Quran in a Year+ (with Imam Saif Morad)

In this episode of Quran in a year+, we delve into verses 131–141 of Surah Baqara, exploring the concepts of submission, sincerity, and devotion as exemplified by Ibrahim. Discover how true faith manifests in obedience and how the teachings of past prophets guide us today
Day 13: Faith and Identity: Lessons from Ibrahim and Ismael | Baqara 120-130
On day 13 we embark on exploring verses 120–130 of Surah Baqara. This episode enlightens us on the eternal struggle between divine guidance and worldly desires. It delves into the prophet's warning about the dissatisfaction of the people of the book unless one conforms to their ways, and the profound lessons from the story of Ibrahim and Ismael in building the Kaaba. We contemplate on the essence of true submission, the importance of asking for Allah’s acceptance, and the significance of upholding justice and truth in all aspects of life. Join us in discovering how these teachings resonate with our need for belonging, and the challenges we face in maintaining our principles.
Day 12- Trusting in Allah’s Provision | Baqara 110-119
In Day 12 we look at verses 110-119, focusing on Allah's commands to remain steadfast in faith through diligent prayer and giving Zakat. Further we look at claims from the people of the book about exclusive entry to paradise, emphasizing that sincere worship and good deeds are key. It stresses the importance of not preventing worship, Allah's limitless provisions, and the value of small good deeds. The episode concludes with reflections on trust in Allah and the evident signs of a creator in creation.
Day 11- Black Magic, Faith, and Divine Will | Baqara 102-109
Join us on Day 11 as we explore Surah Baqara's verses 102-109, highlighting lessons about remaining steadfast in faith. Discover the historical context of black magic during Prophet Solomon's time and reflect on the profound reassurance that Allah's control provides. This episode encourages listeners to build emotional resilience, embracing patience and divine wisdom when confronting life's challenges and external envy.
Day 10- Musa's Legacy and the Calf | Baqara 92-101
We continue our journey through the Quran, diving into Verses 92-101 from Surah Baqara. Explore the story of Musa (Moses) and the worship of the calf, and reflect on the eternal lessons of faith, obedience, and true belief. We delve into the importance of aligning our actions with our declarations of faith, the dangers of repeated sin, and the greed for life without purpose. Join us as we uncover the reminders of accountability, both in this life and the hereafter, and make a commitment to strengthen our relationship with the Quran.
