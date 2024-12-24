This week, Taran and Grace discuss what got renewed recently before diving into what they've been watching.
1:16:09
Dune: Prophecy Episodes 5+6 Recap
Today, host Grace and Taran break down episode 5+6 of Dune: Prophecy.
50:51
Wicked: One Month Later
Welcome to a special episode of RHAP: We Know Scripted TV—this is Wicked: One Month Later! Mike Bloom, Grace Leeder, Shannon Guss, and Mari Forth are here to revisit the magical world of Oz and discuss all things Wicked, one month after the movie’s release. From the soaring performances to the iconic songs and how the adaptation holds up to the stage musical, the panel will break down every spellbinding moment.
2:00:31
Top TV Shows and Movies of the Year
Hosts Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) and Grace Leeder (@hifromgrace) are here to introduce the listeners' Top TV and Movies of 2024.
2:21:28
Silo Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Bernard Starves Mechanical and Feeds the Rebellion
Today, hosts Grace and Mike discuss Season 2 Episode 6 of Silo.