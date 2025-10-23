1989, a wealthy woman's murder rocks Chicago. The heat is on the CPD to close the case. When a black man from the projects becomes their star witness, everything seems resolved—until suddenly he becomes the prime suspect.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Crying Wolf

Crying Wolf is a gripping true crime podcast that follows the story of Lee Harris, who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to 90 years in prison after a coerced confession. In prison, he formed a deep bond with fellow inmate Robert, who vowed to clear Lee's name. After two decades of relentless effort, exposing corrupt detectives, prison informants, and with the help of a determined defense attorney, Robert succeeded. In 2023, Lee walked free—only to die suddenly a few months later. This podcast delves into the chilling legacy of Detective Richard Zuley, notorious for extracting false confessions, and the deep-seated corruption that plagues Chicago’s justice system. With Lee gone, Robert is determined to continue the fight, exposing the city’s dark history and pursuing justice for the wrongfully convicted. Join us as we unravel a story of friendship, betrayal, and the quest for redemption.