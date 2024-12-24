Wicked: One Month Later

Welcome to a special episode of RHAP: We Know Scripted TV—this is Wicked: One Month Later! Mike Bloom, Grace Leeder, Shannon Guss, and Mari Forth are here to revisit the magical world of Oz and discuss all things Wicked, one month after the movie’s release. From the soaring performances to the iconic songs and how the adaptation holds up to the stage musical, the panel will break down every spellbinding moment.