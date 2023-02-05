Jonah Peretti, Nick Denton and Ben Smith on digital news’ past and future
It’s our first four-way pod, featuring BuzzFeed founder Jonah Peretti, Gawker founder Nick Denton, and Semafor founder (and former editor-in-chief of the recently shuttered BuzzFeed News) Ben Smith, who wrote a book about them both. Peter Kafka talks to all of them in conjunction with Smith’s new book “Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral.” What lessons did Smith learn from Peretti and Denton’s mistakes? If Disney offers to buy you out for hundreds of millions of dollars, should you take it? And is TikTok our last, best hope?
Featuring: Jonah Peretti (@peretti), Founder of BuzzFeed
Nick Denton (@nicknotned), Founder of Gawker
Ben Smith, (@semaforben), Editor-In-Chief of Semafor
Host: Peter Kafka (@pkafka), Senior Editor at Recode
