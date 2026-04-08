Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
6 episodes
- If you liked Red Line, you'll also enjoy China, If You're Listening from Australia's public broadcaster, the ABC. Hosted by Matt Bevan it looks at how Australia's relationship with China has gone from warm and friendly to the verge of collapse.
If Red Line has piqued your interest in China and the growing tensions in this part of the world, then we'd like to recommend a new podcast from our friends at the ABC in Australia.
China, If You're Listening is a podcast about how the relationship between Australia and China has come to the verge of collapse. We covered this in Red Line, but the ABC takes you much deeper into the hostility between two of the countries we reply on most.
Not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping was regularly having warm, friendly chats with Australia's Prime Ministers. Now, he won't even take their phone calls, trade is being blocked, and Australian politicians are talking about preparations for war.
Have a listen to episode one here, as it looks at the life and rise of China's president Xi Jinping. You can follow the full series on Apple, Spotify, iHeart and everywhere you get podcasts.
Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
- As China becomes more assertive, human rights abuses are exposed and evidence grows of our politicians being played, where should New Zealand draw the line?
To see more images and details about the series, vist the website here.
A New Zealand Uighur fears his parents are in Chinese Communist Party internment camps.
And as China becomes increasingly assertive, Western governments push back. But where should New Zealand draw the line?
In episode four we ask what's really going on in Xinjiang and what's happening to the indigenous Uighurs. One New Zealand Uighur speaks out about his missing family and we talk to spying experts about China's intelligence activities. Are our politicians being played? What really happened with MPs Jian Yang and Raymond Hou?
How extreme are China's human rights abuses? And do criticisms of the CCP amount to criticisms of Chinese people? Guyon Espiner and John Daniell conclude their year-long investigation into China's growing influence in New Zealand and the Pacific.
Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
- The Chinese Government has a propaganda super ministry. But how much influence does it have in New Zealand? And is development money from the CCP an opportunity or economic 'invasion'?
To see more images and details about the series, vist the website here.
The Chinese Government has created a propaganda super ministry - the United Front Works department.
But how much influence and reach does it have in New Zealand?
In episode three, Guyon Espiner and John Daniell travel to the Far North to look at the opportunities presented by Chinese investments here and New Zealand business potential over there. How concerned do our exporters need to be about human rights in China or other trading partners?
We also dig into the massive United Front Works Department and talk to people in New Zealand about the influence CCP propaganda is having here in New Zealand.
Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
- Two dissidents die in a car crash. China expert Anne-Marie Brady reports break-ins at her house and office. A US National Security Advisor warns that Beijing wants "servitude". Should we be worried about the Chinese Communist Party? Or are we being paranoid?
To see more images and details about the series, vist the website here.
What really happened on State Highway 1 outside Tokoroa? Was it an accident - or something more sinister?
And as the political stakes rise, who can we trust to tell the truth?
In episode two we dig into the truth about that car crash and those break-ins. What did the police investigations find?
And we head to the US to speak to H.R McMaster, who served as National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump, and who has strong words for China. Plus we hear from former Prime Minister John Key, who led the country as our exports to China grew to record levels, who knows President Xi personally and who is impressed with China's remarkable success in bringing hundreds of millions out of poverty.
Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
- Two Chinese New Zealanders are killed in a car crash while on a mission to warn of the dangers of the Chinese Communist Party. So exactly what is China up to in New Zealand?
To see more images and details about the series, vist the website here.
Two Chinese New Zealanders are killed while on their way to a parliamentary select-committee meeting, to warn of the dangers of the Chinese Communist Party. Their friends, left clutching bloodied fliers, fear it may have been sabotage.
In the first part of this four-part podcast, Guyon Espiner and John Daniell begin to investigate the car crash and examine what's worrying the dissident Chinese community here in New Zealand.
They look at the rise of China and of President Xi Jinping and how that's being reflected in New Zealand's universities and parts of the media. They speak to Chinese New Zealanders who were in Tiananmen Square in 1989, look at how close we've grown to China and ask how New Zealand is walking the thin line between China and our western allies.
Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details
More Government podcasts
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- DC EKGGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Trending Government podcasts
- The Benjamin Anthony Show from the MirYam InstituteGovernment, Judaism, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- DonnybrookGovernment
- DSR's SiliconsciousnessGovernment, Technology
- Community CatalystsGovernment, News, Politics
- The DeductionBusiness, Government, Non-Profit, Science, Social Sciences
- The Ray Stevens ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Issaquah BuzzBusiness, Government
- Into AfricaBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- Administrative RemediesEducation, Government
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- CeasefireGovernment, News, Politics
- Cheyenne RoundupGovernment
- Global ReconGovernment
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTAGovernment
- Post Scrip: The ASPL Pharmacy Law PodcastBusiness, Government, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- SOFREP RadioEntertainment News, Government, History, News
- DIA ConnectionsGovernment
About Red Line
Can we walk the thin line between what some see as an evil empire and others as our greatest economic opportunity? A four-part series investigating China's growing influence in New Zealand.Podcast website
Listen to Red Line, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Red Line
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Red Line: Podcasts in Family