Official Trailer: Returning with Rebecca Campbell launching 20th May 2023

Returning with Rebecca Campbell A podcast to return to yourself and the wisdom within A long awaited podcast hosted by world renowned writer, mystic, poet and creative, Rebecca Campbell. I’m so excited to share that my new podcast, Returning with Rebecca Campbell is almost here! The first four episodes will drop 20th of May, followed by two episodes a week, every Tuesday and Saturday. You can watch on Youtube or listen wherever you enjoy your podcasts. I can’t wait to be landing in your ears. Returning offers a sacred space for you to ponder, wonder, reflect and return to the wisdom within. Recorded from the sacred lands of Glastonbury, Rebecca shares never-before-told personal stories, answers your real-life questions, hosts inspiring guest conversations, and guides you through her most trusted sacred practices. We go deep. We laugh. We keep it real. We keep it sacred. Whether you're just setting off on your spiritual path or looking to go deeper - Returning offers a beautiful, intimate, accessible deep dive into the sacred mysteries of life and the wisdom we all hold within. www.rebeccacampbell.me/podcast