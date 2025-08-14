Hey readers! In this episode, we’re unleashing all of our spicy book opinions with no holding back! Whether you agree, disagree, or just want to hear us rant about bookish things, this one’s for you. Make sure you leave your thoughts in the comments — this was a fun one! ☀️ Summer Reading Recs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod/list/VGQFVM7JMGJJ?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_8TFQY698W1S96WGN5N16📚 Reading Reference Guide: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-FUDf83_Tivo7lEjS77jw-A02I51Ye1vdWCAtQzFn54/edit🛍️ Shop all of our favorite books + bookish favs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/rereadable.pod?re💌 Let’s connect:Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rereadablepod?igsh=MTF3YmVrYnd5bHVlZg%3D%3D&utm_source=qrFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rereadable.pod?_t=ZT-8wiijTtAkRi&_r=1Email us at [email protected]
🎙 Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a review — it really helps us grow this little book-loving corner of the internet.