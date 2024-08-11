Powered by RND
Recycle Bin

Jern and Bern return to the best podcast in the world.
  • S4 Ep12: It's almost GO TIME! Let's talk about it...
    Enjoy this special ONE-OFF episode of our podcast Recycle Bin, to sit down with us and talk about the next fpt. doc! Support fpt. docs on Patreon at http://fptdocs.com Subscribe to the Recycle Bin channel here:   / @recyclebinpodcast  HUGE thank you to NordPass for taking a chance on us and being the presenting sponsor of the upcoming documentary! Use our promo code FPT at https://nordpass.com/fpt to get a free 3-month trial (or 20% off) of NordPass! Take control of your passwords today - and thank you to NordPass for making this project possible. Support fpt. docs on Patreon at http://fptdocs.com This episode was sponsored by HelloFresh! Head to http://hellofresh.com/freerecyclebin to get 10 FREE meals! This episode was sponsored by MasterClass! Head to http://masterclass.com/recyclebin to get up to 50% off!
    --------  
    1:31:16
  • S4 Ep11: WE NEED A BREAK (but we're not taking one)
    For this glorious Recycle Bin, Jern and Bern reminisce over school, life, and old FPT - as they prep for the biggest video ever! SUPPORT US HERE: http://fptdocs.com  Use promo code RECYCLEBIN for 20% off! (Last day) This episode was sponsored by Incogni!  Head to http://incogni.com/recycle for 60% off an annual plan. 
    --------  
    1:06:26
  • S4 Ep10: Revealing our next documentary!
    BIG DAY! Jern and Bern officially reveal the first teaser and the title of the next big fpt. doc! SUPPORT US HERE: http://fptdocs.com  Use promo code RECYCLEBIN for 20% off! SPONSORS This episode was sponsored by MasterClass! Head to http://masterclass.com/recyclebin to get up to 50% off! This episode was sponsored by Uncommon Goods! Head to http://uncommongoods.com/recyclebin to get 15% off of your next gift!
    --------  
    1:10:04
  • S4 Ep9: Our next video is BIG!
    Jern and Bern are trying something new this week as Bern takes over running Recycle Bin -- VIDEO! This episode was sponsored by HelloFresh! Head to http://hellofresh.com/freerecyclebin to get 10 FREE meals! This episode was sponsored by Notion! Head to http://notion.com/recyclebin to try Notion AI for free! This episode was sponsored by Uncommon Goods! Head to http://uncommongoods.com/recyclebin to get 15% off of your next gift! The video version of this episode can be found here: https://youtu.be/SgDZl16baFM
    --------  
    1:31:00
  • S4 Ep8: Okay, for real. Who's replacing Tim Cook?
    After a complete and utter failure of an attempt at a video version this week, Jern and Bern are back to discuss who the next CEO of Apple will be - oh and a bunch of other stuff. This episode was sponsored by Incongni! Go to https://incogni.com/recycle, use code "RECYCLE" to get 60% off an annual plan. Leave us a voicemail and be on the show! 📞 404-919-5530 Find us on YouTube ▶️ http://youtube.com/frontpagetech
    --------  
    1:11:08

Jern and Bern return to the best podcast in the world.
