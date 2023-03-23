Ever wanted to get into houseplants, but didn’t know where to start? Whether you have the greeenest of thumbs or have never touched a plant, my goal is to teach... More
How to Biohack Your Plants | Ep. 113
In today's episode I go into how to manipulate and "biohack" your plants via different hormones and hormone-related products.
5/4/2023
45:14
How to Keep Pets & Kids Safe Around Houseplants | Ep. 112
Today's episode goes over toxic houseplants, what "toxic" means, and how exactly to keep your kids and pets safe around any harmful houseplants.
4/21/2023
29:27
ZZ Plant Care Guide | Ep. 111
Today's episode I go over the history and how to care for a ZZ plant, Zamioculcus zamiifolia.
I answer questions including;
What is a ZZ plant?
Where does it originate?
Does the ZZ plant have any symbolism?
What's the ZZ plants history of becoming a houseplant?
How do you water a ZZ plant?
Where to place a ZZ plant in your home?
When & how to fertilize a ZZ plant?
When & how to repot a ZZ plant?
What pests does it deal with?
How to propagate a ZZ plant?
Extra care tips
4/6/2023
27:50
10 Tips to Prep Houseplants for Spring | Ep. 110
In today's episode, I cover my top ten tips for prepping your houseplants for spring.
3/23/2023
17:58
Life Lessons from Succulents w/ Andrea | Ep. 109
Today I interviewed Andrea Galbreath and discussed how to keep succulents happy and how they can teach us important life lessons.
Follow Andrea;
Instagram - @justsuccit
Tiktok - @justsuccitoc
Website - justsuccit.com
