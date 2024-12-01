Debunking the Light and Truth Letter: Chapter Two: “The Coming Forth of the Book of Mormon: RFM: 374
RFM is joined once again by fellow attorney Kolby Reddish to debunk chapter two of the Light and Truth Letter. Together we completely demolish the apologetic arguments in favor of the Book of Mormon being produced by divine means!
3:17:20
Faithful Historian Murders Mormonism [Mormonism Live 208]
This episode of Mormonism Live has Bill Reel and RFM diving deep into a recent interview between the "Keystone" Podcast & LDS Historian Ben Spackman. And you won't believe what he has to say about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Prophets, Seers, and Revelators who stand at its helm.
2:43:31
“The Light on Truth Letter,” Chapter One, Manipulations and Fallacies: RFM: 373
Radio Free Mormon and fellow attorney, Colby Reddish, thoroughly debunk the first chapter in the new apologetic offering, “The Light and Truth Letter.” Chapter One deals with a discussion of Manipulation Tactics and Logical Fallacies. The apologists are going to have to do better than this to fool us into going back to church!
2:22:50
Mormon Apologetics: Against All Odds [Mormonism Live 207]
In this weeks episode we discuss How apologists discern between Evidence and Coincidence!
1:54:10
How Did Mormons Make Jesus Our Elder Brother? [Mormonism Live 206]
Gee whiz, folks! Grab your favorite milkshake and settle in as we take a trip down memory lane in this wholesome episode of Mormonism Live! Just like a scene out of Leave it to Beaver, Bill Reel and RFM team up with their ol' pal Paul Toscano to chat about something that's got everyone at