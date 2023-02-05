Join two psychology professors (Paul Bloom and David Pizarro) as they cover a wide variety of topics about human psychology. Based on Paul Bloom’s new book Psy... More
Chapter 9: Emotion and Motivation
What are the things that move us as human beings? In this episode Paul and David cover a broad range of "hot" topics (having to do with emotion and motivation), including evolutionary theory, disgust, sexual desire, morality, and how much money it would take for us to spit on a picture of someone we love.
Read the book that inspired the podcast: "Psych: The Story of the Human Mind (https://amzn.to/3YoZDAa)" [amazon.com]
Email us with your psychology questions for a future episode!: [email protected]
5/2/2023
1:01:04
Chapter 8: Rationality
Paul and David discuss human rationality and its limitations, including the heuristics-and-biases approach, System 1 and System 2, positive illusions, confirmation bias, motivated reasoning, and conspiracy theories.
4/24/2023
56:00
Chapter 7: Sensation, Perception, and Memory
How do we get the external world into our heads? In this episode, Paul and David cover a few of the more interesting features of sensation, perception, and memory. What can visual illusions tell us about the mind? Can perception be influenced by our beliefs and desires? What are flashbulb memories, and are they accurate? Are some of our memories completely false? And what is a memory palace?
4/17/2023
1:01:13
Chapter 6: Language
In this episode Paul and David discuss another of Paul's area of expertise--language. What is language? Do any animals have it? How does it develop (and how do children learn it so fast)? Why do children learn nouns sooner than they learn verbs and adjectives? How much does language shape thought?
4/10/2023
1:14:07
Chapter 5: Piaget and Development
Paul and David discuss the influential developmental psychologist Jean Piaget, his theories and legacy, stage theories of development, modern developmental psychology and its methods, and the "nature vs nurture" debate.
