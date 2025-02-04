100T & Cloud9 Just Cooked TL & FLY | PROS ft. Blaber, FBI & Eyla
Week 2 of the LTA North delivered with 4 3-game series, and Emily Rand sits down with Cloud9’s Blaber and Eyla & FBI from 100 Thieves to break down all the madness. 100T took down TL, C9 knocked out FlyQuest, and then 100T clutched first seed over C9—absolute chaos.The squad dives into their big upsets, Fearless Draft mode, adapting to gameplay changes and the meta, and what’s next for them in Brazil.
Plus, we get the inside scoop on scrims, spicy picks, and who’s trolling in comms. The PROS predict next week’s matchups to determine the last 2 teams to travel South, and who takes an extended vacation before Split 2.
Leaking Scrims Instead of Streaming Them | PROS ft. TL APA, 100T Sniper & DSG Exyu
With week 1 of the LTA in the books, Raz caught up with APA, Sniper, and Exyu.
LTA Draw Show & Matchup Madness with Inspired, Zven, & Srtty
Flyquest's Inspired, Cloud9's Zven, and Dignitas's Srtty join Jatt for the first LTA North episode of PROS to unpack a new year of League of Legends and the upcoming LTA North Split 1 tournament! With the draw show complete, the group dives into bracket predictions, matchups like FlyQuest vs. Shopify Rebellion, and insights on roster dynamics, including Zven’s return to Cloud9 and Srtty’s pro league debut. They also discuss the new gameplay changes to LoL Season 1, and how the addition of Atakan and minion tweaks will impact the meta. With bold predictions and behind-the-scenes stories, this is your ultimate preview for the LTA season! Don't miss the hype as the pros share their thoughts on the road to Brazil and First Stand.
0:00 Introduction and Format Discussion
1:38 Bracket Analysis and Matchup Breakdown
8:03 Srtty's LTA Debut & Reflections
13:09 Flyquest vs Shopify Matchup Discussion
18:23 100 Thieves vs Disguised Matchup Discussion
19:16 Cloud9 Offseason & Matchup vs Lyon
23:12 Team Liquid vs Dignitas Matchup Discussion
26:44 Dignitas's Season Expectations
28:45 Reflections on Consistency & Continuity
34:44 LoL Season 1 Gameplay Changes & Predictions
There's NO WAY Sniper said he would retire after Worlds
Before FlyQuest, Team Liquid and 100 Thieves jet off to EU we had one more chance to chat to the PROS about everything Worlds.
Azael has a lot of questions and the lads have a LOT of answers.
Is Sniper giving R7 the hands in scrims already? How does Umti really feel about repping the LCS at the biggest international event of the year? How fondly does Bwipo remember his time on Fnatic and is he ready to lead his rookies into the flames of the World Championships?
The LCS PROS talk about who they're excited to play against, what they think they're going to struggle with and how playing your own game isn't just a nice thing to hear it's the only way to have success up against the best in the world.
This is a full-length, jam packed episode of the highest quality yapping that you don't want to miss.
Tune in now to help Faker out of the sidelane where rumor says he's still farming away.
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro1:06 How excited are our Worlds Rookies?12:12 Representing the LCS as an import15:50 Bwipo's advice for Sniper23:23 LCS HOPIUM CHECK IN35:05 How do you get to great?39:12 Thoughts on the Worlds patch?44:47 Greatest strength and greatest struggle at Worlds52:29 The esports team pressure cooker56:58 Who do you most want to play against?1:00:00 Good luck at Worlds LCS!
Pros weigh in on the wildest LCS ending ever
The LCS might be done for the year but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to talk about! Finals weekend was one of the most memorable yet, thanks in no small part to the ending of the last game of the series.
Join Finals weekend enjoyers (and competitors) FLY Bwipo, TL Umti and 100 Tomo as they talk about the thoughts behind the final moments of the game, what they'd do differently and whether or not they think it's even the most cinematic ending to a series not just in the LCS but globally.
All this and more including the 100 v FLY Friday series, the sweet opening ceremony and what Team Liquid might've picked if they'd gotten to play the game five everyone expected.