Ever wanted to get into houseplants, but didn't know where to start? Whether you have the greeenest of thumbs or have never touched a plant, my goal is to teach you something new without being too overwhelming.
Ever wanted to get into houseplants, but didn’t know where to start? Whether you have the greeenest of thumbs or have never touched a plant, my goal is to teach... More

  • How to Biohack Your Plants | Ep. 113
    In today's episode I go into how to manipulate and "biohack" your plants via different hormones and hormone-related products. Thanks for listening!
    5/4/2023
    45:14
  • How to Keep Pets & Kids Safe Around Houseplants | Ep. 112
    Today's episode goes over toxic houseplants, what "toxic" means, and how exactly to keep your kids and pets safe around any harmful houseplants. Thanks for listening!
    4/21/2023
    29:27
  • ZZ Plant Care Guide | Ep. 111
    Today's episode I go over the history and how to care for a ZZ plant, Zamioculcus zamiifolia. I answer questions including; What is a ZZ plant? Where does it originate? Does the ZZ plant have any symbolism? What's the ZZ plants history of becoming a houseplant? How do you water a ZZ plant? Where to place a ZZ plant in your home? When & how to fertilize a ZZ plant? When & how to repot a ZZ plant? What pests does it deal with? How to propagate a ZZ plant? Extra care tips Thanks for listening!
    4/6/2023
    27:50
  • 10 Tips to Prep Houseplants for Spring | Ep. 110
    In today's episode, I cover my top ten tips for prepping your houseplants for spring. Thanks for listening!
    3/23/2023
    17:58
  • Life Lessons from Succulents w/ Andrea | Ep. 109
    Today I interviewed Andrea Galbreath and discussed how to keep succulents happy and how they can teach us important life lessons. Follow Andrea; Instagram - @justsuccit Tiktok - @justsuccitoc Website - justsuccit.com Thanks for listening!
    3/9/2023
    30:16

About Plant School Podcast

Ever wanted to get into houseplants, but didn't know where to start? Whether you have the greeenest of thumbs or have never touched a plant, my goal is to teach you something new without being too overwhelming. Enroll in plant school by listening along as Rachel (BS in Plant Science) teaches about the world of indoor plants!
