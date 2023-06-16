Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket in the App
Listen to PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

Podcast PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket
Podcast PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

LogRocket
add
PodRocket covers everything you need to know about frontend web development on a weekly basis. Join LogRocket cofounder Ben Edelstein, the LogRocket engineering... More
Technology
PodRocket covers everything you need to know about frontend web development on a weekly basis. Join LogRocket cofounder Ben Edelstein, the LogRocket engineering... More

Available Episodes

5 of 338
  • GitHub Copilot with Rizèl Scarlett
    Rizèl Scarlett joins us to talk about GitHub Copilot, how it works, what it has been trained on, and more. Links https://github.com/features/copilot https://twitter.com/blackgirlbytes https://github.com/blackgirlbytes https://www.linkedin.com/in/rizel-bobb-semple https://www.twitch.tv/blackgirlbytes1 https://hachyderm.io/@blackgirlbytes https://dev.to/blackgirlbytes Tell us what you think of PodRocket We want to hear from you! We want to know what you love and hate about the podcast. What do you want to hear more about? Who do you want to see on the show? Our producers want to know, and if you talk with us, we’ll send you a $25 gift card! If you’re interested, schedule a call with us (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/contact-us) or you can email producer Kate Trahan at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) Follow us. Get free stickers. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, fill out this form (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/get-podrocket-stickers), and we’ll send you free PodRocket stickers! What does LogRocket do? LogRocket combines frontend monitoring, product analytics, and session replay to help software teams deliver the ideal product experience. Try LogRocket for free today. (https://logrocket.com/signup/?pdr) Special Guest: Rizèl Scarlett.
    6/22/2023
    20:01
  • Matteo Collina on modular monoliths, Platformatic, and Pino
    Matteo Collina, Co-Founder and CTO of Platformatic, Node.js TSC member, and Lead Maintainer of Fastify, joins us again to talk about modular monoliths, his new backend development platform Platformatic, and many of his other projects including Pino. Links https://nodeland.dev https://platformatic.dev https://getpino.io https://www.linkedin.com/in/matteocollina https://twitter.com/matteocollina Tell us what you think of PodRocket We want to hear from you! We want to know what you love and hate about the podcast. What do you want to hear more about? Who do you want to see on the show? Our producers want to know, and if you talk with us, we’ll send you a $25 gift card! If you’re interested, schedule a call with us (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/contact-us) or you can email producer Kate Trahan at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) Follow us. Get free stickers. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, fill out this form (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/get-podrocket-stickers), and we’ll send you free PodRocket stickers! What does LogRocket do? LogRocket combines frontend monitoring, product analytics, and session replay to help software teams deliver the ideal product experience. Try LogRocket for free today. (https://logrocket.com/signup/?pdr) Special Guest: Matteo Collina.
    6/21/2023
    30:26
  • Should you use React in 2023? with Tru Narla
    Tru Narla, software engineer at Discord and Twitch partner, returns to talk about whether developers should continue to use React in 2023 as she delves into her latest talk from React Summit. Links https://twitter.com/trunarla https://www.mewtru.com https://www.youtube.com/c/mewtru https://www.tiktok.com/@mewtru https://www.linkedin.com/in/trushithanarla https://github.com/tnarla https://www.twitch.tv/mewtru Tell us what you think of PodRocket We want to hear from you! We want to know what you love and hate about the podcast. What do you want to hear more about? Who do you want to see on the show? Our producers want to know, and if you talk with us, we’ll send you a $25 gift card! If you’re interested, schedule a call with us (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/contact-us) or you can email producer Kate Trahan at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) Follow us. Get free stickers. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, fill out this form (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/get-podrocket-stickers), and we’ll send you free PodRocket stickers! What does LogRocket do? LogRocket combines frontend monitoring, product analytics, and session replay to help software teams deliver the ideal product experience. Try LogRocket for free today. (https://logrocket.com/signup/?pdr) Special Guest: Tru Narla.
    6/20/2023
    27:00
  • Deno with Ryan Dahl (Repeat)
    Originally published on December 14th, 2022. We sit down with Ryan Dahl, creator of Deno and Node.js, to talk about his experience in web development, why he created Node.js, and why he sees Deno as the next step for JavaScript runtimes. Links https://twitter.com/deno_land https://deno.com/deploy https://deno.land Tell us what you think of PodRocket We want to hear from you! We want to know what you love and hate about the podcast. What do you want to hear more about? Who do you want to see on the show? Our producers want to know, and if you talk with us, we’ll send you a $25 gift card! If you’re interested, schedule a call with us (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/contact-us) or you can email producer Kate Trahan at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) Follow us. Get free stickers. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, fill out this form (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/get-podrocket-stickers), and we’ll send you free PodRocket stickers! What does LogRocket do? LogRocket combines frontend monitoring, product analytics, and session replay to help software teams deliver the ideal product experience. Try LogRocket for free today. (https://logrocket.com/signup/?pdr) Special Guest: Ryan Dahl.
    6/17/2023
    31:34
  • Svelte compiler, linters, and React Server Components
    In this week’s roundup, hear snippets of our discussions about Svelte’s compiler, the difference between linters and formatters, and what React Server Components actually are. This episode features Svelte core team member, Simon Holthausen, open-source maintainer, Josh Goldberg, and Astro’s Ben Holmes. Links Apple The future of Svelte with Simon Holthausen - https://bit.ly/3Cv6CPE React, TypeScript, and ESLint with Josh Goldberg - https://bit.ly/3MRkTef Your React questions answered - https://bit.ly/3ONleRD Google The future of Svelte with Simon Holthausen - https://bit.ly/43rEDMC React, TypeScript, and ESLint with Josh Goldberg - https://bit.ly/45MsP9j Your React questions answered - https://bit.ly/3C1eKqO Spotify The future of Svelte with Simon Holthausen - https://bit.ly/3qlqZMf React, TypeScript, and ESLint with Josh Goldberg - https://bit.ly/43IFkkf Your React questions answered - https://bit.ly/3qloGsM Tell us what you think of PodRocket We want to hear from you! We want to know what you love and hate about the podcast. What do you want to hear more about? Who do you want to see on the show? Our producers want to know, and if you talk with us, we’ll send you a $25 gift card! If you’re interested, schedule a call with us (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/contact-us) or you can email producer Kate Trahan at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) Follow us. Get free stickers. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, fill out this form (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/get-podrocket-stickers), and we’ll send you free PodRocket stickers! What does LogRocket do? LogRocket combines frontend monitoring, product analytics, and session replay to help software teams deliver the ideal product experience. Try LogRocket for free today. (https://logrocket.com/signup/?pdr) Special Guests: Ben Holmes, Josh Goldberg, and Simon Holthausen.
    6/16/2023
    10:48

More Technology podcasts

About PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

PodRocket covers everything you need to know about frontend web development on a weekly basis. Join LogRocket cofounder Ben Edelstein, the LogRocket engineering team, and more, as they interview experienced developers about all the libraries, frameworks, and tech industry issues they deal with every day.
Podcast website

Listen to PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket, Cardano Over Coffee ☕ and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store