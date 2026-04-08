If you liked Red Line, you'll also enjoy China, If You're Listening from Australia's public broadcaster, the ABC. Hosted by Matt Bevan it looks at how Australia's relationship with China has gone from warm and friendly to the verge of collapse.

If Red Line has piqued your interest in China and the growing tensions in this part of the world, then we'd like to recommend a new podcast from our friends at the ABC in Australia.

China, If You're Listening is a podcast about how the relationship between Australia and China has come to the verge of collapse. We covered this in Red Line, but the ABC takes you much deeper into the hostility between two of the countries we reply on most.

Not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping was regularly having warm, friendly chats with Australia's Prime Ministers. Now, he won't even take their phone calls, trade is being blocked, and Australian politicians are talking about preparations for war.

Have a listen to episode one here, as it looks at the life and rise of China's president Xi Jinping. You can follow the full series on Apple, Spotify, iHeart and everywhere you get podcasts.

Go to this episode on rnz.co.nz for more details