Welcome to The Red Thread, a podcast series where three friends (Charlie, Isaiah and Jackson) investigate the peculiar space just beyond reality. Cryptids, Cons...
  • 47: The Battle for Los Angeles | Red Thread
    This is Episode #47, where discuss the mysterious battle of Los Angeles, where UFOs were said to have attacked the city of angels during World War 2. Originally recorded 04/12/24.
    1:22:30
  • 46: The Video Game That Kills: Polybius | Red Thread
    This is Episode #46, where we discuss the game that kills: Polybius, the 1981 video game that is rumoured to have killed those who played it. That is; if it even existed in the first place. Originally recorded 28/11/24.
    1:19:20
  • 45: The JFK Assassination | Red Thread
    This is Episode #45, where we discuss whether or not the CIA had anything to do with the JFK assassination. Originally recorded 21/11/24.
    2:06:09
  • 44: The Madness of NXIVM | Red Thread
    This is Episode #44, where we discuss NXIVM. Originally recorded 13/11/24.
    1:55:41
  • 43: Portlock, Alaska | Red Thread
    This is Episode #43, where we discuss what Portlock, Alaska. Originally recorded 7/11/24.
    1:15:24

Welcome to The Red Thread, a podcast series where three friends (Charlie, Isaiah and Jackson) investigate the peculiar space just beyond reality. Cryptids, Conspiracies, Cults and more are on the investigation board and nothing is off limits. What will they discover? There's only one way to find out...
