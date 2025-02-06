Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira

EP 1: Where is Peru? Welcome to Quiet Please!

In this inaugural episode of Quiet Please! Mel and Kira introduce themselves, share the story behind starting their podcast, and discuss all things golf and not so golf related. The two interview each other and we learn all about Mel’s Irish exit on a seventeen year professional golf career, Kira’s hidden talent for cup stacking and how Mel may not be as skilled in Geography as she thought she was. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.