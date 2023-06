PodRocket - A web development podcast from LogRocket

Svelte compiler, linters, and React Server Components

In this week’s roundup, hear snippets of our discussions about Svelte’s compiler, the difference between linters and formatters, and what React Server Components actually are. This episode features Svelte core team member, Simon Holthausen, open-source maintainer, Josh Goldberg, and Astro’s Ben Holmes. Links Apple The future of Svelte with Simon Holthausen - https://bit.ly/3Cv6CPE React, TypeScript, and ESLint with Josh Goldberg - https://bit.ly/3MRkTef Your React questions answered - https://bit.ly/3ONleRD Google The future of Svelte with Simon Holthausen - https://bit.ly/43rEDMC React, TypeScript, and ESLint with Josh Goldberg - https://bit.ly/45MsP9j Your React questions answered - https://bit.ly/3C1eKqO Spotify The future of Svelte with Simon Holthausen - https://bit.ly/3qlqZMf React, TypeScript, and ESLint with Josh Goldberg - https://bit.ly/43IFkkf Your React questions answered - https://bit.ly/3qloGsM Tell us what you think of PodRocket We want to hear from you! We want to know what you love and hate about the podcast. What do you want to hear more about? Who do you want to see on the show? Our producers want to know, and if you talk with us, we’ll send you a $25 gift card! If you’re interested, schedule a call with us (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/contact-us) or you can email producer Kate Trahan at [email protected] (mailto: [email protected] ) Follow us. Get free stickers. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, fill out this form (https://podrocket.logrocket.com/get-podrocket-stickers), and we’ll send you free PodRocket stickers! What does LogRocket do? LogRocket combines frontend monitoring, product analytics, and session replay to help software teams deliver the ideal product experience. Try LogRocket for free today. (https://logrocket.com/signup/?pdr) Special Guests: Ben Holmes, Josh Goldberg, and Simon Holthausen.