RFK Jr. Eriksen also tells his tales of sailing around the world on a raft made of junk to raise awareness. For more info visit www.5gyres.org
3/29/2023
40:48
Julian Assange and WikiLeaks with Julian's Father John Shipton
Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, discusses Assange, whistleblowing, and censorship with RFK Jr.
To learn more, watch their documentary film, Ithaka: https://ithaka.movie/
3/17/2023
30:31
Militarized Healthcare with Sasha Latypova
The military's role in healthcare historically and currently is discussed by Sasha Latypova and RFK Jr.
3/16/2023
59:22
Are Chemtrails Real? with Dane Wigington
Chemtrails and Contrails are discussed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Dane Wigington of GeoEngineering Watch in this episode.
For more info visit: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Mr. Kennedy is an esteemed author, with a long list of published books including the New York Times’ bestseller, “Crimes Against Nature.” Mr. Kennedy was named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes for the Planet” for his success helping Riverkeeper lead the fight to restore the Hudson River.
Podcast features Robert F. Kennedy Jr interviewing guests. Produced by David Whiteside.