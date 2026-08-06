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Clockwise
Latest episode

617 episodes

  • Clockwise

    668: Coming Soon to Pontoon Boats

    08/05/2026 | 29 mins.
    Our favorite ways to share data between devices, what we'd like to see iOS on next after PontoonPlay, whether Private Relay concerns us, and any "dead" media formats we still enjoy.
  • Clockwise

    667: The TV Judge Rejects Your Argument

    07/29/2026 | 29 mins.
    Ted Lasso's return and Apple TV recommendations, a year of Apple Journal on Mac, our tech cleaning and maintenance habits, and old technologies we've fired up just to learn or relive.
  • Clockwise

    666: I'm Just Poorer Than You

    07/22/2026 | 26 mins.
    How much waterproofing matters in our tech and our riskiest water moments, the last time we changed our minds about a technology, how we buy our phones and thoughts on upgrade programs, and the recent tech purchases we feel guilty about.
  • Clockwise

    665: A Little Too Raw

    07/15/2026 | 29 mins.
    Apple's public betas, how we read for pleasure, whether we have multicolored smart lighting, and digital disaster preparedness.
  • Clockwise

    664: How I Use My Life

    07/08/2026 | 29 mins.
    Physical vs. digital media and how we organize it, our system for the digital "deal with it later" pile, what we do with old hardware, and iPhone ergonomics.
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About Clockwise
Clockwise is a rapid-fire discussion of current technology issues hosted by Dan Moren and Mikah Sargent and featuring two special guests each week. Four people, four topics--and because we're always watching the clock, no episode is longer than 30 minutes. Hosted by Dan Moren and Mikah Dean Sargent.
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