In this episode of PsychCrunch, we're at the Leverhulme Centre for Space and Humanity, based at Space Park in Leicester. Join Dr Jon Sutton and Dr Zoe Swann Baillie as they discuss resilience, the physical challenges of microgravity, working as a crew, and how the humanity in these topics can inform those of us on terra firma.

We also hear from researchers who have an association with the Centre: Dr Valerie van Mulukom (Oxford Brookes University) and Professor John Maltby (University of Leicester) on integrating morality research into spaceflight, and hopes for future links between our discipline and the stars.

The British Psychological Society is pleased to announce that it will be a Project Partner for the Leverhulme Centre for Space and Humanity.



Credits

Host: Dr Jon Sutton

Editor: Emma Barratt

Audio wizardry: Jeff Knowler



Hungry for more?

Check out NASA's Human Research Roadmap and see where your research might fit into the future of spaceflight.

Or read more about how we misconceptualise resilience, and how we should think of it, with this piece from Dr Warren Donnellan (University of Liverpool).

If you're looking for more on space psychology, be sure to check out our up-to-date space collection over on the Psychologist's website.



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