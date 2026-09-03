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50 episodes
- In this episode of PsychCrunch, we're at the Leverhulme Centre for Space and Humanity, based at Space Park in Leicester. Join Dr Jon Sutton and Dr Zoe Swann Baillie as they discuss resilience, the physical challenges of microgravity, working as a crew, and how the humanity in these topics can inform those of us on terra firma.
We also hear from researchers who have an association with the Centre: Dr Valerie van Mulukom (Oxford Brookes University) and Professor John Maltby (University of Leicester) on integrating morality research into spaceflight, and hopes for future links between our discipline and the stars.
The British Psychological Society is pleased to announce that it will be a Project Partner for the Leverhulme Centre for Space and Humanity.
Credits
Host: Dr Jon Sutton
Editor: Emma Barratt
Audio wizardry: Jeff Knowler
Hungry for more?
Check out NASA's Human Research Roadmap and see where your research might fit into the future of spaceflight.
Or read more about how we misconceptualise resilience, and how we should think of it, with this piece from Dr Warren Donnellan (University of Liverpool).
If you're looking for more on space psychology, be sure to check out our up-to-date space collection over on the Psychologist's website.
PsychCrunch is brought to you by Zanda, the all-in-one practice management software designed for psychologists. With telehealth, easy mobile access, and automated tools, including online scheduling and reminders, Zanda helps you run your practice, your way. Find out more at ZandaHealth.com
- In this episode of PsychCrunch, join our host, Tabby Taylor Buck, as she explores cutting-edge and historical approaches to voice hearing therapies. Come along for an insider look at the hallucination-mimicking AVATAR2 trial as Tabby sits down with Trial Coordinator Dr Clementine Edwards, then take a tour of the Mental Health Museum in Wakefield with her, Museum Curator Jane Stockdale, and Museum Officer Sally Evans. Learn what it's like to hear voices from Dr Andrew Grundy (Lived Experience Researcher, Manchester University), and what exactly schizophrenia, voice hearing, and psychosis mean with Dr Chris Taylor (University of Sheffield).
This is Episode 47 of PsychCrunch, the podcast of the British Psychological Society's Research Digest, sponsored by Zanda.
Episode Credits:
Hosted by Tabby Taylor Buck.
Audio wizardry by Jeff Knowler.
Edited by Emma Barratt.
Produced by Tabby Taylor Buck.
Hungry for more?
Check out this piece from Ben Gray, Peer Support Worker at EPUT (Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust), in which he gives a unique account of how hearing voices support sessions can provide inspiration and hope.
Or head over to The Psychologist and explore.
We're always interested in hearing from you. If you'd like to get in touch, you can find us on BlueSky @ResearchDigest.
PsychCrunch is brought to you by Zanda, the all-in-one practice management software designed for psychologists. With telehealth, easy mobile access, and automated tools, including online scheduling and reminders, Zanda helps you run your practice, your way. Find out more at ZandaHealth.com
- When people hear 'forensic psychology' they might think of true crime documentaries or Silence of the Lambs – but the reality is much more about people, the systems they live in, and chances to change.
In this episode, Ella Rhodes speaks to forensic psychologists Dr Rachel Worthington and Dr Geraldine Akerman to talk about how people end up in prison, why reoffending happens, what actually helps people move on.
This is Episode 46 of PsychCrunch, the podcast of the British Psychological Society's Research Digest, sponsored by Zanda.
Episode Credits:
Hosted by Ella Rhodes.
Edited by Emma Barratt.
Audio wizardry by Jeff Knowler.
Missed previous episodes? Get up to date via our PsychCrunch collection page.
Want to learn more?
Check out The Psychologist's Guide to Prisons, or hear from Dr Emma Palmer and Dr Ruth Hatcher, forensic psychologists at the University of Leicester, on why we need better support through the prison gateway.
PsychCrunch is brought to you by Zanda, the all-in-one practice management software designed for psychologists. With telehealth, easy mobile access, and automated tools, including online scheduling and reminders, Zanda helps you run your practice, your way. Find out more at ZandaHealth.com
- We all love psychology, but it feels safe to say that most of us probably would love it more if it did some things differently. For many, psychology would benefit from a revolution (or two).
In this episode, we share hot takes on the matter from the expert contributors to the March 2026 issue of our magazine, The Psychologist. What do they believe needs a revolution within the discipline? And should we call for revolutions at all?
Special thanks to our guests: Audrey Linden, Jamie Cummins, Marcus Munafo, Margarita Panaiyoutou, Madeleine Pownall, Richard Wiseman. Thanks also to those who contributed via LinkedIn.
This is Episode 45 of PsychCrunch, the podcast of the British Psychological Society's Research Digest, sponsored by Zanda.
Episode Credits:
Hosted and edited by Emma Barratt.
Audio wizardry by Jeff Knowler.
Produced by Jon Sutton.
Missed previous episodes? Get up to date via our PsychCrunch collection page.
Want to learn more?
Check out our guests' manifestos in full in the March 2026 issue of The Psychologist.
PsychCrunch is brought to you by Zanda, the all-in-one practice management software designed for psychologists. With telehealth, easy mobile access, and automated tools, including online scheduling and reminders, Zanda helps you run your practice, your way. Find out more at ZandaHealth.com
Ep 44: Doing something when nothing can be done: Working with Huntington's disease12/12/2025 | 29 mins.Living with a life-limiting condition comes with a plethora of psychological consequences. When the condition is rare, having psychologists in your corner can mean even more.
This episode, we speak with Dr Sarah Gunn, Lecturer at the University of Leicester and expert on the psychology of Huntington's disease, about her research journey and how her work supports those with the condition. Join her and Dr Jon Sutton, Editor for the Psychologist, in conversation as they explore what psychologists can do when nothing can be done.
This is Episode 44 of PsychCrunch, the podcast of the British Psychological Society's Research Digest, sponsored by Zanda.
Episode Credits:
Hosted by Dr Jon Sutton.
With contributions by Ella Rhodes.
Audio wizardry by Jeff Knowler.
Edited by Emma Barratt.
Not done learning?
Find out more about how psychologists conceptualise living with a chronic illness with this piece from Emily Reynolds.
Or learn why the world needs more health psychologists in our conversation with Professor Aimee Aubeeluck.
PsychCrunch is brought to you by Zanda, the all-in-one practice management software designed for psychologists. With telehealth, easy mobile access, and automated tools, including online scheduling and reminders, Zanda helps you run your practice, your way. Find out more at ZandaHealth.com
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About PsychCrunch
PsychCrunch is the podcast from the British Psychological Society's Research Digest. Each episode we explore whether the findings from psychological science can make a difference in real life. Just how should we live, according to psychology? We speak to psychologists about their research and whether they apply what they've discovered in their own lives.Podcast website
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