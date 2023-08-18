Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsTV & Film
ReelTok Podcast

ReelTok Podcast

Podcast ReelTok Podcast
Podcast ReelTok Podcast

ReelTok Podcast

ReelTok Podcast
Movies. Mondays. The ReelTok Podcast uploads new episodes every week and new videos daily covering everything TV and Film. The podcast is co-hosted by social me...
TV & Film
Movies. Mondays. The ReelTok Podcast uploads new episodes every week and new videos daily covering everything TV and Film. The podcast is co-hosted by social me...
Available Episodes

5 of 137
  • Blue Beetle Review, Best & Worst Superhero Movies Draft, & Dune 2 Delayed | Ep. 51 with Supes
    SUPES joins the show as we review Blue Beetle, talk movie news, and do a double draft of the best and worst superhero movies of all time. #supes #superheromovies #comicbookmovies Timestamps (00:00) Intro (01:00) Supes! (04:53) Blue Beetle Review (20:47) Blue Beetle SPOILERS (34:46) Ahsoka Review (50:09) Movie News (01:05:35) Best Superhero Movies Draft (01:19:20) Worst Superhero Movies Draft (01:47:52) Closing
    8/28/2023
    1:50:41
  • Rango Review | ReelQuick Ep. 86
    Seth and Tyler review Rango, which they liked to a varying degree, in this week's Patreon-sponsored draft as recommended by Ferdinand 04.
    8/25/2023
    22:29
  • Best Women-Led Movies Draft | ReelQuick Ep. 85
    Drafting the best movies with a female lead as Cam and Tyler go 10 rounds in this 1 vs 1 draft for this week's Patreon-sponsored draft brought to you by Glew 2321.
    8/24/2023
    13:54
  • Top 20 Thrillers of All Time & Intense Movie Trivia Battle | Ep. 50 with Cian Mulligan
    EPISODE 50 IS HERE! Nearing our 1-year anniversary, we celebrate episode 50 with another awesome guest, this time it is Cian Mulligan! We each go over our Top 20 thrillers of all time before jumping into a fierce movie trivia battle of Cian vs Seth that comes down to the last question! #thrillers #oldboy #zodiac Timestamps: (00:00:00) Intro (00:00:50) Cian Mulligan (00:11:30) Top 20 Thrillers of All Time 20-11 (00:18:48) Top 10 Thrillers of All Time 10-6 (00:45:28) Top 10 Thrillers of All Time 5-1 (01:17:08) Cian vs Seth Trivia Battle (01:40:00) Wrap-Up
    8/21/2023
    1:42:01
  • Foodfight! Review: The Worst Movie Ever Made? Or a Money Laundering Scheme? | ReelQuick Ep. 84
    Foodfight! is one of the wildest movies we have ever seen, with a booming budget and wonky execution, this is simply one of the most bizarre animated films of all time. This is the weekly Patreon-sponsored movie review, brought to you by Dylan Chip, Oscar Trinick, Ferdinand 04, Trey Arzie, Hen Hancy, and Evan ODonnell.
    8/18/2023
    22:17

About ReelTok Podcast

Movies. Mondays. The ReelTok Podcast uploads new episodes every week and new videos daily covering everything TV and Film. The podcast is co-hosted by social media movie creators George, Tyler, Seth, and Cam.
