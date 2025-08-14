Powered by RND
Re-readable Podcast
Re-readable Podcast

Sammy Branch and KG Stephenson
Re-readable Podcast
  • The Briar Breakdown: Off Campus Series
    Hey readers! In this episode, we take a dive deep into the Off Campus series by Elle Kennedy! We cover everything from all of the books, our favorite (and least favorite) characters, and chat about the buzz surrounding the upcoming show and what we hope to see on screen.📚 Reading Reference Guide: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-FUDf83_Tivo7lEjS77jw-A02I51Ye1vdWCAtQzFn54/edit🛍️ Shop all of our favorite books + bookish favs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod?re💌 Let’s connect:Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rereadablepod?igsh=MTF3YmVrYnd5bHVlZg%3D%3D&utm_source=qrFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rereadable.pod?_t=ZT-8wiijTtAkRi&_r=1Email us at [email protected]🎙 Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a review — it really helps us grow this little book-loving corner of the internet.
  • Hot Takes and Hills We’ll Die On | Book Edition!
    Hey readers! In this episode, we’re unleashing all of our spicy book opinions with no holding back! Whether you agree, disagree, or just want to hear us rant about bookish things, this one’s for you. Make sure you leave your thoughts in the comments — this was a fun one! ☀️ Summer Reading Recs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod/list/VGQFVM7JMGJJ?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_8TFQY698W1S96WGN5N16📚 Reading Reference Guide: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-FUDf83_Tivo7lEjS77jw-A02I51Ye1vdWCAtQzFn54/edit🛍️ Shop all of our favorite books + bookish favs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod?re💌 Let’s connect:Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rereadablepod?igsh=MTF3YmVrYnd5bHVlZg%3D%3D&utm_source=qrFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rereadable.pod?_t=ZT-8wiijTtAkRi&_r=1Email us at [email protected]🎙 Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a review — it really helps us grow this little book-loving corner of the internet.
  • Tropes and Microtropes
    Hello readers! In this episode, we take a closer look at the tropes and microtropes that keep us coming back. We’re breaking down all the things that always seem to work, and why they resonate with us as readers! Thanks for listening:) 📚 Reading Reference Guide: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-FUDf83_Tivo7lEjS77jw-A02I51Ye1vdWCAtQzFn54/edit🛍️ Shop all of our favorite books + bookish favs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod?re💌 Let’s connect:Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rereadablepod?igsh=MTF3YmVrYnd5bHVlZg%3D%3D&utm_source=qrFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rereadable.pod?_t=ZT-8wiijTtAkRi&_r=1Email us at [email protected]🎙 Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a review — it really helps us grow this little book-loving corner of the internet.
  • Book Report | New Releases, Book Adaptations, & More!
    In this episode, we’re diving into all things new and noteworthy! We’re chatting about the latest book releases, upcoming TV and movie adaptations of our favorite reads, and giving our honest thoughts on the recent books and adaptations we’ve checked out. If you love staying in the loop on what’s new in the book world (and hearing us rant or rave), this one’s for you!📚 Reading Reference Guide: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-FUDf83_Tivo7lEjS77jw-A02I51Ye1vdWCAtQzFn54/edit🛍️ Shop all of our favorite books + bookish favs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod?re💌 Let’s connect:Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rereadablepod?igsh=MTF3YmVrYnd5bHVlZg%3D%3D&utm_source=qrFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rereadable.pod?_t=ZT-8wiijTtAkRi&_r=1Email us at [email protected]🎙 Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a review — it really helps us grow this little book-loving corner of the internet.
  • Book Trivia!
    Think you know your favorite books? In this episode, we put each other to the test with a round of popular book trivia! From iconic characters to unforgettable plot twists, see how well we really know the stories we claim to love — and play along with us!☀️ Summer Reading Recs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod/list/VGQFVM7JMGJJ?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_8TFQY698W1S96WGN5N16📚 Reading Reference Guide: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-FUDf83_Tivo7lEjS77jw-A02I51Ye1vdWCAtQzFn54/edit🛍️ Shop all of our favorite books + bookish favs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod?re💌 Let’s connect:Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rereadablepod?igsh=MTF3YmVrYnd5bHVlZg%3D%3D&utm_source=qrFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rereadable.pod?_t=ZT-8wiijTtAkRi&_r=1Email us at [email protected]🎙 Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a review — it really helps us grow this little book-loving corner of the internet.
About Re-readable Podcast

We’re two friends who can’t stop talking about books so we made a podcast. Every episode, we chat all things books — from recommendations and theories to trivia and reads we can’t stop obsessing over. Think of us as your unofficial book club where the tea’s always hot, the TBRs endless, and everyone’s invited. Cozy up and read with us!
