There's NO WAY Sniper said he would retire after Worlds

Before FlyQuest, Team Liquid and 100 Thieves jet off to EU we had one more chance to chat to the PROS about everything Worlds. Azael has a lot of questions and the lads have a LOT of answers. Is Sniper giving R7 the hands in scrims already? How does Umti really feel about repping the LCS at the biggest international event of the year? How fondly does Bwipo remember his time on Fnatic and is he ready to lead his rookies into the flames of the World Championships? The LCS PROS talk about who they're excited to play against, what they think they're going to struggle with and how playing your own game isn't just a nice thing to hear it's the only way to have success up against the best in the world. This is a full-length, jam packed episode of the highest quality yapping that you don't want to miss. Tune in now to help Faker out of the sidelane where rumor says he's still farming away. Timestamps: 0:00 Intro1:06 How excited are our Worlds Rookies?12:12 Representing the LCS as an import15:50 Bwipo's advice for Sniper23:23 LCS HOPIUM CHECK IN35:05 How do you get to great?39:12 Thoughts on the Worlds patch?44:47 Greatest strength and greatest struggle at Worlds52:29 The esports team pressure cooker56:58 Who do you most want to play against?1:00:00 Good luck at Worlds LCS!