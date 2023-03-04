Stressed-out parent? Need a little help? Project Parenthood is your weekly guide to raising your kids with empathy while taking care of yourself, too. Host Dr. ... More
How autism is different for girls and women
Happy Autism Acceptance Month! Did you know that many people's idea of autism is that it only occurs in boys—who don't make eye contact, who are obsessed with cars or trains, and who have superior intelligence? While that does describe some autistic people, it leaves out the wide range of experiences in the autism continuum. In this episode, Dr. Nanika Coor talks about the regularity with which autism goes undetected in girls until adulthood.
4/24/2023
12:52
How to teach your child about body boundaries
Whether you are a (reluctant) climbing wall for your baby, or your toddler has started yelling "Don't touch me!" your response will plant the seeds for body autonomy. Dr. Nanika Coor explains how to foster an early understanding of consent. (Originally published August 14th, 2021.)
4/17/2023
8:03
How to tell the difference between Autism Spectrum Disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Did you know that many people who meet criteria for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are commonly misdiagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and vice versa? It makes sense because both conditions share some characteristics. Dr. Nanika Coor explains some of the similarities and differences between the two conditions.
4/10/2023
10:39
Should you punish your ADHD child?
At the end of your rope trying to parent your ADHD child? Wondering if punishment helps? Dr. Coor explains what punishment is, how it affects kids with ADHD, and parenting strategies you can use to create a relational atmosphere within which your ADHDer can thrive.
4/3/2023
10:15
Does your child have an eating disorder?
Is your child a picky eater or are you dealing with something more serious? Dr. Nanika Coor explains four common eating disorders and how parents can help kids who are struggling with eating disturbances.
