Puttin' On Airs is a podcast where two good ol boys from the rural South learn about and analyze fancy people and their culture. Join redneck comedians Trae Cro... More
Available Episodes
5 of 70
59 - Coronation Talk and Lord Minimus!
59 Coronation Talk and Lord Minimus!
This week Corey provides some in-depth, scholarly analysis of King Charles’s coronation (spoiler: it involves a whooooole lotta pomp [and also some circumstance]), and then Trae shares the story of a 17th century OG who went by the name of Lord Minimus. Tis a doozy!
This one hits, y'all.
Thanks for listening and remember, you can watch the show over at https://WatchPOA.com
5/12/2023
1:32:11
58 - The Met Gala! What's That All About?
58 - The Met Gala! What's That All About?
This week we break from tradition a bit as Trae gives us a shocking update from his backyard (one which longtime Airheads should appreciate), and then the boys try to make sense of this year's Met Gala and all the lovely people dressed as furniture and whatnot.
Enjoy, and be sure to tune in weekly for the latest issue of Puttin' on Airs!
5/5/2023
1:11:30
57 - Health Fads and the War on Cats
57 - Health Fads and the War on Cats
This week Trae covers some of the silliest health fads fancy people and celebrities have ever dreamed up. Then Professor Cho educates us all about the War on Cats, a truly wild ride involving kitties, witches, superstitions, the devil, and his b-hole.
Enjoy, and be sure to tune in weekly for the latest issue of Puttin' on Airs!
4/28/2023
1:36:12
56 - Love, Death & Wieners!
Ep-56 - Love, Death & Wieners!
Airheads, the subjects at hand this week are among the most foundational to the human experience: Love (as Corey shares and adapts fancy love letters from bygone romantics), Death (as Trae covers the differences in funerals across the social strata), and Wieners (as the guys talk about wieners, past and present)
Enjoy, and be sure to tune in weekly for the latest issue of Puttin' on Airs!
Thanks for listening, and remember, you can watch the show over at https://WatchPOA.com
4/21/2023
1:45:07
55 - Strip Clubs and William of Ockham
EPISODE 55 - Strip Clubs and William of Ockham
Description: Airheads this week Trae is feeling frisky, and he explores the fancy-trash spectrum as it pertains to…well, either “gentleman’s clubs” or “t!tty bars” depending on where you fall on said spectrum. Then, Professor Cho pulls a fast one by covering a character you probably THINK you don’t know…
Puttin' On Airs is a podcast where two good ol boys from the rural South learn about and analyze fancy people and their culture. Join redneck comedians Trae Crowder and Corey Ryan Forrester as they try and make sense of the world's bougie-est bullsh*t. So if you wanna find out what the Queen does all damn day, or why rich people love makin' horses have sex, or what the elite and white trash have in common (it's more than you think), and you wanna hear it all in the syrupy sorghum drawl of two country ass comic buddies, then check out Puttin' On Airs.
SUBSCRIBE TO "PUTTIN' ON AIRS" on YOUTUBE and WATCH full episodes every week plus BONUS CONTENT - https://www.youtube.com/c/PuttinOnAirsPodcast