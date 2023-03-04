Join Alanah Pearce (game writer), Troy Baker (voice actor), Mike Bithell (game director), and Austin Wintory (game composer) as they talk about all the games, m... More
134. Who is the Apple Vision Pro for?
This week, we talk about Apple's new Vision Pro and how it might assist with each of our vocations, as well as AI, again. Turns out it's still relevant. Who'd have thought?
6/10/2023
58:17
133. Zelda and When Players Over-Think Puzzles
This week (technically last week, the audio file just got stuck in processing and I didn't realise), Austin, Alanah, and Mike discuss The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and if players can be prevented from over-thinking puzzles.
6/7/2023
1:01:36
132. Tron: Identity and Stray Gods
We're back from a month off! And this week, we catch up on Bithell Games' latest release - Tron: Identity. Then Austin (and his dog Canvas) join to catch us up on a game he and Troy have been hard at work on, called Stray Gods. Turns out both games excell in player choice. Neat. Did I mention Canvas?
5/6/2023
1:21:42
131. Physics in Zelda and E3 got Cancelled
This week, Alanah and Mike talk about what makes Zelda's recent physics so impressive, E3's cancellation, and the latest from Bithell Games - Tron: Identity!
4/3/2023
53:21
130. Troy on playing James in The Last of Us
This week, Alanah and Mike aggressively interrogate Troy about his experience playing Joel in The Last of Us (spoilers).
