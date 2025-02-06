In this inaugural episode of Quiet Please! Mel and Kira introduce themselves, share the story behind starting their podcast, and discuss all things golf and not so golf related. The two interview each other and we learn all about Mel’s Irish exit on a seventeen year professional golf career, Kira’s hidden talent for cup stacking and how Mel may not be as skilled in Geography as she thought she was. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
41:57
Introducing: Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Golf is life’s cheat code, and it’s not just for the dads, Brads, and Chads. Mel Reid and Kira Dixon are keeping you up to date on the golf haps, with spicy takes and conversations with incredible people – moms, celebrities, athletes, business leaders, creators, and artists who have figured out how to use golf as a superpower.