Curious about innovative approaches to address housing insecurity for older adults? You won't want to miss this discussion!

I sit down with Dr. Katie Calhoun (Assistant Professor, OSU College of Social Work) and Marisa Sheldon (Director, Age Friendly Columbus & Franklin County and the Age Friendly Innovation Center) to talk about the regional Shallow Subsidy Pilot Program and what we've learned about housing instability among older adults in Central Ohio.

We kick things off by exploring Dr. Calhoun's background in Denver, where she researched housing stability and worked on the Denver Basic Income Project, which tested guaranteed income as a tool for reducing homelessness. Bringing these experiences to Columbus, she joined forces with our Age-Friendly Innovation Center team and leveraged new data from the Central Ohio Regional Assessment on Aging, revealing a concerning rise in housing cost burdens among adults 50 and older in our region.

We discuss the creation of the Shallow Subsidy Pilot: a program offering a modest but sustained rent subsidy to low-income older renters, aiming to help them remain housed while they await long-term support, such as housing vouchers.

I walk you through the careful process of designing and launching this pilot—including the crucial role of our COAAA housing staff, collaboration across community organizations, and a randomized controlled evaluation to truly measure the impact.

Together, we unpack findings from both quantitative data and powerful participant interviews. The trends show improvements in housing affordability, financial well-being, and mental health, with a notable reduction in emergency department visits among subsidy recipients. At the same time, we underline the unique challenges older adults face, especially those paying far more than half their income on housing, and highlight the importance of choice, dignity, and "aging in the right place." We also reflect on learnings from the staff-focused implementation analysis and discuss how community-driven projects can shape next steps.

Moments

00:00 "Income Support to Combat Homelessness"

05:36 "PhD Research on Elder Homelessness"

07:39 Housing & Homelessness Conversations

11:49 Randomized Trial Evaluating Subsidy Impact

15:41 Randomized Trial Participant Process

17:46 Measuring Housing Intervention Outcomes

21:18 "Shallow Subsidies Empower Housing Choice"

23:03 Housing Costs and Financial Well-Being

28:27 "Shuttle Subsidy Cuts ED Visits"

31:05 Refining Housing Cost Burden Insights

34:16 Implementation Assessment Using CFIR Framework

38:21 "Tension for Change Drives Action"

39:45 "Overhauling Housing Support Systems"

42:47 "Money as Community Support"

Here are 5 keys you’ll pick up from this episode:

Shallow Subsidies 101: What they are, what they do, and why they’re a game-changer for people on fixed incomes.

Behind the Science: How randomized control trials work, and why having a placebo group is both tough and crucial for real results.

The Real Impact: Hear about direct benefits, from being able to buy “extras” (think: a haircut, a mattress, or a treat for a granddaughter) to fewer ER visits.

Housing Is More Than a Roof: Learn why stability and choice in living situations give older adults more autonomy, dignity, and connection to their communities.

Lessons Learned: Why piloting something new doesn’t guarantee instant success—and why asking tough questions helps build a better future (plus, the COAAA team's fearless commitment to doing just that!).



Let me know what you think of this podcast, as well as any ideas you have for an episode. Email me at kwhite@coaaa.org!

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