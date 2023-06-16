PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

In this week’s roundup, hear snippets of our discussions about Svelte’s compiler, the difference between linters and formatters, and what React Server Components actually are. This episode features Svelte core team member, Simon Holthausen, open-source maintainer, Josh Goldberg, and Astro’s Ben Holmes.
