In this week's episode, Jennifer is a guest on Jeff Simon's podcast, "Back to Normal," and is a prominent voice in Massachusetts Republican circles, as well as the current finance chair for the Mike Minogue gubernatorial campaign. Jeff, who is well known for hosting the "Back to Normal" show and for his previous role as chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party, joins Jennifer for an in-depth discussion of the state's political and ethical landscape. Jeff has been a driving force in advocating for conservative principles, government accountability, and transparent elections across the Commonwealth.



Jennifer and Jeff tackle explosive topics, opening with the controversial top-two primary ballot initiative headed for Massachusetts voters in November. Jennifer explains her support for this unconventional election model, despite pushback from both Democratic and Republican insiders, highlighting the overwhelming percentage of unenrolled voters and the potential to disrupt incumbent protection. Jeff counters with concerns about party system erosion and the risks of open primaries. The conversation pivots to a recently uncovered multimillion-dollar food assistance fraud in Massachusetts. They detail how food obtained via EBT cards, food banks, and charitable organizations is shipped in bulk to the Dominican Republic, where it is sold for profit, fueling bipartisan outrage and finger-pointing at the state’s Democratic leadership for lack of oversight. Jennifer and Jeff engage in a blunt critique of legislative complacency and demand action, calling for systemic reform and increased Republican representation to prevent further abuse of taxpayer funds.



“Nothing changes unless you vote in different people. That’s it. This all continues. Another more Healey term, another Andrea Campbell term.” ~Jeff Simon



This Week on Political Contessa:

Massachusetts faces a significant fraud issue with food assistance benefits being illegally exported and sold abroad.

The top two primary initiatives are highly polarizing among political insiders of both major parties.

Unenrolled voters constitute the largest voting bloc in the Commonwealth.

Incumbent protection and legislative perks are under scrutiny for perpetuating a lack of accountability.

There is fierce debate over whether opening primaries increases or erodes democratic representation.

Jennifer argues the top-two system offers better chances for minority parties and increased voter participation.

Jeff contends that systemic gaming and open primaries weaken party identities and muddle voter intent.

Both agree urgent reforms are needed and see electing more Republicans as pivotal to meaningful change.



Connect with Jeff Simon:

Follow Jeff Simon on X (Twitter): @Enfernassor

Back to Normal show: [Contact via Mass GOP]

Mike Minogue for Governor: [Mike Minogue Campaign Site (for upcoming appearances and campaign information)]



Resources Mentioned:

Muckraker.org (investigative reporting on food assistance fraud)

Massachusetts Republican Party: Official website

Political Contessa: politicalcontessa.com



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