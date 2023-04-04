Comedy, case law, chaos. Practicing attorney and TikTok gal @rebmasel breaks down bizarre, chaotic, and intriguing cases and anecdotes from the legal field you'... More
3: The Body Behind A Wall
In 2004, Taruk Ben-Ali left his new wife to start a new life....somewhere else. At least, that's what his dad said. Reb shows you what's behind a dad's love and a very thin wall in the case of Estate of Ben-Ali (2013).
WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/KnbEgRWcgSw
FOLLOW REB ON:
TikTok: @rebmasel
Instagram: @rebmasel
Twitter: @rebmasel
4/21/2023
BONUS: The Lumberjack Hero and The Diaper Shootout
A lumberjack, a frying pan, a diaper, a shootout, and a fridge that severed a hand.
SUPPORT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM HERE: https://givingcompass.org/topics/criminal-justice?subcategories=criminal-justice
AND HERE: https://www.sentencingproject.org
SUPPORT PUBLIC DEFENSE HERE: https://www.gideonspromise.org/
AND HERE: www.innocenceproject.org
AND HERE: https://www.aclu.org/
AND HERE: https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/
SUPPORT KIDS IN NEED OF DEFENSE: https://supportkind.org/
SUPPORT REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE: https://reproductiverights.org/
4/13/2023
2: The French Fry That Put Kids In Jail
On October 23, 2000, 12-year old Ansche Hedgepeth ate a single french fry in the Tenleytown-AU Metro station in Washington, D.C. on her way home from Alice Deal Junior High. Within seconds, she was in handcuffs. Why? Because a D.C. law dared to ask a simple question: "What if we just...arrested all the kids?"....Reb unpacks Hedgepeth v. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit.
FULL EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/i4bYMAB1BAc
SUPPORT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM HERE: https://givingcompass.org/topics/criminal-justice?subcategories=criminal-justice
AND HERE: https://www.sentencingproject.org/
SUPPORT PUBLIC DEFENSE HERE: https://www.gideonspromise.org/
AND HERE: www.innocenceproject.org
AND HERE: https://www.aclu.org/
AND HERE: https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/
SUPPORT KIDS IN NEED OF DEFENSE: https://supportkind.org/
SUPPORT REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE: https://reproductiverights.org/
4/10/2023
1: TSA and The One Who (Almost) Got Away
What is a “sterile area” of an airport? What happens if a man enters one, poses as a foreign ambassador, and then flies with a mystery pouch from Chicago to LA? Does that man at least have a G&T on the plane before the FBI starts scrambling? Reb breaks it all down in United States v. Flint.
FULL EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/4wBpED4AXv8
SUPPORT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM HERE: https://givingcompass.org/topics/criminal-justice?subcategories=criminal-justice
AND HERE: https://www.sentencingproject.org/
SUPPORT PUBLIC DEFENSE HERE: https://www.gideonspromise.org/
AND HERE: www.innocenceproject.org
AND HERE: https://www.aclu.org/
AND HERE: https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/
SUPPORT KIDS IN NEED OF DEFENSE: https://supportkind.org/
SUPPORT REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE: https://reproductiverights.org/
