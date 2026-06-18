In this week’s episode, Jennifer welcomes Mike Minogue, Massachusetts’ endorsed nominee for governor. Mike is a decorated Army Ranger, combat veteran, father of five, longtime entrepreneur, and former CEO of a leading public medical device company. He is also deeply committed to public service alongside his wife, Renee, helming a family mission focused on spiritual, physical, and intellectual excellence. Mike’s leadership experience ranges from the battlefield to the boardroom, and he is entering public service with a dedication to problem-solving and a refusal to become a career politician.
Jennifer and Mike dive deep into the urgent challenges facing Massachusetts: the exodus of businesses and families, an unsustainable tax burden, mounting state debt, and lagging job growth. The conversation explores the negative impact of one-party rule and delves into educational reform, including the controversy surrounding opt-in federal tax credits for school choice and the role of teachers’ unions in blocking progress. Mike lays out his vision for practical, nonpartisan solutions, highlighting his refusal to take a salary, his intent to match campaign donations, and his commitment to restore accountability and fiscal sanity to the Commonwealth. This episode also spotlights Mike’s critiques of current Governor Maura Healey’s leadership and his strategies for moving beyond party labels to unite Massachusetts residents across the political spectrum.
“It really comes down to what people do in their kitchen, what entrepreneurs do in their office, and what corporations do. You can’t overspend your way to prosperity.”
~Mike Minogue
This Week on Political Contessa:
Mike Minogue is running for governor to restore accountability, fiscal discipline, and opportunity in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts faces historic outmigration of families and businesses due to high taxes, overregulation, and debt.
Mike opposes the dominance of one-party rule and says it leads to a lack of vision and political infighting.
Education reform, including school choice and federal scholarship tax credits, is a central plank of Mike’s platform.
Mike refuses to take a salary as governor and matches all campaign donations.
The current administration is criticized for prioritizing political alliances above effective management.
Mental health, healthcare funding, and general practitioner shortages are identified as Massachusetts crises.
Mike promises to serve as a nonpartisan public servant and insists his background uniquely qualifies him to lead complex turnaround efforts.
Connect with Mike Minogue:
Minogue for MA Website
Volunteer, donate, or host an event directly through the campaign website
Resources Mentioned:
The Mike and Renee Minogue Foundation (focus on education and veterans’ employment)
Scholarship Tax Credit for school choice
Organizations: Catholic Schools Foundation, MassINC Think Tank
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