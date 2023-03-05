Clockwise is a rapid-fire discussion of current technology issues hosted by Dan Moren and Mikah Sargent and featuring two special guests each week. Four people,... More
Available Episodes
5 of 452
504: I Have No Business Being This Glamorous
Whether we'd be comfortable in a driverless taxi, our thoughts on the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory regarding kids and social media, using Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on the iPad, and the last time technology blew us away.
5/24/2023
29:59
503: I Still Think He's a Mutant
Apple's new accessibility features, buttons vs. touchscreens, a free ad-supported television set, and whether we're contributors or lurkers on social media.
5/17/2023
29:59
502: Cirque-du-Soleil-Style Verbal Gymnastics
Completing precision tasks on iPad with Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, our thoughts on AI in retail (in light of the Wendy's news), Google joining the foldable phone market, and predictions for Apple's WWDC and the mention of artificial intelligence.
5/10/2023
29:59
501: The Atomic Energy of Personal Location Security
Apple and Google collaborate on a standard for device trackers, our thoughts on Bluesky, Google implements passkeys, and whether we're hopeful or fearful of AI.
5/3/2023
29:59
500: The Windows Vista of the Future
On this, our 500th episode, we start by complaining about the apps we begrudgingly use regularly. Then we predict the future of phones, reveal our history with dual-booting PCs, and share what it would take to get us to buy a mixed-reality headset.
