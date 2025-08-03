This week in Embodied Astrology (July 7–13), we dive into the powerful energies of the Capricorn Full Moon, Uranus’ shift into Gemini, and Saturn turning retrograde. 🌕 This week is PACKED with powerful energies—Full Moon in Capricorn, Saturn turning retrograde, Uranus in Gemini, and deep karmic activations! In this episode, we dive into how these… The post 324 – Embodied Astrology: July 7–13 | Full Moon in Capricorn | Uranus in Gemini | Saturn Retrograde appeared first on Rewilding for Women.

This week in Embodied Astrology (July 14–20), learn more about Mercury Retrograde in Leo, the magic on offer with Venus and Isis & how to recalibrate your nervous system. 💫 This week's astrology delivers a powerful soul activation, with Chiron-Eris igniting creative healing, Saturn-Neptune in Aries birthing a new cycle of sovereignty, and Jupiter-Moon calling…

This week on Embodied Astrology (July 21–27), we enter a fiery portal of transformation. The New Moon in Leo invites bold manifestation and long-term soul-aligned creation, while the Mars & Kali activation ignites a powerful ego death and destiny-level soul awakening. 🌙 Join Sabrina Lynn as she dives into this week's major transits—Venus square Mars,…

This week on Embodied Astrology (July 28–Aug 2), are you living your destiny — or unknowingly looping in karma? This week's astrology cracks it open with Chiron retrograde, Mercury Cazimi, and powerful Dark Goddess activations from Medusa, Hekate, and Isis. It's a portal of soul truth, feminine reclamation, and radical karmic shifts. 🖤 Step into…

This week on Embodied Astrology (Aug 4-10), the astrology is overflowing with powerful activations — a transformative Full Moon in Aquarius, the myth and magic of the 8/8 Lion's Gate, and rare sacred feminine alignments that invite deep reclamation. 🌕 This week (Aug 4–10) brings a powerful Full Moon in Aquarius, the 8/8 Lion's Gate,…

About ReWilding with Sabrina Lynn

Hi, I’m Sabrina Lynn. I’m an embodiment expert who has guided over 100,000 people through transformative ReWilding programs. My work goes beyond the surface to access deep realms of the body and psyche where authentic, lasting change happens. ReWilding is a path to healing and awakening that strips away false layers, deeply embedded wounds, and fears. It reveals your true and unique soul essence, empowering you to shine brightly in the world. This isn’t surface-level, feel-good inspiration that quickly fades—it’s a deep dive for the firestarters, changemakers, spiritual seekers, and wild souls ready for real transformation. Are you one of them?