On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was reelected in a landslide, becoming the first Republican to win the popular vote since 2004. Republicans also re-took control of the Senate, and will likely keep a majority in the House of Representatives as well.
In today’s show — which was recorded the morning after the election — the hosts unpack the results, and consider what they mean for the future of America’s clean energy sector. They focus on a series of questions: how can Democrats better message clean energy policy and energy affordability moving forward? Which Republicans in Congress are poised to be clean energy leaders? Will the Biden Administration seek to expedite IRA funds before their term ends?
Subscribe to Latitude Media’s newsletter to get weekly updates on tech, markets, policy, and deals across clean energy and climate tech.
Political Climate is co-produced by Boundary Stone Partners, a leading bipartisan climate change strategic advisory and government affairs firm. Their mission-driven approach combines innovative solutions with expertise in technology, finance, policy, federal funding, and advocacy. Learn more and get in touch today at BoundaryStone.com.
Concerned about how the 2024 election might impact the programs, policies, and incentives that matter most to you? Let Boundary Stone Partners' Climate24 service help you navigate the political landscape with their policy navigator tool, resources, and bespoke services. Learn more at BoundaryStone.com/Climate24.
Election showdown: Down-ballot drama, closing arguments, and more
The 2024 election has finally arrived. Early ballots have been mailed. The candidates are crossing the country, making their final pitches. Analysts are poring over countless polls, while tension builds.
Climate and energy didn’t surface as a central issue of this year’s presidential campaign. But the results of the race — as well as many more down-ballot — will have huge repercussions for the future of U.S. energy policy.
In today’s episode, the hosts explore the nuanced role climate played in this election cycle, highlight some down-ballot races to watch, and consider some scenarios and priorities for the lame duck session.
Also in the show: what lessons should lawmakers take away from recent catastrophic hurricanes? Could a new approach to FEMA funding and flood insurance lessen the impacts of the next big storm?
This episode wraps up with our lightning round segment, the Mark-Up.
Chips Ahoy: Unpacking the politics of microchip deregulation
With less than four months left in office, President Biden has green-lit another divisive climate-related policy.
On October 2, Biden signed the Building Chips in America Act into law. The bill allows the manufacture of microchips—like the ones in smartphones, medical devices, cars and more—to bypass federal environmental review.
The bill’s supporters hope it will drive domestic production and maximize the potential of Biden’s 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. But a solid chunk of congressional Democrats oppose the bill, citing the health and environmental risks that chips production facilities pose.
In today’s episode, the hosts unpack the nuanced political dynamics behind the bill and debate the impacts it could have on November’s elections.
Also in the show—the hosts take a deep dive on the climate rhetoric in the recent vice presidential debate and offer an insider perspective on New York Climate Week.
The episode wraps up with the lightning round segment, the Markup.
Can Congress pull off a NEPA overhaul?
The team returns back from a mid-season break rested and ready to dig into a new Congressional attempt to fast-track clean energy projects.
Earlier this month, GOP Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas introduced draft legislation to overhaul the long-standing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The plan could provide critical momentum to get clean energy (and fossil fuel) projects built faster. Yet it has also caught flak from some Democrats who describe it as extreme, and tie it to the controversial Project 2025.
In today’s episode, the hosts consider the obstacles surrounding existing NEPA policy, as well as the impacts of Westerman’s plan and the criticisms surrounding it.
Also in this episode: Brandon, Emily, and Julia discuss the energy and climate rhetoric in this month’s presidential debate, as well as a proposal from Harris campaign adviser Brian Deese to loan other countries billions of dollars to buy American clean energy tech.
The episode wraps up with the rapid-fire segment, the Mark-Up.
DNC dispatches: Navigating America’s skyrocketing energy demand
In today’s episode, the Political Climate team takes us back behind the scenes of the 2024 Democratic National Convention to chat candidly with lawmakers and leading activists about some of the most pressing issues that Democrats will have to navigate after the election - no matter who occupies the Oval Office - and how they plan to tackle them.
In this episode, we’ll hear from a range of experts and leaders: from Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Representative Sean Casten of Illinois to Maria Korsnick of the Nuclear Energy Institute and Boise, Idaho mayor Lauren McLean.
These climate advocates help unpack a series of top questions facing the country—how can the U.S. mitigate rising energy demands? What are the risks of embracing nuclear energy? Should Democrats take the imperfect Manchin-Barrasso permitting reform deal, or wait for a more appealing alternative?
Political Climate delivers an insider’s view on the most pressing policy questions in energy and climate. Through biweekly analysis and debate, the podcast explores the nuances of how policy and politics shape the energy transition in the U.S. and around the world. Political Climate goes beyond partisan echo chambers to bring you insider scoops and authentic conversations with voices from across the political spectrum – all with a healthy dose of wit. Tune in every other Monday for the latest takes from hosts Julia Pyper, Emily Domenech, and Brandon Hurlbut. Political Climate is produced by Latitude Media in partnership with Boundary Stone Partners.