Election showdown: Down-ballot drama, closing arguments, and more

The 2024 election has finally arrived. Early ballots have been mailed. The candidates are crossing the country, making their final pitches. Analysts are poring over countless polls, while tension builds. Climate and energy didn't surface as a central issue of this year's presidential campaign. But the results of the race — as well as many more down-ballot — will have huge repercussions for the future of U.S. energy policy. In today's episode, the hosts explore the nuanced role climate played in this election cycle, highlight some down-ballot races to watch, and consider some scenarios and priorities for the lame duck session. Also in the show: what lessons should lawmakers take away from recent catastrophic hurricanes? Could a new approach to FEMA funding and flood insurance lessen the impacts of the next big storm? This episode wraps up with our lightning round segment, the Mark-Up.