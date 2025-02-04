Powered by RND
Open Circuit

Podcast Open Circuit
Latitude Media
The energy transition, decoded. Every week, three industry veterans explore the tech breakthroughs, market shakeups, and policy shifts that are driving the bigg...
  • The energy transition, decoded
    The greatest industrial transformation in history is well underway — but it's going to be messy, contentious, and certainly not linear. In the midst of a volatile political and economic era, Jigar Shah, Katherine Hamilton, and Stephen Lacey are reuniting to launch Open Circuit, a show that decodes the technology, business, and policy trends shaping clean energy and climate technologies. You might recognize these voices — they were the original co-hosts of The Energy Gang. Open Circuit brings together these three industry veterans to explain what's really accelerating the energy transition, from technological leaps and supply chain shifts, to market upheavals and policy setbacks.  Through sharp analysis and firsthand experience, they’ll break down how major projects come together, how deals and policies get structured, and what it takes to build critical infrastructure at scale. Episodes drop on Fridays, starting February 14. Subscribe to Open Circuit wherever you get podcasts, or listen at Latitude Media.
    --------  
    7:22

About Open Circuit

