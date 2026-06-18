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Political Contessa

Jennifer Nassour
Government
Political Contessa
Latest episode

145 episodes

  • Political Contessa

    Blue Barrels, Broken Systems, Food Fraud, and Election Reform in Massachusetts

    06/12/2026 | 38 mins.
    In this week's episode, Jennifer is a guest on Jeff Simon's podcast, "Back to Normal," and is a prominent voice in Massachusetts Republican circles, as well as the current finance chair for the Mike Minogue gubernatorial campaign. Jeff, who is well known for hosting the "Back to Normal" show and for his previous role as chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party, joins Jennifer for an in-depth discussion of the state's political and ethical landscape. Jeff has been a driving force in advocating for conservative principles, government accountability, and transparent elections across the Commonwealth.

    Jennifer and Jeff tackle explosive topics, opening with the controversial top-two primary ballot initiative headed for Massachusetts voters in November. Jennifer explains her support for this unconventional election model, despite pushback from both Democratic and Republican insiders, highlighting the overwhelming percentage of unenrolled voters and the potential to disrupt incumbent protection. Jeff counters with concerns about party system erosion and the risks of open primaries. The conversation pivots to a recently uncovered multimillion-dollar food assistance fraud in Massachusetts. They detail how food obtained via EBT cards, food banks, and charitable organizations is shipped in bulk to the Dominican Republic, where it is sold for profit, fueling bipartisan outrage and finger-pointing at the state’s Democratic leadership for lack of oversight. Jennifer and Jeff engage in a blunt critique of legislative complacency and demand action, calling for systemic reform and increased Republican representation to prevent further abuse of taxpayer funds.

    “Nothing changes unless you vote in different people. That’s it. This all continues. Another more Healey term, another Andrea Campbell term.” ~Jeff Simon

    This Week on Political Contessa:
    Massachusetts faces a significant fraud issue with food assistance benefits being illegally exported and sold abroad.
    The top two primary initiatives are highly polarizing among political insiders of both major parties.
    Unenrolled voters constitute the largest voting bloc in the Commonwealth.
    Incumbent protection and legislative perks are under scrutiny for perpetuating a lack of accountability.
    There is fierce debate over whether opening primaries increases or erodes democratic representation.
    Jennifer argues the top-two system offers better chances for minority parties and increased voter participation.
    Jeff contends that systemic gaming and open primaries weaken party identities and muddle voter intent.
    Both agree urgent reforms are needed and see electing more Republicans as pivotal to meaningful change.

    Connect with Jeff Simon:
    Follow Jeff Simon on X (Twitter): @Enfernassor
    Back to Normal show: [Contact via Mass GOP]
    Mike Minogue for Governor: [Mike Minogue Campaign Site (for upcoming appearances and campaign information)]

    Resources Mentioned:
    Muckraker.org (investigative reporting on food assistance fraud)
    Massachusetts Republican Party: Official website
    Political Contessa: politicalcontessa.com

    Awaken Your Inner Political Contessa

    Thanks for tuning into this week’s episode of Political Contessa. If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.

    Spotify I Stitcher I Apple Podcasts I iHeart Radio I TuneIn I Google Podcasts

    Be sure to share your favorite episodes on social media. And if you’ve ever considered running for office – or know a woman who should – head over to politicalcontessa.com to grab my quick guide, Secrets from the Campaign Trail. It will show you five signs to tell you you’re ready to enter the political arena.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Political Contessa

    Is a Nazi Tattoo and Creepy Sexting Behavior What Maine Dems Call Progress Now?

    06/04/2026 | 18 mins.
    In this week’s episode, Jennifer dives deep into the background and candidacy of Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate facing incumbent Susan Collins, currently the only standing Republican in New England. She explores Platner’s privileged upbringing, lack of political experience, and recent coverage of a Nazi tattoo and online sexting scandals. The episode critiques the normalization of questionable ethics and controversial personal behavior among political figures, particularly focusing on progressive hypocrisy and the response from Democratic leaders and colleagues. Jennifer also questions the standards voters hold candidates to and challenges listeners to reflect on values, morals, and the real-life consequences of whom we elect.

    “So we're saying a Nazi tattoo is okay? We're saying that behavior that we know is wrong and gross is okay for one of 100 elected people in the United States?” ~Jennifer Nassour

    This week on Political Contessa:
    The background and Senate candidacy of Graham Platner
    Jennifer’s critique of progressive hypocrisy in politics
    The issue of a Nazi tattoo and its implications for public office
    Examination of Platner’s privileged background and lack of experience
    Discussion about sexting scandals and moral standards for political candidates
    Reactions from Democratic representatives to Platner’s controversies
    The impact of candidate character and personal behavior on young women in politics
    The call for a moral and value check in American political life

    Awaken Your Inner Political Contessa

    Thanks for tuning into this week’s episode of Political Contessa. If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.

    Spotify I Stitcher I Apple Podcasts I iHeart Radio I TuneIn I Google Podcasts

    Be sure to share your favorite episodes on social media. And if you’ve ever considered running for office – or know a woman who should – head over to politicalcontessa.com to grab my quick guide, Secrets from the Campaign Trail. It will show you five signs to tell you you’re ready to enter the political arena.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Political Contessa

    Democracy Is Fun Until Lawmakers Take Your Ballot and Your Money with Jon Hecht

    05/28/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this week's episode, Jennifer welcomes Jon Hecht, a former Massachusetts State Representative and leading advocate for democracy reform. Jon has spent years at the State House gaining firsthand insight into the legislative process and now serves as a key member of the Coalition to Reform Our Legislature. Despite political differences, his bipartisan work through the Legislative Efficiency and Accountability Project (LEAP) and the legislative stipend reform movement has united individuals across the political spectrum who are dedicated to increasing transparency and accountability in state government.
    This episode explores the controversial failure of the Massachusetts legislature to allow a citizen-led stipend reform question on the ballot, exposing a process that critics claim is riddled with undemocratic maneuvers and a lack of transparency. The conversation delves into the legislature’s alleged misuse of procedural loopholes, including a rare advisory opinion from the Supreme Judicial Court, to block popular reform efforts. Jennifer and Jon highlight the enormous bipartisan volunteer effort that gathered over 95,000 signatures, discuss the impact of legislative stipends on power dynamics and public trust, and question the accountability of leadership bonuses. The discussion challenges entrenched legislative culture, addresses frustration with dismissive attitudes toward voters, and calls out the resistance to openness and reform on Beacon Hill.

    "We have this crazy system in Massachusetts where our legislators get a large part of their pay from another legislator." ~Jon Hecht

    This week on Political Contessa:
    The legislative stipend reform ballot question and the bipartisan coalition behind it
    The rare procedural tactics used by the Massachusetts legislature to block reform efforts
    The overwhelming public support, demonstrated by 95,000 gathered signatures
    Claims of legislative stipends creating conflicts between serving leadership and serving constituents
    Critique of dismissive attitudes from Massachusetts legislators toward voter concerns
    The role of legislative bonuses and travel stipends in state government
    Efforts to keep the democracy reform movement alive through public engagement and future ballot initiatives
    Calls for voters to directly ask their representatives about stipend reform and legislative accountability
    Connect with Jon Hecht and the Coalition to Reform Our Legislature:
    Stipend Reform Website:com/donate
    Resources Mentioned:
    The Legislative Efficiency and Accountability Project (LEAP)
    Information about signing up for volunteering and donation opportunities available atcom
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Political Contessa

    Massachusetts Needs a Public Servant, Not a Politician, and Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Minogue Steps Up

    05/21/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this week’s episode, Jennifer welcomes Mike Minogue, Massachusetts’ endorsed nominee for governor. Mike is a decorated Army Ranger, combat veteran, father of five, longtime entrepreneur, and former CEO of a leading public medical device company. He is also deeply committed to public service alongside his wife, Renee, helming a family mission focused on spiritual, physical, and intellectual excellence. Mike’s leadership experience ranges from the battlefield to the boardroom, and he is entering public service with a dedication to problem-solving and a refusal to become a career politician.
    Jennifer and Mike dive deep into the urgent challenges facing Massachusetts: the exodus of businesses and families, an unsustainable tax burden, mounting state debt, and lagging job growth. The conversation explores the negative impact of one-party rule and delves into educational reform, including the controversy surrounding opt-in federal tax credits for school choice and the role of teachers’ unions in blocking progress. Mike lays out his vision for practical, nonpartisan solutions, highlighting his refusal to take a salary, his intent to match campaign donations, and his commitment to restore accountability and fiscal sanity to the Commonwealth. This episode also spotlights Mike’s critiques of current Governor Maura Healey’s leadership and his strategies for moving beyond party labels to unite Massachusetts residents across the political spectrum.

    “It really comes down to what people do in their kitchen, what entrepreneurs do in their office, and what corporations do. You can’t overspend your way to prosperity.”
    ~Mike Minogue

    This Week on Political Contessa:
    Mike Minogue is running for governor to restore accountability, fiscal discipline, and opportunity in Massachusetts.
    Massachusetts faces historic outmigration of families and businesses due to high taxes, overregulation, and debt.
    Mike opposes the dominance of one-party rule and says it leads to a lack of vision and political infighting.
    Education reform, including school choice and federal scholarship tax credits, is a central plank of Mike’s platform.
    Mike refuses to take a salary as governor and matches all campaign donations.
    The current administration is criticized for prioritizing political alliances above effective management.
    Mental health, healthcare funding, and general practitioner shortages are identified as Massachusetts crises.
    Mike promises to serve as a nonpartisan public servant and insists his background uniquely qualifies him to lead complex turnaround efforts.

    Connect with Mike Minogue:
    Minogue for MA Website
    Volunteer, donate, or host an event directly through the campaign website
    Resources Mentioned:
    The Mike and Renee Minogue Foundation (focus on education and veterans’ employment)
    Scholarship Tax Credit for school choice
    Organizations: Catholic Schools Foundation, MassINC Think Tank

    Awaken Your Inner Political Contessa
    Thanks for tuning into this week’s episode of Political Contessa. If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.
    Spotify I Stitcher I Apple Podcasts I iHeart Radio I TuneIn I Google Podcasts
    Be sure to share your favorite episodes on social media. And if you’ve ever considered running for office – or know a woman who should – head over to politicalcontessa.com to grab my quick guide, Secrets from the Campaign Trail. It will show you five signs to tell you you’re ready to enter the political arena.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Political Contessa

    Political Sleaze, Parental Rights, and Protecting Democracy with Liz Kurantowicz

    05/07/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week, Jennifer welcomes back Liz Kurantowicz, a political operative and media commentator based in Connecticut and known for her advocacy for parental choice in education, her frequent appearances on television and radio, and her active involvement in state and federal political discourse. As a Catholic school parent and outspoken conservative, Liz has played a prominent role in mobilizing opposition to state legislature bills that restrict parental education rights.
    Jennifer and Liz dive into the realities of modern American politics, from controversial Connecticut education legislation requiring parents to register their children with local boards of education if they opt out of public schooling to high-profile congressional scandals, including the recent resignations of Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzalez. The conversation highlights issues of pervasive sexual misconduct in government, lack of transparency with legislative settlements and NDAs, and the violence and escalation in political rhetoric seen nationwide. The episode also touches on the chilling effects these factors have on voter participation, the urgent need for greater protection of political and media institutions, and the impact of social media and constant campaign cycles on civic discourse.

    “These men are building careers on the backs of these women, and they are doing so knowing they have to remain silent.” ~ Jennifer

    This week on Political Contessa:
    Parental choice legislation and registration requirements for non-public school students
    The chilling effect of state laws on parental rights in education
    Congressional resignations tied to scandals and systemic misconduct
    Pervasiveness of harassment and sexual abuse in government
    Barriers preventing victims from coming forward and a lack of protection for whistleblowers
    Calls for transparency regarding congressional NDA settlements and Epstein files
    Escalation of violent rhetoric and attacks targeting elected officials and journalists
    The failure of current political leaders to lower the temperature on public discourse

    Connect with Liz Kurantowicz:
    Capital Report, Nexstar (Sundays at 10:30 on ABC Hartford-New Haven, also online via the WTNH app and YouTube)
    Twitter/X:@MrsKurantowicz
    Resources mentioned:
    Capital Report TV show (WTNH, Hartford-New Haven)
    State legislative transparency and audit initiatives (Massachusetts, Connecticut)
    Julie Grace’s piece on D.C. experiences
    Information on registration laws for alternative education in Connecticut
    Discussions regarding the release of Epstein files and congressional slush fund records

    Awaken Your Inner Political Contessa

    Thanks for tuning into this week’s episode of Political Contessa. If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.

    Spotify I Stitcher I Apple Podcasts I iHeart Radio I TuneIn I Google Podcasts

    Be sure to share your favorite episodes on social media. And if you’ve ever considered running for office – or know a woman who should – head over to politicalcontessa.com to grab my quick guide, Secrets from the Campaign Trail. It will show you five signs to tell you you’re ready to enter the political arena.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Political Contessa
Women on the right need a safe space to discuss politics, policy, news, and ownership over the fact that it is ok to agree to disagree. It is our First Amendment right to free speech. Before we can even out the number of women in our local, state, & federal governments, we need to empower women to feel comfortable and confident discussing these and other topics. My name is Jennifer. I’m a single mom of three girls living in Boston. I’m a lawyer with two political science degrees, and I have no problem talking politics with people who disagree with me. I spent three years as the Chairman of the Massachusetts GOP and ran for the very liberal Boston City Council. I’m a frequent analyst on Newsmax, Fox News Radio, and Boston Media. As a Republican in a blue state, I know a few things about how to disagree agreeably. Join me for fascinating conversations that engage and clarify every week. For more information and resources, visit Political Contessa.
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