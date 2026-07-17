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38 episodes
- In this episode, I’m joined by two of my incredible colleagues, Rita Crow and Sarah Hall, as we unravel the story behind the Next Generation MyCare Program.
Welcome to "Pretend I Know Nothing." I'm Katie White, your host and the administrator of the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).
Together, we’ll share how we navigated the transition from the original MyCare Ohio demonstration project to this brand new, statewide initiative. Drawing from our years of experience in case management, program leadership, and serving some of Ohio’s most vulnerable populations, we’ll give you an honest, behind-the-scenes look at all the planning, problem-solving, and teamwork that went into launching Next Generation MyCare Program.
You’ll hear how Area Agencies on Aging—like ours—play a crucial role in this work, how collaborating with managed care organizations has changed the landscape, and what it really takes to roll out a massive change like this without leaving people behind.
You don’t need to know anything about healthcare or managed care to follow along; we break it all down, and we’re excited to share what we’ve learned along the way.
Top 3 Takeaways:
Care Integration that Works: By uniting Medicare and Medicaid services under a single managed care plan, Ohio’s AAAs have streamlined access to care, closed coverage gaps, and delivered tailored support for some of the state’s most vulnerable populations.
Collaboration & Consistency Matter: Developing statewide standards—through extensive committee work and contract negotiations—has ensured that every member receives a consistent level of service, no matter where they live or which managed care plan they’re on.
Teamwork Powers Success: The culture of collaboration, adaptability, and putting members first sets the AAAs apart. From specialized staff roles to ongoing feedback loops, everyone works together—across units, across counties—to keep people safe, healthy, and at home.
Let me know what you think of this podcast, as well as any ideas you have for an episode. Email me at kwhite@coaaa.org!
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/
Copyright 2026 Central Ohio Area Agency On Aging
- If you’ve ever wondered how older adults can age in place safely and with dignity, or what keeps things running in affordable housing buildings, this episode shines a light on the heartbeat of those communities—and on the people working quietly behind the scenes to make it happen.
I’m sitting down with Michelle Missler, President and CEO of the American Association of Service Coordinators, and Ellen Carey, supervisor at COAAA, for an honest conversation about service coordination—what it is, why it matters, and why most people haven’t heard of it.
You’ll hear more about my guests’ experiences working in affordable housing and aging services. We break down what a typical day looks like for a service coordinator: it’s a whole mix of connecting residents to benefits, offering wellness programs, managing emergencies, and building deep relationships within their communities.
Michelle Missler shares how advocacy at the national level is helping improve pay, recognition, and support for service coordinators everywhere. Ellen Carey gives us a glimpse into the daily realities on the ground, from juggling multiple needs to partnering with local organizations.
Here are 3 key takeaways for anyone passionate about aging services, housing, or community support:
Service Coordinators Are Relationship Builders: The heartbeat of affordable housing, service coordinators form essential connections with residents, helping bridge gaps to benefits, healthcare, and community resources. Their work is personal, proactive, and absolutely vital for helping people age in place.
Funding & Advocacy Remain Critical: From HUD grants to creative local partnerships, sustaining service coordination is a major challenge. Recent advocacy is driving real progress, including better pay and deeper support structures – but continued investment is needed at every level.
Standardized Tools & Training Make A Difference: Systems like Ask Online and comprehensive training programs from professional associations are leveling up what service coordinators can deliver, amplifying their impact across hundreds of buildings nationwide.
Moments
00:00 Service Coordinator Advocacy and Support
05:24 Proactive Senior Case Manager
06:43 Community Support and Coordination
10:04 Community Programs and Partnerships
15:16 "Salary Survey and Advocacy Plan"
18:22 Service Coordinator Funding Methods
20:23 Funding Models for Service Coordinators
23:04 Advocating for Timely HUD Funding
26:39 "Funding Service Coordination Innovations"
31:41 Ask Membership Benefits Summary
35:27 "Service Coordination Data Evolution"
36:58 Building Partnerships for Community Needs
41:39 Ellen's Remarkable Crisis Coordination
45:54 Essence of Relationship Building
49:32 "Aging Autonomously in Community"
51:17 Service Coordination Appreciation Remarks
Let me know what you think of this podcast, as well as any ideas you have for an episode. Email me at kwhite@coaaa.org!
Copyright 2026 Central Ohio Area Agency On Aging
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/
- Curious about innovative approaches to address housing insecurity for older adults? You won't want to miss this discussion!
I sit down with Dr. Katie Calhoun (Assistant Professor, OSU College of Social Work) and Marisa Sheldon (Director, Age Friendly Columbus & Franklin County and the Age Friendly Innovation Center) to talk about the regional Shallow Subsidy Pilot Program and what we've learned about housing instability among older adults in Central Ohio.
We kick things off by exploring Dr. Calhoun's background in Denver, where she researched housing stability and worked on the Denver Basic Income Project, which tested guaranteed income as a tool for reducing homelessness. Bringing these experiences to Columbus, she joined forces with our Age-Friendly Innovation Center team and leveraged new data from the Central Ohio Regional Assessment on Aging, revealing a concerning rise in housing cost burdens among adults 50 and older in our region.
We discuss the creation of the Shallow Subsidy Pilot: a program offering a modest but sustained rent subsidy to low-income older renters, aiming to help them remain housed while they await long-term support, such as housing vouchers.
I walk you through the careful process of designing and launching this pilot—including the crucial role of our COAAA housing staff, collaboration across community organizations, and a randomized controlled evaluation to truly measure the impact.
Together, we unpack findings from both quantitative data and powerful participant interviews. The trends show improvements in housing affordability, financial well-being, and mental health, with a notable reduction in emergency department visits among subsidy recipients. At the same time, we underline the unique challenges older adults face, especially those paying far more than half their income on housing, and highlight the importance of choice, dignity, and "aging in the right place." We also reflect on learnings from the staff-focused implementation analysis and discuss how community-driven projects can shape next steps.
Moments
00:00 "Income Support to Combat Homelessness"
05:36 "PhD Research on Elder Homelessness"
07:39 Housing & Homelessness Conversations
11:49 Randomized Trial Evaluating Subsidy Impact
15:41 Randomized Trial Participant Process
17:46 Measuring Housing Intervention Outcomes
21:18 "Shallow Subsidies Empower Housing Choice"
23:03 Housing Costs and Financial Well-Being
28:27 "Shuttle Subsidy Cuts ED Visits"
31:05 Refining Housing Cost Burden Insights
34:16 Implementation Assessment Using CFIR Framework
38:21 "Tension for Change Drives Action"
39:45 "Overhauling Housing Support Systems"
42:47 "Money as Community Support"
Here are 5 keys you’ll pick up from this episode:
Shallow Subsidies 101: What they are, what they do, and why they’re a game-changer for people on fixed incomes.
Behind the Science: How randomized control trials work, and why having a placebo group is both tough and crucial for real results.
The Real Impact: Hear about direct benefits, from being able to buy “extras” (think: a haircut, a mattress, or a treat for a granddaughter) to fewer ER visits.
Housing Is More Than a Roof: Learn why stability and choice in living situations give older adults more autonomy, dignity, and connection to their communities.
Lessons Learned: Why piloting something new doesn’t guarantee instant success—and why asking tough questions helps build a better future (plus, the COAAA team's fearless commitment to doing just that!).
Let me know what you think of this podcast, as well as any ideas you have for an episode. Email me at kwhite@coaaa.org!
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/
Copyright 2026 Central Ohio Area Agency On Aging
- Whether you’re a case manager, community member, or just eager to understand the forces shaping Central Ohio, this conversation is full of insights, untold stories, and a reminder of the relentless human spirit.
Welcome to Pretend I Know Nothing, where curiosity leads the way. In this episode, I sit down with Tariq Mohammed, Senior Director for Refugee Programming at Jewish Family Services (JFS), to demystify the realities of refugee resettlement and the journey of new Americans in Central Ohio.
Tariq and I talk about the origins and evolution of Jewish Family Services, highlighting its mission to serve not only the Jewish community, but anyone in need—from seniors and job seekers to newcomers navigating life in a foreign country.
Together, we unpack the difference between refugees and other immigrants, outline the complex global and federal systems that shape refugee resettlement, and reveal how the U.S. has long been a leader in providing new beginnings to those fleeing persecution.
You’ll get an inside look at the practical work JFS does, from employment support and digital literacy to school integration, health care access, and the profound importance of a welcoming environment.
Tariq also brings a personal perspective and shares how stories, photography, and lived experience help preserve the narratives of resilience and hope that new Americans bring to our communities.
Key Takeaways:
JFS Welcomes All: While its roots are in serving the Jewish community, Jewish Family Services now supports people from every background and zip code. Their programs range from helping Holocaust survivors to workforce development and digital literacy for seniors and newcomers alike.
Refugee Resettlement is Rigorous & Life-changing: Becoming a refugee is more than just crossing a border—it's a status defined by international law. The resettlement process can take up to 17–20 years for many, but the U.S. has been a global leader in providing a fresh start and supporting integration.
Resilience & Contribution: Refugees “arrive with empty hands, but not empty heads.” They revitalize communities, contribute economically, and inspire a vibrant, diverse culture. Support systems like JFS are crucial in ensuring these new Americans thrive.
Moments
00:00 Jewish Family Services: Inclusive Mission
04:44 Supporting Community & Holocaust Survivors
08:47 "Refugee Definition Explained"
11:56 Seeking Asylum: Refugee Application Process
15:26 Refugee Resettlement Options Explained
18:05 Refugee Life: 20 Minutes, 20 Years
20:23 Churches' Role in Refugee Resettlement
25:31 Refugee School Integration Program
26:22 Supporting Refugee Families in Schools
31:23 Convincing Landlords Without Social Security
35:07 Expert Guidance Over Family Advice
37:10 U.S. Immigration Process Overview
40:41 Refugee Integration and Support Process
45:35 "America: Top Destination for Refugees"
47:06 Senior Companions: Generational Giving
52:33 Archival Photography for Future Generations
54:02 African Diaspora and Cuba Projects
Let me know what you think of this podcast, as well as any ideas you have for an episode. Email me at kwhite@coaaa.org!
Copyright 2026 Central Ohio Area Agency On Aging
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/
S4 E3 - The Ohio State College of Social Work Age-Friendly Innovation Center and the Weather and Aging Resiliency Model09/15/2025 | 50 mins.This episode gives a behind-the-scenes look at how evidence-based, community-engaged research is shaping the future of aging in Central Ohio.
I’m your host, Katie White, and today we’re taking the show on the road for a very special conversation at the Age-Friendly Innovation Center at The Ohio State University. Joining me is Dr. Holly Dabelko-Schoeny, professor and director of research at the Age-Friendly Innovation Center, to explore how Columbus and Central Ohio are paving the way for inclusive, age-friendly communities.
In this episode, we talk about the transformative work behind the Weather and Aging Resiliency Model—or WARM—a research partnership between the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging and Ohio State’s Age Friendly Innovation Center. We discuss how the movement for age-friendly communities began in Columbus, what it means to truly listen to and collaborate with older adults and people with disabilities, and why issues like climate change and emergency preparedness are now vital to ensuring communities are safe, resilient, and liveable for everyone.
You’ll hear why community-based, participatory research is at the heart of this effort, discover the unexpected impacts of extreme weather on affordable housing, and learn about the practical resources—and human connections—that are saving lives. Plus, we share powerful stories from the frontlines, lessons learned, and the impact of bridging research, policy, and day-to-day services.
Here are my top three takeaways from this thoughtful episode:
Community-Led Research Is Key: Meaningfully engaging older adults and people with disabilities in research and decision-making leads to more impactful, relevant solutions for aging communities.
Climate Change Affects Every Aspect of Aging: The Age-Friendly Innovation Center, in partnership with COAAA, is at the forefront of incorporating climate and sustainability as a crucial “ninth domain” that influences housing, transportation, social connection, and emergency preparedness for older adults.
Social Connection Trumps Complexity: When it comes to protecting older adults during emergencies, strong social networks (neighbors, case managers, trusted organizations) are often more protective than any state-of-the-art technology or kit. Simple, human connections save lives.
Let me know what you think of this podcast, as well as any ideas you have for an episode. Email me at kwhite@coaaa.org!
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/
Copyright 2026 Central Ohio Area Agency On Aging
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About Pretend I Know Nothing About
Pretend I Know Nothing About is a podcast about the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging staff and programs. Each episode features staff from COAAA sharing about their role at the agency, how they got here, the committees they serve on, challenges in their work, and ideas for the future. To learn more about the inception and goal, check out the trailer episode “Welcome to Pretend I Know Nothing About.”Podcast website
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