Quran in a Year+ (with Imam Saif Morad)

Day 13: Faith and Identity: Lessons from Ibrahim and Ismael | Baqara 120-130

On day 13 we embark on exploring verses 120–130 of Surah Baqara. This episode enlightens us on the eternal struggle between divine guidance and worldly desires. It delves into the prophet's warning about the dissatisfaction of the people of the book unless one conforms to their ways, and the profound lessons from the story of Ibrahim and Ismael in building the Kaaba. We contemplate on the essence of true submission, the importance of asking for Allah’s acceptance, and the significance of upholding justice and truth in all aspects of life. Join us in discovering how these teachings resonate with our need for belonging, and the challenges we face in maintaining our principles.